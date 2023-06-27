New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (July 2023)

The month of July is about temptations of the flesh for Amazon Prime Video's best new releases. The biggest show to hit the streaming service this month is the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, a YA hit based on Jenny Han's books that follows three teens in a doozy of a love triangle. New to Prime Video is the debut of The Horrors of Dolores Roach, a dark comedy starring One Day at a Time's Justina Machado as a woman who accidentally turns a hot New York empanada shop into a den of death and... cannibalism. On a lighter side, well, as light as the possible end of the world can be, there's Season 2 of Good Omens, the follow-up to the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's heavenly (and hellish!) story about an unusual alliance between an angel and a demon.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in July, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in July

Justina Machado and Alejandro Hernandez, The Horror of Dolores Roach Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 (July 7, Prime Video)

One Day at a Time's Justina Machado plays a woman freshly out of prison after taking the fall for her drug-dealing boyfriend who returns to Washington Heights 16 years later. Working as a masseuse in the basement of an empanada shop, her pursuit of rebuilding her life is sidetracked (or strengthened) by a little bit of "accidental" murder and cannibalism. Yeah, that's a lot, but the dark comedy is a funny look at the American dream. [Trailer]

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (July 14, Prime Video)

Television's most addictive YA beach read returns. Belly (Lola Tung) gets even more confused this season as the love triangle between her and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) becomes even more heated, as these things tend to do on TV. But tragedy in the family adds another complex layer to the typical teen romance. America is divided: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? [Trailer]

Good Omens Season 2 (July 28, Prime Video)

Both the demon and the angel on your shoulders will be yelling in your ear to watch the second season of Good Omens, which returns to Prime Video after 2019's six-episode supposedly one-and-done limited series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's book about uptight angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and hard-partying demon Crowley (David Tennant) who team together to stop Earth from succumbing to an apocalypse. The new season comes from unrealized ideas from showrunner Gaiman and the late Pratchett, and involves the mystery of how the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up on Earth. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in July

July 1

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 From Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour of the Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders From Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason's Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General's Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness for the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 4

80 For Brady (2023)

July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 (2023)

The King's Speech (2010)

July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

July 18

Till (2022)

July 23

Unseen

July 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

Good Omens S2 (2023)

Novela (2023)

July 29

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Everything coming to Freevee in July

July 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Revenant (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

Dallas S2-14 (1978)

The Good Wife S1-7 (2009)

Ze Network S1 (2022)

July 7

Gary and His Demons S1-2 (2018)

July 15

All in the Family S1-9 (1971)

Code Black S1-3 (2015)

Good Times S1-2 (1974)

July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

July 21

Almost Paradise S2 (2023)

July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)