The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Available Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is taking place this year on July 11 and 12, but you don't have to wait for the big day to start saving money on Amazon's Prime Day deals. Amazon has started the savings a few weeks early with tons of discounts on a whole host of different stuff. As is usually the case during the early deals, the highlights here come from Amazon's own brands--including those Amazon Fire smart TVs.

While the current selection of deals is but a shadow of how many items will be discounted for actual Prime Day, this is still a pretty robust slate of sale prices, particularly with Amazon's various electronics brands. For example, you can find a ton of discounts on televisions with Amazon Fire smart TV functions built in, and some of these are absolutely dirt cheap right now.

Amazon is offering major deals on its lineup of electronics for kids, like Kids Fire Tables and Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which give you all the functionality of the regular versions of those devices, but with robust parental controls baked in. Plus, you get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which comes with access to thousands of ad-free apps, books, games, videos, and more.

Prime Video and Amazon Music are also getting into the early action with a subscription bundle--you can get three months of both Amazon Music Unlimited and the MGM+ streaming service (formerly Epix) through Prime Video Channels for just $3 total.

So while we've still got a ways to go until Prime Day proper, here are some of the best early Prime Day discounts you can grab right now.