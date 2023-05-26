New Netflix Shows and Movies in June 2023

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2 Jasin Boland/Netflix

June is bringing the muscle to Netflix. The beefiest thing to stream on the service in the month is Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 at-home blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary whose particular set of skills (giant biceps) is best suited to getting people out of bad places. Also flexing for the final time will be Henry Cavill's version of Geralt of Rivia, the swole hero at the center of the fantasy series The Witcher. The heart is also a muscle, so watch a few flutter in the final season of the teen rom-com Never Have I Ever, which gets pumping on June 8.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023.

Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies (May 2023)

The best new Netflix movies and shows in June

Ramona Young, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Lee Rodriguez, Never Have I Ever Netflix

Never Have I Ever Season 4 (June 8)

Who will Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) choose? The hot guy, the other hot guy, a different hot guy, or Ben (Jaren Lewison)? No offense, Ben, but you're up against a guy named Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), played by an actor who is 32 years old. The final season of Mindy Kaling's high school rom-com had better answer that question, and I don't want to hear any of this "Devi learns to love herself instead" garbage. YOU. MUST. CHOOSE. [Trailer]

Netflix has a pretty good track record with sports documentaries, and June sees a pair get the call. On June 8, the film Tour de France: Unchained looks at the world's most grueling and popular cycling race, a competition so difficult and demanding that it almost requires cheating. Later in the month, the tennis docuseries Break Point, from the Formula 1: Drive to Survive crew, returns for the second half of its debut season. I've been waiting for the Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open episode for a long time. [Trailer / Trailer]

Our planet is home to a wealth of beautiful and amazing creatures. It's also home to a lot of trash. This second season of the David Attenborough-narrated nature docuseries once again gives a dazzling dose of cuddly critters mixed with the harsh truths of the effects of climate change and human interference on the world. It's not always an easy watch, but it's an important one. [Trailer]

Chris Hemsworth returns for the sequel of his 2020 megahit Netflix movie, despite his character maybe dying in the original. He didn't, obviously, and now the mercenary is back to do what he does best: kill a bunch of dudes. This time, his assignment is to extract a Georgian gangster's family from a prison. [Trailer]

The Witcher Season 3 (June 29)

History's most ripped babysitter returns! Season 3 of the fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books will be the last for star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia — he'll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth moving forward — who continues to look over Ciri (Freya Allan) as she becomes a bigger target for bad guys. The eight-episode Season 3 will be split into two parts, with the first five episodes dropping June 29 and the final three episodes available July 27. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Black Mirror Season 6 (June TBD)

Charlie Brooker's frequently devastating, sometimes enriching, and mostly terrifying anthology series about the way humans interact with technology may not have the same beloved standing as it did in its early seasons, but this new crop of five episodes will be worth picking through for the gems. This time around, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, and more join the fun. Here's everything we know about the season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

More on Netflix:

Everything coming to Netflix in June

Coming Soon

Black Mirror: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES)

Delete (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 1

THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES)

A Beautiful Life (NETFLIX FILM)

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Missed Connections (NETFLIX FILM)

Rich in Love 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

Scoop (NETFLIX SERIES)

Valeria: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 5

Barracuda Queens (NETFLIX SERIES)

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

June 7

Arnold (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tour de France: Unchained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds (NETFLIX SERIES)

Human Resources: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Playing Card Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Tex Mex Motors (NETFLIX SERIES)

This World Can't Tear Me Down (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Wonder Weeks (NETFLIX FILM)

You Do You (NETFLIX FILM)

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Surrogacy (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (NETFLIX ANIME)

Extraction 2 (NETFLIX FILM)

June 17

Grey's Anatomy Season 19

King the Land (NETFLIX SERIES)

See You in My 19th Life (NETFLIX SERIES)

Suits Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Take Care of Maya (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends (NETFLIX COMEDY)

June 21

Break Point: Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Devil's Advocate (NETFLIX SERIES)

Glamorous (NETFLIX SERIES)

Let's Get Divorced (NETFLIX SERIES)

Skull Island (NETFLIX SERIES)

Sleeping Dog (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (NETFLIX FILM)

King of Clones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Make Me Believe (NETFLIX FILM)

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find (NETFLIX FILM)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (NETFLIX FILM)

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Run Rabbit Run (NETFLIX FILM)

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (NETFLIX ANIME)

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! (NETFLIX SERIES)

Nimona (NETFLIX FILM)

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Everything leaving Netflix in June



June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

The DUFF

June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

June 15

The Darkness

June 19

Philomena

June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

June 21

The Mist

June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

June 30

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z