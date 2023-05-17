New Hulu Shows and Movies in June 2023

Hulu's starting the summer off strong, delivering a little something for everyone in June. If you're hungry, Season 2 of The Bear and the Eva Longoria-directed biopic Flamin' Hot (yeah, about the invention of the Cheeto) are coming up. If you're feeling nostalgic, The Full Monty is getting a sequel series. And if you just want to watch a bunch of idiots behaving poorly, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is heading into its 16th season. There's a lot here to keep you busy.

Below, we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in June, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in June

Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Patrick McElhenney/FX

Cruel Summer Season 2 (June 6)

Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeannette's (Chiara Aurelia) story might be over, but Cruel Summer is returning with a new cast, a new time period, and a new super intense teen girl friendship. Set during Y2K, the new season of the Freeform series centers around the love triangle between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood), and Luke (Griffin Gluck), and jumps around three different timelines as it unravels the dark mystery that impacted the rest of their lives. Here's everything we know about Season 2. [Trailer]

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (June 8)

Great news: The gang is back and just as awful as ever. Last season saw them terrorizing Ireland, but now they're back on their home turf, facing new challenges like long-distance dating, rent control, and appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will apparently have the misfortune of being passengers in Charlie's (Charlie Day) car. This show should go on forever. [Trailer]

You've heard of Tetris, you've heard of Blackberry, but have you heard of Flamin' Hot? Eva Longoria directs this biopic, which tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a low-level employee at Frito-Lay who went on to become the mastermind behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos. [Trailer]

Do you want some hot stuff? Consider this — FX's sequel series to the Oscar-winning British comedy — the latest item on the nostalgia conveyor belt, picking up 25 years later and reuniting the film's original cast to show how they've been navigating the crumbling social and political systems in modern-day Sheffield. [Trailer]

The Bear Season 2 (June 22)

Order up! The Bear is looking to solidify its status as show of the summer for the second year as it returns for its new season. Tensions are high among the Original Beef crew as they suffer through the pains of opening a new restaurant, which involves everything from mold removal to sending certain people to culinary school. All 10 episodes will drop at once. Here's everything you need to know about Season 2. [Trailer]



Everything new on Hulu in June

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Bewitched (2005)

Borat (2006)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Bronson (2008)

Brother (2001)

Carnage (2011)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

From Paris with Love (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Goon (2011)

The Goonies (1985)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoffa (1992)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

Knight And Day (2010)

Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

The Little Hours (2017)

Man on Wire (2008)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Monster House (2006)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Oxford Murders (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Predators (2010)

The Quarry (2020)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

The Ringer (2005)

Rio (2011)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Slackers (2002)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

This Means War (2010)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Tim's Vermeer (2014)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Upside (2017)

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Win Win (2010)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2

Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022)

June 3

Baby Ruby (2022)

Keanu (2016)

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice (2022)



June 9

Flamin' Hot (2023)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

June 10

Dune (2021)

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

The Little Alien (2022)

June 14

FX's The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind (2023)

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days (2017)

All Good Things (2010)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Nature Calls (2012)

Please Stand By (2017)

June 16

The Apology (2022)

Chevalier (2023)

Ender's Game (2013)

Maybe I Do (2023)

June 22

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool (2023)

Wildflower (2022)

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian (2022)

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial (2022)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Linoleum (2022)

Everything leaving Hulu in June

June 4

Stronger (2017)

June 11

Dunkirk (2017)

June 13

Higher Power (2018)

June 14

2 Days In New York (2012 )

Alan Partridge (2013 )

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

June 11

My Little Pony



June 19

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)



June 23

The Meg (2018)



June 25

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)



June 28

Death on the Nile (2022 )

Monsters and Men (2018)

June 30

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000 )

Anonymous (2011 )

Armored (2009)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bad Milo! (2013 )

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997 )

Boys on the Side (1995)

Bridesmaids (2011 )

The Brothers (2001 )

CHiPS (2017 )

Clash Of The Titans (2010 )

Copycat (1995 )

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010 )

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

Dredd (2012 )

The Fan (1996 )

Father of the Bride (1991 )

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995 )

The Forgotten (2004 )

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011 )

Glory (1989)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016 )

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Honeymoon (2014 )

Horrible Bosses (2011 )

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It (2017 )

Jack And Diane (2012)

Joe Somebody (2001 )

John Tucker Must Die (2006 )

The Lady in the Van (2016 )

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003 )

Lincoln (2012)

Made in America (1993)

Marrowbone (2017 )

Mission To Mars (2000 )

Moulin Rouge! (2001 )

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011 )

The Negotiator (1998 )

Prom Night (2008 )

Prometheus (2011 )

The Proposal (2009 )

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016 )

Rampage (2018)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984 )

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008 )

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011 )

Runaway Jury (2003 )

Satanic (2016 )

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Selena (1997 )

Sixteen Candles (1984 )

Splinter (2008 )

Te Presento A Laura (2010 )

Think Like a Man (2012)

Tyrel (2018)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014 )

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010 )

We Own the Night (2007)

The Wife (2018)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

XX (2017)