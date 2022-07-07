Emmy nominations are just around the corner, and we're expecting a handful of shows to sweep the major categories this year. HBO's Succession will likely rack up nominations across the drama fields, while Apple TV+'sTed Lasso is looking to dominate the comedy ones again after scoring 20 nominations in last year's Emmy Awards. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and ABC's Abbott Elementary are expected to be serious contenders in the comedy categories, too. And critics are predicting for Apple TV+'s Severance and Netflix's Squid Game to make a splash in the drama series nominations.

Other series that are expected to score multiple nominations include Showtime's Yellowjackets, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, HBO's The White Lotus, and HBO Max's Hacks. Netflix's Stranger Things, which recently broke Nielsen's streaming records, is likely to be another favorite among the Television Academy's voters.

Here's everything we know so far about the 74th Emmy Awards.

Emmy statue Getty Images

Who is nominated for the 2022 Emmys?

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The announcement will be streamed live on Emmys.com, and be hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero, The Television Academy's Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will be hosting, too.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12. The ceremony is scheduled for 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 2022 Emmys?

On Sept. 12, the 74th Emmy Awards will be televised live on NBC. You'll also be able to stream the ceremony live on Peacock.