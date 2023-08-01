All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (August 2023)

It's been a busy summer for TV renewals and cancellations, and it's not over yet. August has already brought the cancellation of Apple TV+ thriller series Suspicion, which last aired over a year ago. And for fans of Netflix's animated comedy Disenchantment, it's a good news-bad news situation: The show will return for a fifth season, but after that, it's abdicating the throne. Check back here throughout the month for more updates.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.

TV show cancellations

Suspicion, Apple TV+: The thriller, starring Uma Thurman as a media mogul whose son is kidnapped, has been canceled after one season. The series aired its last episode in March 2022. (Aug. 1, Deadline)

TV show renewals