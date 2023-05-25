Join or Sign In
Get ready for a whole new look and feel of Serenity
Based on the Sheryl Woods book series, the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias has charmed audiences with its first two seasons. The Netflix series follows the lives of childhood best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) in their smalltown of Serenity, South Carolina. Both seasons have brought new drama and twists in their personal and professional lives — and their lifelong friendship.
When Season 2 premiered in February 2022, fans were able to binge all 10 episodes, but were left with multiple cliffhangers, including a surprise proposal. But given that it's been more than a year since that finale episode was made available, many are wondering if there will be a Sweet Magnolias Season 3.
The sweet news is that there will be a Sweet Magnolias Season 3 — here is what else we know, including when the Season 3 release date, which cast members may return, and what the season will be about.
On May 25, Netflix revealed the long-awaited release date for Sweet Magnolias Season 3: July 20, 2023. Expect all 10 episodes to drop that day.
The official Season 3 logline from Netflix: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."
A Sweet Magnolias Season 3 trailer hasn't been released yet, but we're sure that the show will pick up answering the Season 2 cliffhangers: Who is the mysterious woman, Kathy, who slashed the Sullivan's van's tires? What does the arrest and firing as coach mean for Cal — and for his relationship with Maddie? And what will Helen say about Ryan's proposal?
Anderson spoke with EW in February 2022 (before the series had been renewed for Season 3) about Helen's dilemma of a marriage proposal from Ryan while she's with Erik. "If we're fortunate enough to have a season 3, that will be one of the chief topics at the beginning of the writers room," she said.
The showrunner also added that "Kathy has a past in Serenity and an agenda for the present that will impact everybody's future."
But, that isn't the only thing new we'll be seeing. "I think [Season 3] shows a whole new feel and look," Garcia Swisher told Parade. "It's the same sweet, beautiful Serenity with the same friendly faces and familiar faces, but it's just digging a little bit deeper this year."
We can't say for certain yet who will be in Sweet Magnolias Season 3, but it seems likely based on the Season 2 finale that the main cast will be returning.
Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.