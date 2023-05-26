New Netflix Shows and Movies in June 2023

Join or Sign In
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 is gonna be as big as Chris Hemsworth's arms
June is bringing the muscle to Netflix. The beefiest thing to stream on the service in the month is Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 at-home blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary whose particular set of skills (giant biceps) is best suited to getting people out of bad places. Also flexing for the final time will be Henry Cavill's version of Geralt of Rivia, the swole hero at the center of the fantasy series The Witcher. The heart is also a muscle, so watch a few flutter in the final season of the teen rom-com Never Have I Ever, which gets pumping on June 8.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023.
Who will Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) choose? The hot guy, the other hot guy, a different hot guy, or Ben (Jaren Lewison)? No offense, Ben, but you're up against a guy named Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), played by an actor who is 32 years old. The final season of Mindy Kaling's high school rom-com had better answer that question, and I don't want to hear any of this "Devi learns to love herself instead" garbage. YOU. MUST. CHOOSE. [Trailer]
Netflix has a pretty good track record with sports documentaries, and June sees a pair get the call. On June 8, the film Tour de France: Unchained looks at the world's most grueling and popular cycling race, a competition so difficult and demanding that it almost requires cheating. Later in the month, the tennis docuseries Break Point, from the Formula 1: Drive to Survive crew, returns for the second half of its debut season. I've been waiting for the Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open episode for a long time. [Trailer / Trailer]
Our planet is home to a wealth of beautiful and amazing creatures. It's also home to a lot of trash. This second season of the David Attenborough-narrated nature docuseries once again gives a dazzling dose of cuddly critters mixed with the harsh truths of the effects of climate change and human interference on the world. It's not always an easy watch, but it's an important one. [Trailer]
Chris Hemsworth returns for the sequel of his 2020 megahit Netflix movie, despite his character maybe dying in the original. He didn't, obviously, and now the mercenary is back to do what he does best: kill a bunch of dudes. This time, his assignment is to extract a Georgian gangster's family from a prison. [Trailer]
History's most ripped babysitter returns! Season 3 of the fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books will be the last for star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia — he'll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth moving forward — who continues to look over Ciri (Freya Allan) as she becomes a bigger target for bad guys. The eight-episode Season 3 will be split into two parts, with the first five episodes dropping June 29 and the final three episodes available July 27. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Charlie Brooker's frequently devastating, sometimes enriching, and mostly terrifying anthology series about the way humans interact with technology may not have the same beloved standing as it did in its early seasons, but this new crop of five episodes will be worth picking through for the gems. This time around, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, and more join the fun. Here's everything we know about the season. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Coming Soon
Black Mirror: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES)
Delete (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 1
THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES)
A Beautiful Life (NETFLIX FILM)
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf's Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We're the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Missed Connections (NETFLIX FILM)
Rich in Love 2 (NETFLIX FILM)
Scoop (NETFLIX SERIES)
Valeria: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 5
Barracuda Queens (NETFLIX SERIES)
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
June 7
Arnold (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Love Is Blind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Tour de France: Unchained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
June 9
A Lot Like Love
Bloodhounds (NETFLIX SERIES)
Human Resources: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Playing Card Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Tex Mex Motors (NETFLIX SERIES)
This World Can't Tear Me Down (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Wonder Weeks (NETFLIX FILM)
You Do You (NETFLIX FILM)
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (NETFLIX COMEDY)
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The Surrogacy (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (NETFLIX ANIME)
Extraction 2 (NETFLIX FILM)
June 17
Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the Land (NETFLIX SERIES)
See You in My 19th Life (NETFLIX SERIES)
Suits Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Take Care of Maya (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends (NETFLIX COMEDY)
June 21
Break Point: Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Devil's Advocate (NETFLIX SERIES)
Glamorous (NETFLIX SERIES)
Let's Get Divorced (NETFLIX SERIES)
Skull Island (NETFLIX SERIES)
Sleeping Dog (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (NETFLIX FILM)
King of Clones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Make Me Believe (NETFLIX FILM)
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find (NETFLIX FILM)
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Through My Window: Across the Sea (NETFLIX FILM)
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Run Rabbit Run (NETFLIX FILM)
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (NETFLIX ANIME)
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES)
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?! (NETFLIX SERIES)
Nimona (NETFLIX FILM)
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
The DUFF
June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
The Darkness
June 19
Philomena
June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
The Mist
June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z