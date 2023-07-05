All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (July 2023)

School may be out for summer, but the TV renewal and cancellation cycle never takes a vacation. July has already brought sad news for fans of Patricia Arquette's High Desert, which has been canceled after one season at Apple TV+, and bittersweet — if not totally surprising — news for fans of Sex Education, which will end with its upcoming fourth season. Check back here throughout the month as we update this post with more announcements as they come in.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.

TV show cancellations

Sex Education, Netflix: School's almost out — the British teen series is wrapping up with its upcoming fourth season, which premieres Sept. 21. The news was accompanied by a teaser that shows Otis (Asa Butterfield) making a name for himself at his new school in appropriately cringe-worthy fashion. (July 5, Netflix)

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, HBO: The sports show starring the former ESPN personality was canceled after two seasons. (July 4, OutKick)

The sports show starring the former ESPN personality was canceled after two seasons. (July 4, OutKick) High Desert, Apple TV+: The comedy about a woman starting fresh as a private investigator will not return for Season 2. Star Patricia Arquette shared the news in an Instagram video, writing in the caption, "It stinks." (July 1, Instagram)

