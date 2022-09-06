Starz Streaming Deal: Get 6 Months For $20 — Just $3/Mo.

Want to watch hit originals like Hightown, P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, and others? Starz has you covered with an amazing deal for new and returning subscribers.

For $20, you can score nearly 65 percent off of a six-month Starz subscription. This breaks down to about $3/mo. for the premium network. After the six months is up, the price goes up to about $7/mo. ($44 for an additional six months) -- which is still cheaper than its regular $9/mo. subscription price.

However, you can cancel beforehand, or just keep the streaming service and keep watching awards-worthy TV shows and movies.

Starz is the home for original series, including Outlander, Blindspotting, BMF, Gaslit, Becoming Elizabeth, and more. The streamer has hit movies too, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, For The Love of Money, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spiral: From The Book of Saw, and much more.

The streaming service also has 17 TV channels, including Starz Edge, Starz In Black, Starz Comedy, Starz Cinema, Starz Encore, Movie Plex, Indie Plex, and more.

