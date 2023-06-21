New Netflix Shows and Movies in July 2023

Join or Sign In
In the heat of summer, good TV is like an oasis. Stay in the air conditioned comfort of your home this July and check out Netflix's most exciting new releases, like They Cloned Tyrone, a cool genre mashup of a movie starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as a trio pulled into the rabbit hole of a sinister conspiracy. Or, for something completely different, you could get your small-town drama fix with a new season of Sweet Magnolias, hit the road with Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, go behind the scenes of the NFL gridiron in new docuseries Quarterback, or say farewell to Henry Cavill's era of The Witcher. The point is that you can do all of this indoors.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2023.
Everybody loves a lawyer with a vanity license plate. The Lincoln Lawyer, based on the book series by Michael Connelly, was a speedy hit when it premiered in May 2022, and its success on Netflix is mirrored on the show: In Season 2, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is in high demand. This season, based on Connelly's The Fifth Witness, follows Mickey as he juggles his new popularity with his work, including his defense of a client played by Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla. The season will be split into two parts, with the second half dropping Aug. 3. Here's everything we know about Season 2. [Trailer]
It's usually fun when football players are mic'd up, so what could be more fun than mic-ing up three quarterbacks for a whole season? I mean, winning the Super Bowl would probably be more fun, but one of these guys did that. This docuseries follows a disparate group of QBs — Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City football team, comeback kid (but playoff loser) Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Matt Ryan's one-year replacement on the Atlanta Falcons, Marcus Mariota — throughout the 2022 season, both on and off the field. As a Packers fan, I'm just grateful to sit this one out. [Trailer]
If Michelle Buteau is in something, you should probably watch it. Buteau (The Circle, Always Be My Maybe) co-created and stars in this new comedy series, based on her essay collection of the same name. She plays aspiring stylist Mavis Beaumont, whose plan for her life goes sideways after an unexpected breakup forces her to start over. It looks fun! [Trailer]
Finally, it's Sweet Mags season. The cozy small-town drama series returns to dig into the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan's, which promises to affect not only Cal (Justin Bruening) but also his relationship with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher). Meanwhile, Helen (Heather Headley) has a proposal from her ex to respond to, and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) will have to manage a huge check from Miss Frances. Here's everything we know about Season 3. Now let's get these ladies some sweet tea while they cope.
This one's going to be far out. A funky mashup of sci-fi, humor, and pulp mystery that pays homage to 1970s Blaxploitation films, They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as an unlikely trio who find themselves on the trail of an eerie government conspiracy. We don't know much else; the team behind the movie, which comes from first-time director Juel Taylor, seems to want us to go into the experience confused, which is cool. Bring it on. [Trailer]
Toss a coin to Henry Cavill's silver-wigged reign as Geralt of Rivia, which comes to an end with the second half of Season 3. (The first half premieres June 29.) The series will go on — Liam Hemsworth takes over the lead role beginning with Season 4 — but this is your last chance to watch Cavill's Geralt give everything he's got to protecting Ciri (Freya Allan) and cement his status as a no-longer-reluctant hero. [Volume 1 trailer]
Coming soon
The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
Dream (Netflix Film)
Kohrra (Netflix Series)
The Murderer (Netflix Film)
July 1
THE DAYS (Netflix Series)
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix Documentary)
July 4
The King Who Never Was (Netflix Documentary)
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix Comedy)
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
My Happy Marriage (Netflix Anime)
WHAM! (Netflix Documentary)
July 6
Deep Fake Love (Netflix Series)
Gold Brick (Netflix Film)
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
Wake Up, Carlo! (Netflix Family)
July 7
Fatal Seduction (Netflix Series)
Hack My Home (Netflix Series)
The Out-Laws (Netflix Film)
Seasons (Netflix Film)
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Unknown: Killer Robots (Netflix Documentary)
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty (Netflix Series)
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (Netflix Film)
Quarterback (Netflix Series)
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (Netflix Anime)
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Netflix Series)
July 13
Burn the House Down (Netflix Series)
Devil's Advocate (Netflix Series)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Survival of the Thickest (Netflix Series)
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix Film)
Five Star Chef (Netflix Series)
Love Tactics 2 (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
July 15
Country Queen (Netflix Series)
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix Documentary)
July 19
The (Almost) Legends (Netflix Film)
The Deepest Breath (Netflix Documentary)
July 20
Supa Team 4 (Netflix Family)
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix Film)
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix Family)
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Netflix Documentary)
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Comedy)
Sintonia: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (Netflix Anime)
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Netflix Documentary)
July 27
Happiness for Beginners (Netflix Film)
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (Netflix Documentary)
Paradise (Netflix Film)
Today We'll Talk About That Day (Netflix Film)
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix Series)
July 28
A Perfect Story (Netflix Series)
Captain Fall (Netflix Series)
D.P.: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader (Netflix Documentary)
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Netflix Film)
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Netflix Family)
The Tailor: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 31
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
July 9
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
July 12
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
July 14
Married at First Sight: Season 11
July 20
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
July 23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
July 24
Serenity
July 25
August: Osage County
July 31
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld