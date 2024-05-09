Pre-Order the 'Throne of Glass' Paperback Box Set Now on Amazon

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Throne of Glass series has been taking the world by storm over the past couple of years. Your best friend has recommended it, your boss has given the collection a read, even grandma is getting in on all that magical goodness. Now, for both mega fans and first readers alike, Amazon is offering a Throne of Glass Paperback Box Set for pre-order.

Throne of Glass Paperback Box Set Amazon/Getty Images

Set to release on July 23, this paperback box set is complete with all eight books by the #1 New York Times-bestselling author Sarah J. Maas. Yep, all eight books. The entire series is included: The Assassin's Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, Heir of Fire, Queen of Shadows, Empire of Storms, Tower of Dawn, and the thrilling finale, Kingdom of Ash.

While this earth-shattering fantasy novel series has already been available in hardcover format for quite some time, the titles were initially retailing for $245 collectively. But, now that the pre-order is available for a paperback alternative, Amazon has cut the price of the hardcovers by 45%. Now, you can pick up the hardcover collection at just $135, only $25 more than the pre-order price for the Throne of Glass Paperback Box Set at $110.

Whether you're team paperback pre-order or team hardcover on sale, you can capture both below.

