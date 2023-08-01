All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (August 2023)

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Disenchantment is casting its last spell
It's been a busy summer for TV renewals and cancellations, and it's not over yet. August has already brought the cancellation of Apple TV+ thriller series Suspicion, which last aired over a year ago. And for fans of Netflix's animated comedy Disenchantment, it's a good news-bad news situation: The show will return for a fifth season, but after that, it's abdicating the throne. Check back here throughout the month for more updates.
Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.
Last month's renewals and cancellations
More TV coverage: