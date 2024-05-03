Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Mother's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is making sure you don't fumble the bag again. Right now, Amazon Prime members can save up to 50% off Echo devices, dropping some options to just $19.99. Make this Mother's Day one to remember with a deal you're never going to forget.

Amazon Echo Devices Amazon

Right now, there are five different Echo devices on sale and three in particular that have mom's name written all over them.

There's the Echo Dot in white (5th gen) with a clock that's 33% off at $39.99, the Echo Dot in black (5th gen) that's 44% off at $27.99, and the Amazon Echo Pop in lavender that's 50% off at $19.99. It's time to ditch the flowers this Mother's Day for something mom will use each and every day. Plus, if we're doing the math correctly, all three options are cheaper than a bouquet from the online flower shop.

From daily questions like weather reports, discovering local news, and clarifying Margot Robbie's age to music streaming, setting alarms, and more, mom will get a kick out of everything these units have to offer. If mom's already got a larger Echo device, these smaller options make for a perfect addition she can place in the bedroom, office, kitchen, or even the bathroom.

Mom can also use her voice to maximize smart house capabilities through the Echo by purchasing smart plugs, smart bulbs, and more. These devices seamlessly connect to the Echo to turn the lights on, turn the coffee machine off, and control your home's internal temperature all using voice control.

It's time to get saving and make mom's life just a little bit easier. Save up to 50% on Echo devices below.

