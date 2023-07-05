All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (July 2023)

Join or Sign In
Sex Education has nothing left to teach you
School may be out for summer, but the TV renewal and cancellation cycle never takes a vacation. July has already brought sad news for fans of Patricia Arquette's High Desert, which has been canceled after one season at Apple TV+, and bittersweet — if not totally surprising — news for fans of Sex Education, which will end with its upcoming fourth season. Check back here throughout the month as we update this post with more announcements as they come in.
Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.
