Succession led the pack with 25 nominations
The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12 by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. HBO's Succession scored 25 nods in total, the most of any title. The show swept the drama acting categories, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and J. Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress.
Other drama series that scored big were HBO's Euphoria with 16 nominations — including one for Zendaya as best Lead Actress — and Apple TV+'s Severance and Netflix's Squid Game with 14 each.
On the comedy side, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso came out on top with 20 nominations, followed by HBO Max's Hacks and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which received 17 nominations each. HBO's The White Lotus dominated in the Limited Series or Anthology categories, earning 20 nods total including eight nominations for best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 12. It will be televised live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.
Here's the list of the 2022 Emmy nominations.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succesion
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Succession
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Chip'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Controlling Britney Spears
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
For a list of technical award nominations, see Emmys.com.