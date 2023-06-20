New Hulu Shows and Movies in July 2023

It's the summer of returns for Hulu in July. After almost eight years away, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back in Justified: City Primeval, a continuation of FX's excellent cop drama Justified that sees Raylan chase bad guys in Detroit. And after almost 10 years away, the crew of Futurama's Planet Express is back on the job for its second revival. It's nice to see old friends, isn't it?

But don't worry, your newer friends are here as well. Also back for new seasons are What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5), This Fool (Season 2), and The Hardy Boys (Season 3). Below, we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in July, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in July

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

The Ashley Madison Affair (July 7)

Hey, pssst, over here. Tired of that program you're always watching? Looking for something new to spice up your boring, repetitive, TV routine? Try out Hulu's The Ashley Madison Affair, a docuseries about the infamous dating website Ashley Madison. The site hooked up married individuals looking to have an affair, and in 2015 it was the target of a data hack, which exposed users' personal information after Ashley Madison refused to pay up and caused tragic consequences for those affected. This is going to be salacious and sad. Sadlacious?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (July 14)

It's called hot vampire summer, look it up. For a quick refresher, the end of Season 4 found Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) going off in search of a vampire who would finally grant him the transformation Nandor (Kayvan Novak) has spent years denying him. But because nothing ever really changes on this show (in the best way), we probably shouldn't expect that transformation to go as planned. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Timothy Olyphant kindly dusted off his big ol' hat to reprise his role as Raylan Givens in this limited series Justified spin-off. City Primeval finds Raylan living in Miami with his teenage daughter (played by Olyphant's actual daughter, Vivian Olyphant) before he ends up in Detroit and becomes involved with a violent criminal called the Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook). -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Futurama Season 8 (July 24)

The future is inevitable, and apparently so is another season of Futurama, Matt Groening's other cartoon. The series returns from its second cancellation (first by Fox in 2003, then by Comedy Central in 2013) and streams for the first time as a Hulu Original. Hulu will somehow claim this is the eleventh season, but others will claim it's technically Season 8, as Seasons 6 and 7 were split into two 13-episode parts and mistakenly identified as individual seasons. According to Hulu, subjects covered in this season include bitcoin, pandemics, vaccines, cancel culture, and streaming TV. Are we sure this show is set in the future? [Trailer]

This Fool Season 2 (July 28)

One of 2022's most sneaky-good comedies is back for mas. The series about man-child Julio (Chris Estrada), who works at a South Central Los Angeles gang rehabilitation center with his fresh-out-of-prison cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), comes from Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson, the twisted minds who delivered Comedy Central's Corporate. If your life could use more former gangsters making cupcakes, this is for you. (But also it's for everyone, because it's so good!)



Everything new on Hulu in July

July 1

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Good Year

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

Alita: Battle Angel

All the Right Moves

Bachelor Party

Bandidas

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bruno

Burlesque

Center Stage: On Pointe

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chloe

City of Joy

Clive Barker's The Plague

Closer

Cocktail

The Covenant

Cover Versions

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu

The Descendants

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Dog Soldiers

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Elysium

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

Flicka

Ford v Ferrari

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fun With Dick and Jane

Get Him to the Greek

Gotti

The Guardian

The Guilty

Here Comes the Boom

High Heat

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hulk

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Internship

Joy Ride

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Kick-Ass

King Kong

Lol

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Maudie

Metro

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Our Idiot Brother

Parental Guidance

The Perfect Storm

Queen of the Damned

Real Steel

Red Tails

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

See How They Run

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Skyline

Step Brothers

Support the Girls

Sweet Home Alabama

Total Recall

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Villains

The Walk

What Happens in Vegas

What's Love Got To Do With It

Whiplash

Wild Things



July 2

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks That Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1

World's Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere



July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere



July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere



July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Night Train

The Quiet Girl



July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)



July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)



July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

12 Strong



July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries



July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1



July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems



July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

A Little White Lie

Vesper



July 15

Black Death

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of The National Lampoon

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

SAS: Red Notice

The Two Faces of January



July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)



July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead

Escaping My Stalker

The Old Man



July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

The Ritual Killer

Space Oddity



July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere



July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere

My Happy Ending



July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season



July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

In Viaggio

Smoking Causes Coughing



July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2

The Donor Party

God's Country

The Lair



July 29

Assassin

Permanent



July 31

Rio 2



Everything leaving Hulu in July

July 2

RBG

July 7

The Night House

July 11

Puss in Boots

Shrek Forever After

July 16

Tag

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

July 17

Georgetown

July 20

Milkwater

July 23

Philomena

July 29

Black Nativity

July 31

Aqui Entre Nos

Arthur Christmas

Atonement

Baggage Claim

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Best Man Down

Boogie Nights

The Book of Eli

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Breakin' All the Rules

Brooklyn's Finest

Casa De Mi Padre

Chocolate (Sub)

The Comedian

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Eat Pray Love

The Eyes of My Mother

The Goonies

Great Expectations

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

I Am Not Your Negro

I Feel Pretty

Ideal Home

Identity

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joneses

Joshua

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

Little Man

The Little Things

Madeline

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

My Scientology Movie

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Power of One

Premium Rush

The Raven

Sex Drive

Shrek

Shrek 2

Siberia

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck on You

Taken 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Voyagers

The Watch

White Men Can't Jump