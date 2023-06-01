The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and More in June 2023

Nothing says summer like explosions. This June brings a pair of action blockbusters to your TV screen in the form of Netflix's Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, and the final season of Prime Video's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. Happy Father's Day, dads! If you'd rather kick off your summer laughing, it's also a big month for comedies and dramedies, like Boots Riley's new show I'm a Virgo, the second season of The Bear, the third season of The Righteous Gemstones, the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, and the 16th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And if you're looking for a brain twister, Black Mirror is finally returning for Season 6. Summer is always a good time for existential quandaries created by technology.

Our guide to the best TV in June is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best shows to watch in June

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (June 7, FXX)

Great news: The gang is back and just as awful as ever. Last season saw them terrorizing Ireland, but now they're back on their home turf, facing new challenges like long-distance dating, rent control, and appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will apparently have the misfortune of being passengers in Charlie's (Charlie Day) car. This show should go on forever. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Never Have I Ever Season 4 (June 8, Netflix)

Who will Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) choose? The hot guy, the other hot guy, a different hot guy, or Ben (Jaren Lewison)? No offense, Ben, but you're up against a guy named Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), played by an actor who is 32 years old. The final season of Mindy Kaling's high school rom-com had better answer that question, and I don't want to hear any of this "Devi learns to love herself instead" garbage. YOU. MUST. CHOOSE. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Black Mirror Season 6 (June 15, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker's frequently devastating, sometimes enriching, and mostly terrifying anthology series about the way humans interact with technology may not have the same beloved standing as it did in its early seasons, but this new crop of five episodes will be worth picking through for the gems. This time around, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, and more join the fun. Here's everything we know about the season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 (June 15, Paramount+)

Finally, the "who is the Star Trek franchise's best captain — James T. Kirk or Jean-Luc Picard?" debate has an answer: It's Christopher Pike. Well, he (Anson Mount) at least has the best hair. Pike's immaculate 'do returns for the second season of Paramount+'s excellent sci-fi series, captaining the Enterprise as it upholds the values of Starfleet across the universe. The standalone episodes make this a much easier Star Trek series to get into than the others to recently hit streaming, and this season promises more varying genres, including a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, whose animated heroes get transformed into flesh-and-blood characters for Strange New Worlds. You don't have to be a Trekkie to watch, but you might become one after you do. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (June 18, HBO)

Your sibling rivalry for ultimate power doesn't have to end with the Roys of Succession. Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin Gemstone (Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam DeVine) get their shot at heading up the megachurch in the latest season of HBO's ridiculous comedy, but guess what? Being in control ain't all that it's cracked up to be, despite the monster trucks and NASCAR autos the trailer shows. Also coming this season: Steve Zahn playing a truly batsh-- right-wing nutso. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

And Just Like That... Season 2 (June 22, Max)

The Sex and the City sequel is rolling out another season of pallin' around the town, and this time it's bringing back a familiar, fan-favorite face. John Corbett will make an appearance this season, reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, the yin to Mr. Big's yang in Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life. Also showing up will be Candice Bergen and Tony Danza. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

The Bear Season 2 (June 22, Hulu)

Order up! The Bear is looking to solidify its status as show of the summer for the second year as it returns for its new season. Tensions are high among the Original Beef crew as they suffer through the pains of opening a new restaurant, which involves everything from mold removal to sending certain people to culinary school. All 10 episodes will drop at once. Here's everything you need to know about Season 2. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

I'm a Virgo Season 1 (June 23, Prime Video)

Cosmic thinker, musician, activist, and film director Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) tries his hand at television with this seven-episode coming-of-age series about a teenage boy growing up in Oakland. But since this is a Boots joint, you know there's a fun wrinkle. This kid, played by When They See Us Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome, happens to be 13 feet tall. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4 (June 30, Prime Video)

The fourth season of Prime Video's military thriller is also its final season. So how does Prime Video celebrate that? With the series' shortest season yet. I guess saving the world is getting easier for Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), who will suit up as the CIA's deputy director. Not bad for a guy who started as a pencil pusher. Two episodes will be released each Friday over three weeks. Here's everything we know about Season 4. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

What's on Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon, and more in June

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2 Jasin Boland/Netflix

June is bringing the muscle to Netflix. The beefiest thing to stream on the service in June is Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 at-home blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary whose particular set of skills (giant biceps) is best suited to getting people out of bad places. Also flexing for the final time will be Henry Cavill's version of Geralt of Rivia, the swole hero at the center of the fantasy series The Witcher. The heart is also a muscle, so watch a few flutter in the final season of the teen rom-com Never Have I Ever, which gets pumping on June 8. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in June, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That... Craig Blakenhorn/Max

There's nothing to watch on HBO Max in June, sadly. But only because there is no HBO Max, just Max. Semantics! The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service has lopped off half of its name as it integrates Discovery programming into HBO Max. Nothing says smart corporate rebranding like losing one of the most respected names in entertainment. But you know what it isn't losing? Carrie Bradshaw. Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... is coming in June, as is the new series The Idol and another divine helping of The Righteous Gemstones. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and Max in June, plus everything coming to HBO and Max in June.

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Hulu's starting the summer off strong, delivering a little something for everyone in June. If you're hungry, Season 2 of The Bear and the Eva Longoria-directed biopic Flamin' Hot (yeah, about the invention of the Cheeto) are coming up. If you're feeling nostalgic, The Full Monty is getting a sequel series. And if you just want to watch a bunch of idiots behaving poorly, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is heading into its 16th season. There's a lot here to keep you busy. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in June, plus everything coming to Hulu in June.

Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo Pete Lee/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video bounces back from a quiet May with a much more interesting June, starting with the Australian comedic murder mystery Deadloch, a docuseries about the Duggar family called Shiny Happy People, and Season 2 of the rom-com With Love. However, most eyes will be on the big premiere at the end of the month: the final season of one of Prime Video's biggest series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. But don't sleep on the latest from Boots Riley. His new TV series I'm a Virgo, about a peculiar boy, blasts brains on June 23. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June, plus everything coming to Prime Video in June.

Anson Mount, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Marni Grossman/Paramount+

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in June

Everybody's boldly going to Paramount+ this month for the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on June 15. Season 2 of one of the best Star Trek series around adds Carol Kane to the mix (!!) and promises a crossover with animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. But if that's not enough space for you, you can also check out Disney+'s star-studded Marvel series Secret Invasion, out June 21. Meanwhile, Peacock has the LeBron James origin story Shooting Stars (June 2) and the comedic thriller Based on a True Story (June 8), and Apple TV+ has the Tom Holland-led crime drama The Crowded Room (June 9) and the Idris Elba-led thriller series Hijack (June 28).

June TV calendar highlights

Thursday, June 1

iCarly (Season 3, Paramount+)

Friday, June 2

Deadloch (Limited Series, Prime Video)

Manifest (Season 4 Part 2, Netflix)

Searching for Soul Food (Season 1, Hulu)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Docuseries, Prime Video)

Shooting Stars (Film, Peacock)

Vortex (Limited Series, Netflix)

With Love (Season 2, Prime Video)

Sunday, June 4

The Eric Andre Show (Season 6, Adult Swim)

The Idol (Season 1, HBO)

Joe Pickett (Season 2, Paramount+)

The Lazarus Project (Season 1, TNT)

Monday, June 5

The Age of Influence (Limited Series, Hulu)

Cruel Summer (Season 2, Freeform)

Stars on Mars (Season 1, Fox)

Tuesday, June 6

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World (Docuseries, ESPN)

Burden of Proof (Docuseries, HBO)

Wednesday, June 7

Arnold (Docuseries, Netflix)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16, FXX)

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 17, Bravo)

Somewhere Boy (Season 1, Hulu)

Thursday, June 8

Alone (Season 10, History)

American Pain (Documentary, Max)

Based on a True Story (Season 1, Peacock)

Never Have I Ever (Season 4, Netflix)

Tour de France: Unchained (Docuseries, Netflix)

Friday, June 9

Bloodhounds (Season 1, Netflix)

Brooklyn 45 (Film, Shudder)

The Crowded Room (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

Flamin' Hot (Film, Hulu and Disney+)

Human Resources (Season 2, Netflix)

The Lake (Season 2, Prime Video)

Match Me in Miami (Season 1, The Roku Channel)

Sunday, June 11

76th Annual Tony Awards (Special, CBS and Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Comedy Special, Netflix)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (Season 11, MTV)

Wednesday, June 14

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Special, Disney+)

The Full Monty (Limited Series, Hulu)

Our Planet II (Docuseries, Netflix)

The Wonder Years (Season 2, ABC)

Thursday, June 15

Black Mirror (Season 6, Netflix)

Jagged Mind (Film, Hulu)

Project Runway (Season 20, Bravo)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2, Paramount+)

Swiping America (Season 1, Max)

True Crime Series: Look Into My Eyes (Limited Series, Sundance)

Friday, June 16

Extraction 2 (Film, Netflix)

Outlander (Season 7, Starz)

Sunday, June 18

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3, HBO)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1, AMC)

Wednesday, June 21

Break Point (Season 1 Part 2, Netflix)

Secret Invasion (Limited Series, Disney+)

The Stroll (Documentary, HBO)

Thursday, June 22

And Just Like That... (Season 2, Max)

The Bear (Season 2, Hulu)

Downey's Dream Cars (Season 1, Max)

Glamorous (Season 1, Netflix)

Friday, June 23

Catching Killers (Season 3, Netflix)

I'm a Virgo (Season 1, Prime Video)

King of Clones (Documentary, Netflix)

The Perfect Find (Film, Netflix)

Swagger (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Sunday, June 25

2023 BET Awards (Special, BET)

The Gold (Limited Series, Paramount+)

Monday, June 26

The Bachelorette (Season 20, ABC)

Claim to Fame (Season 2, ABC)

Wednesday, June 28

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3 (Special, Disney+)

grown-ish (Season 6, Freeform)

Hijack (Limited Series, Apple TV+)

Run Rabbit Run (Film, Netflix)

Thursday, June 29

Ten-Year-Old Tom (Season 2, Max)

Warrior (Season 3, Max)

The Witcher (Season 3, Netflix)

Friday, June 30

Is It Cake? (Season 2, Netflix)

Nimona (Film, Netflix)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Season 4, Prime Video)