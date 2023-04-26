New Netflix Shows and Movies in May 2023

Join or Sign In
The weather in May is all over the place. You can wear anything. You can wear a gown to the coronation of Queen Charlotte, bundle up in a big ol' fur coat to hide out in the woods with The Mother, or embrace school uniform chic with XO, Kitty. Or there's always Dan Flashes. A new season of I Think You Should Leave is one of our picks for the best things to watch in Netflix's May lineup, along with the Bridgerton prequel focused on Queen Charlotte, Kitty's To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel series, and J. Lo's latest action movie. That's range.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023.
Here's a no-brainer: a Bridgerton prequel series. Say less! This limited series tells the origin story of Queen Charlotte (played as an older woman by Golda Rosheuvel and as a young woman by India Ria Amarteifio), exploring her rise to power and her rocky (but still very steamy, of course) marriage to King George III (Corey Mylchreest). You can keep up with all the latest gossip on the series here. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
You already know Jennifer Lopez is mother. Now, she's the mother. Lopez stars in this action movie as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding when the daughter she gave up years ago is kidnapped. It's always nice to see J. Lo beating people up, riding motorcycles, and doing angry chin-ups, all of which you can get a taste of in the trailer. As an extra-special Mother's Day gift, Edie Falco is also in this. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
Return to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before Cinematic Universe (the TATBILBCU) with this new series spun off from the hit Netflix films. XO, Kitty, created by Jenny Han (who also wrote the books that inspired the movies), follows Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she moves to Seoul to attend the same boarding school her late mom went to. It doesn't hurt that her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young) goes there, too. But when that relationship hits a snag, Lara Jean's younger sister will have to figure out what she really wants. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
One of Hollywood's unwritten rules is that aging action heroes MUST star in some vehicle in which they play retired super agents who have to go back into action for some stupid reason amid a flurry of jokes about how they're too old for this sh--. And if you're one of the biggest actions heroes of all time, you keep making these things. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this action-comedy about a CIA agent who gets pulled back into duty to rescue his daughter, who also happens to be in the CIA. The thing is, neither of them knew the other was in the CIA at all! Ha ha, this should be awful. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Triples is best! -Tim Surette
TBA
Siren: Survive the Island (Netflix Series)
May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
May 2
Love Village (Netflix Series)
The Tailor (Netflix Series)
May 3
Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix Series)
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
May 4
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family (Netflix Family)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix Series)
Sanctuary (Netflix Series)
May 6
A Man Called Otto
May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix Comedy)
May 10
Dance Brothers (Netflix Series)
Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix Documentary)
Queen Cleopatra (Netflix Documentary)
May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (Netflix Film)
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
May 12
Black Knight (Netflix Series)
Call Me Kate
The Mother (Netflix Film)
Mulligan (Netflix Series)
Queer Eye: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
May 13
UglyDolls
May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (Netflix Documentary)
May 17
Faithfully Yours (Netflix Film)
Fanfic (Netflix Film)
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER (Netflix Documentary)
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix Documentary)
May 18
Kitti Katz (Netflix Family)
XO, Kitty (Netflix Series)
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Netflix Series)
May 19
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (Netflix Film)
Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix Film)
Muted (Netflix Series)
Selling Sunset: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)
May 23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople (Netflix Documentary)
Victim/Suspect (Netflix Documentary)
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer (Netflix Comedy)
May 24
Hard Feelings (Netflix Film)
Mother's Day (Netflix Film)
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - New episodes (Netflix Series)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix Series)
May 25
FUBAR (Netflix Series)
May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Blood & Gold (Netflix Film)
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina (Netflix Film)
Turn of the Tide (Netflix Series)
May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (Netflix Comedy)
May 31
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry (Netflix Film)
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - New episodes (Netflix Series)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love - New episodes (Netflix Series)
May 4
Pup Star: World Tour
May 10
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
May 13
Weed the People
May 14
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
May 16
Side Effects
May 18
The Last Days
May 27
Collateral Beauty
May 29
The 2nd
May 31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young