New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in July 2023

The streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max is taking it easy this summer (aren't we all!). After a busy few months filled with returning hit comedies like The Righteous Gemstones and discourse generators like And Just Like That..., Max is enjoying a low-key summer break this July, with a monthly release calendar highlighted by the third and final season of a gem that is somehow still under the radar: the lovely, funny, unconventional docuseries How to With John Wilson. July's other obvious standout is Harley Quinn Season 4. And if you're in the mood for something new, check out Steven Soderbergh's Full Circle, a limited series with an impressive cast.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and HBO Max (Max) in July.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in July

Timothy Olyphant, Claire Danes, and Dennis Quaid, Full Circle Sarah Shatz/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

We're keeping our eyes on this twisty new limited series from the great Steven Soderbergh, which centers on the investigation into a botched kidnapping and interweaves multiple stories. Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, Jharrel Jerome, and Dennis Quaid star. -Allison Picurro [Teaser]



Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (July 20, Max)

Remember HQ Trivia? Your options are (1) "Not at all," (2) "Oh yeah, that!" and (3) "Every day I wake up waiting for the tell-all documentary." If you picked 3, you might already have seen Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia when it first aired on CNN in March. But for everyone who falls somewhere between 2 and 3 (or 1, if you just like chaos), check out this documentary about the meteoric rise and spectacular fall of the game show app that briefly inspired everyone to treat trivia like Pokémon GO. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Harley Quinn Season 4 (July 27, Max)

The hit DC animated series is finally back on the same Bat-channel. A few months after the release of "A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special," Harley Quinn returns to pick up where Season 3 left off: with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) teaming up with the Bat-Family now that Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) has taken the reins — and Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) has gone to jail for tax invasion. Superhero stories like this don't come along every day. -Kelly Connolly



How to With John Wilson Season 3 (July 28, HBO and Max)

As John Wilson once said, "Wow." Quietly one of TV's best and most surprisingly touching shows, How to With John Wilson is saying goodbye with a run of episodes that are sure to make us let out a lot of disbelieving laughter and marvel at Wilson's uncanny ability to make the mundane so interesting. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in July

July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023) (HBO Original)

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1 (ID)

July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3 (TLC)

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3 (HBO)

July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16 (Magnolia Network)

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023) (Max Original)

July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A (Discovery)

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario) (Max Original)

July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO Original)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6 (Travel Channel)

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

BBQ Brawl, Season 4 (Food Network)

Flip the Strip, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2 (HGTV)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7 (ID)

July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1 (ID)

Outdaughtered, Season 6 (TLC)

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

Full Circle (Max Original)

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1 (Max Original)

July 14

La Narcosatanica (HBO)

Time Zone (2023) (Max Original)

July 15

A Scent of Time (2023) (Max Original)

American Masters (2023)

July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1 (Discovery)

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (HGTV)

July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1 (Discovery)

July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery)

July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1 (ID)

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023) (Max Original)

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023) (Max Original)

July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)

July 24

The Golden Boy (2023) (HBO Original)

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

July 26

After the Bite (2023) (HBO Original)

July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4 (Max Original)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6 (Max Original)

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How to With John Wilson, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Restored, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (Max Original)

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1 (Discovery)

July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1 (ID)

Survive the Raft, Season 1 (Discovery)

Everything leaving Max in July

July 6

Dr. Stone (2019, Subtitled)

Family Tree (2013)

July 7

The Night House (2021)

July 9

The Problem with Apu (2017)

July 10

Gravity (2013)

July 12

Vacation (2015)

July 25

Top Gear (Seasons 28-30)

July 27

Chef (2014)

July 28

Milestone Generations (2022)

July 31

50 First Dates (2004)

American Sniper (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Belle (2013)

Black Butterfly (2017)

The Blind Side (2009)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

The Captive (2014)

Casino Royale (2006)

Casualties of War (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Children of a Lesser God (1986)

Class Act (1992)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Dark Places (2015)

Dave (1993)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Warrant (1990)

Deep Cover (1992)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Donnie Darko (2001)

Dr. No (1962)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Dreamers (2003)

Drive Angry (2011)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The End of the Tour (2015)

Enemy (2014)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Too Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fame (1980)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Fighting (2009)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Force Majeure (2014)

GoldenEye (1995)

Gossip (2000)

The Great Escape (1963)

Gremlins (Movie, 1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Hellboy (2019)

Hoodlum (1997)

How I Live Now (2013)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

The Last Face (2016)

The Last Word (2017)

The Leisure Seeker (2017)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Locke (2013)

Long Shot (2019)

Man of the Year (2006)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982)

Mimic (1997)

Mimic 2 (2001)

Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2015)

Moonraker (1979)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Never Die Along (2004)

Next Day Air (2009)

The Nun's Story (1959)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

Octopussy (1983)

Old (2021)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

The One (2001)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Person to Person (2017)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Piranha 3DD (2012)

Planet 51 (2009)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Red (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Reefa (2021)

Regression (2015)

Rememory (2017)

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Shallow Grave (1994)

Shark Night 3D (2011)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009)

Sunday in New York (1963)

Suspect Zero (2004)

Take This Waltz (2011)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Three Amigos! (1986)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tusk (2014)

Vendetta (2015)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

The Wife (2018)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1970)

The World According to Garp (1982)

Yesterday (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)