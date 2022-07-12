The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12 by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. HBO's Succession scored 25 nods in total, the most of any title. The show swept the drama acting categories, with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and J. Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress.

Other drama series that scored big were HBO's Euphoria with 16 nominations — including one for Zendaya as best Lead Actress — and Apple TV+'s Severance and Netflix's Squid Game with 14 each.

On the comedy side, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso came out on top with 20 nominations, followed by HBO Max's Hacks and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which received 17 nominations each. HBO's The White Lotus dominated in the Limited Series or Anthology categories, earning 20 nods total including eight nominations for best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie.

2022 Emmys: Who's Nominated, How to Watch, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 12. It will be televised live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

Here's the list of the 2022 Emmy nominations.





Succession, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso HBO/ABC/AppleTV+

Drama Series



Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets



Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succesion

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria



Guest Actor in a Drama Series



Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Succession

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Guest Actress in a Drama Series



Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game



Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows





Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso



Television Movie



Chip'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie



Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas



Limited Series/Anthology



Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus





Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie



Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy



Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live



Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!



Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga



Documentary or Nonfiction Series



The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby



Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy And Desi



The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People



Animated Program

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If...?



Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Love, Death + Robots

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa



For a list of technical award nominations, see Emmys.com.