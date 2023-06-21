New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2023

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, and John Boyega, They Cloned Tyrone Parrish Lewis/Netflix

In the heat of summer, good TV is like an oasis. Stay in the air conditioned comfort of your home this July and check out Netflix's most exciting new releases, like They Cloned Tyrone, a cool genre mashup of a movie starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as a trio pulled into the rabbit hole of a sinister conspiracy. Or, for something completely different, you could get your small-town drama fix with a new season of Sweet Magnolias, hit the road with Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, go behind the scenes of the NFL gridiron in new docuseries Quarterback, or say farewell to Henry Cavill's era of The Witcher. The point is that you can do all of this indoors.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in July

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 (July 6)

Everybody loves a lawyer with a vanity license plate. The Lincoln Lawyer, based on the book series by Michael Connelly, was a speedy hit when it premiered in May 2022, and its success on Netflix is mirrored on the show: In Season 2, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is in high demand. This season, based on Connelly's The Fifth Witness, follows Mickey as he juggles his new popularity with his work, including his defense of a client played by Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla. The season will be split into two parts, with the second half dropping Aug. 3. Here's everything we know about Season 2. [Trailer]

It's usually fun when football players are mic'd up, so what could be more fun than mic-ing up three quarterbacks for a whole season? I mean, winning the Super Bowl would probably be more fun, but one of these guys did that. This docuseries follows a disparate group of QBs — Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City football team, comeback kid (but playoff loser) Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Matt Ryan's one-year replacement on the Atlanta Falcons, Marcus Mariota — throughout the 2022 season, both on and off the field. As a Packers fan, I'm just grateful to sit this one out. [Trailer]

If Michelle Buteau is in something, you should probably watch it. Buteau (The Circle, Always Be My Maybe) co-created and stars in this new comedy series, based on her essay collection of the same name. She plays aspiring stylist Mavis Beaumont, whose plan for her life goes sideways after an unexpected breakup forces her to start over. It looks fun! [Trailer]

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 (July 20)

Finally, it's Sweet Mags season. The cozy small-town drama series returns to dig into the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan's, which promises to affect not only Cal (Justin Bruening) but also his relationship with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher). Meanwhile, Helen (Heather Headley) has a proposal from her ex to respond to, and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) will have to manage a huge check from Miss Frances. Here's everything we know about Season 3. Now let's get these ladies some sweet tea while they cope.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)

This one's going to be far out. A funky mashup of sci-fi, humor, and pulp mystery that pays homage to 1970s Blaxploitation films, They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as an unlikely trio who find themselves on the trail of an eerie government conspiracy. We don't know much else; the team behind the movie, which comes from first-time director Juel Taylor, seems to want us to go into the experience confused, which is cool. Bring it on. [Trailer]

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 (July 27)

Toss a coin to Henry Cavill's silver-wigged reign as Geralt of Rivia, which comes to an end with the second half of Season 3. (The first half premieres June 29.) The series will go on — Liam Hemsworth takes over the lead role beginning with Season 4 — but this is your last chance to watch Cavill's Geralt give everything he's got to protecting Ciri (Freya Allan) and cement his status as a no-longer-reluctant hero. [Volume 1 trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in July

Coming soon

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

Dream (Netflix Film)

Kohrra (Netflix Series)

The Murderer (Netflix Film)

July 1

THE DAYS (Netflix Series)

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix Documentary)

July 4

The King Who Never Was (Netflix Documentary)

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix Comedy)

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

My Happy Marriage (Netflix Anime)

WHAM! (Netflix Documentary)

July 6

Deep Fake Love (Netflix Series)

Gold Brick (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Wake Up, Carlo! (Netflix Family)

July 7

Fatal Seduction (Netflix Series)

Hack My Home (Netflix Series)

The Out-Laws (Netflix Film)

Seasons (Netflix Film)

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Unknown: Killer Robots (Netflix Documentary)

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty (Netflix Series)

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (Netflix Film)

Quarterback (Netflix Series)

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (Netflix Anime)

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Netflix Series)

July 13

Burn the House Down (Netflix Series)

Devil's Advocate (Netflix Series)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix Series)

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix Film)

Five Star Chef (Netflix Series)

Love Tactics 2 (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

July 15

Country Queen (Netflix Series)

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix Documentary)

July 19

The (Almost) Legends (Netflix Film)

The Deepest Breath (Netflix Documentary)

July 20

Supa Team 4 (Netflix Family)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix Film)

July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix Family)

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Netflix Documentary)

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Comedy)

Sintonia: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (Netflix Anime)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Netflix Documentary)

July 27

Happiness for Beginners (Netflix Film)

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (Netflix Documentary)

Paradise (Netflix Film)

Today We'll Talk About That Day (Netflix Film)

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix Series)

July 28

A Perfect Story (Netflix Series)

Captain Fall (Netflix Series)

D.P.: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader (Netflix Documentary)

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Netflix Film)

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Netflix Family)

The Tailor: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Everything leaving Netflix in June



July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

Popples: Seasons 1-3

July 24

Serenity

July 25

August: Osage County

July 31

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Underworld