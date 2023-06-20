New Hulu Shows and Movies in July 2023

Join or Sign In
Raylan Givens is back, and he's heading to the Motor City
It's the summer of returns for Hulu in July. After almost eight years away, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back in Justified: City Primeval, a continuation of FX's excellent cop drama Justified that sees Raylan chase bad guys in Detroit. And after almost 10 years away, the crew of Futurama's Planet Express is back on the job for its second revival. It's nice to see old friends, isn't it?
But don't worry, your newer friends are here as well. Also back for new seasons are What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5), This Fool (Season 2), and The Hardy Boys (Season 3). Below, we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in July, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.
Hey, pssst, over here. Tired of that program you're always watching? Looking for something new to spice up your boring, repetitive, TV routine? Try out Hulu's The Ashley Madison Affair, a docuseries about the infamous dating website Ashley Madison. The site hooked up married individuals looking to have an affair, and in 2015 it was the target of a data hack, which exposed users' personal information after Ashley Madison refused to pay up and caused tragic consequences for those affected. This is going to be salacious and sad. Sadlacious?
It's called hot vampire summer, look it up. For a quick refresher, the end of Season 4 found Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) going off in search of a vampire who would finally grant him the transformation Nandor (Kayvan Novak) has spent years denying him. But because nothing ever really changes on this show (in the best way), we probably shouldn't expect that transformation to go as planned. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
Timothy Olyphant kindly dusted off his big ol' hat to reprise his role as Raylan Givens in this limited series Justified spin-off. City Primeval finds Raylan living in Miami with his teenage daughter (played by Olyphant's actual daughter, Vivian Olyphant) before he ends up in Detroit and becomes involved with a violent criminal called the Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook). -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
The future is inevitable, and apparently so is another season of Futurama, Matt Groening's other cartoon. The series returns from its second cancellation (first by Fox in 2003, then by Comedy Central in 2013) and streams for the first time as a Hulu Original. Hulu will somehow claim this is the eleventh season, but others will claim it's technically Season 8, as Seasons 6 and 7 were split into two 13-episode parts and mistakenly identified as individual seasons. According to Hulu, subjects covered in this season include bitcoin, pandemics, vaccines, cancel culture, and streaming TV. Are we sure this show is set in the future? [Trailer]
One of 2022's most sneaky-good comedies is back for mas. The series about man-child Julio (Chris Estrada), who works at a South Central Los Angeles gang rehabilitation center with his fresh-out-of-prison cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), comes from Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson, the twisted minds who delivered Comedy Central's Corporate. If your life could use more former gangsters making cupcakes, this is for you. (But also it's for everyone, because it's so good!)
July 1
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
Survivor: Complete Season 42
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Year
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
Alita: Battle Angel
All the Right Moves
Bachelor Party
Bandidas
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bruno
Burlesque
Center Stage: On Pointe
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chloe
City of Joy
Clive Barker's The Plague
Closer
Cocktail
The Covenant
Cover Versions
Death on the Nile
Deja Vu
The Descendants
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Dog Soldiers
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Elysium
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II
Flicka
Ford v Ferrari
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fun With Dick and Jane
Get Him to the Greek
Gotti
The Guardian
The Guilty
Here Comes the Boom
High Heat
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hulk
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Internship
Joy Ride
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Kick-Ass
King Kong
Lol
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Maudie
Metro
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Our Idiot Brother
Parental Guidance
The Perfect Storm
Queen of the Damned
Real Steel
Red Tails
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
See How They Run
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Skyline
Step Brothers
Support the Girls
Sweet Home Alabama
Total Recall
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Villains
The Walk
What Happens in Vegas
What's Love Got To Do With It
Whiplash
Wild Things
July 2
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Queens: Special Premiere
Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
Sharks That Eat Everything: Special Premiere
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
World's Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
July 5
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
July 6
Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
Night Train
The Quiet Girl
July 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)
July 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
12 Strong
July 11
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
July 12
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
July 13
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 4
Pretty Problems
July 14
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
A Little White Lie
Vesper
July 15
Black Death
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of The National Lampoon
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
SAS: Red Notice
The Two Faces of January
July 19
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 20
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
Day of the Dead
Escaping My Stalker
The Old Man
July 21
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
The Ritual Killer
Space Oddity
July 22
Praise Petey: Series Premiere
July 24
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
My Happy Ending
July 26
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
July 27
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
In Viaggio
Smoking Causes Coughing
July 28
This Fool: Complete Season 2
The Donor Party
God's Country
The Lair
July 29
Assassin
Permanent
July 31
Rio 2
July 2
RBG
July 7
The Night House
July 11
Puss in Boots
Shrek Forever After
July 16
Tag
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
July 17
Georgetown
July 20
Milkwater
July 23
Philomena
July 29
Black Nativity
July 31
Aqui Entre Nos
Arthur Christmas
Atonement
Baggage Claim
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Best Man Down
Boogie Nights
The Book of Eli
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
Breakin' All the Rules
Brooklyn's Finest
Casa De Mi Padre
Chocolate (Sub)
The Comedian
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Eat Pray Love
The Eyes of My Mother
The Goonies
Great Expectations
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
I Am Not Your Negro
I Feel Pretty
Ideal Home
Identity
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joneses
Joshua
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
Little Man
The Little Things
Madeline
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
My Scientology Movie
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Power of One
Premium Rush
The Raven
Sex Drive
Shrek
Shrek 2
Siberia
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck on You
Taken 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
Voyagers
The Watch
White Men Can't Jump