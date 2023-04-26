New Netflix Shows and Movies in May 2023

India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix

The weather in May is all over the place. You can wear anything. You can wear a gown to the coronation of Queen Charlotte, bundle up in a big ol' fur coat to hide out in the woods with The Mother, or embrace school uniform chic with XO, Kitty. Or there's always Dan Flashes. A new season of I Think You Should Leave is one of our picks for the best things to watch in Netflix's May lineup, along with the Bridgerton prequel focused on Queen Charlotte, Kitty's To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel series, and J. Lo's latest action movie. That's range.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in May

Anna Cathcart, XO, Kitty Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4)

Here's a no-brainer: a Bridgerton prequel series. Say less! This limited series tells the origin story of Queen Charlotte (played as an older woman by Golda Rosheuvel and as a young woman by India Ria Amarteifio), exploring her rise to power and her rocky (but still very steamy, of course) marriage to King George III (Corey Mylchreest). You can keep up with all the latest gossip on the series here. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

The Mother (May 12)

You already know Jennifer Lopez is mother. Now, she's the mother. Lopez stars in this action movie as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding when the daughter she gave up years ago is kidnapped. It's always nice to see J. Lo beating people up, riding motorcycles, and doing angry chin-ups, all of which you can get a taste of in the trailer. As an extra-special Mother's Day gift, Edie Falco is also in this. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

XO, Kitty (May 18)

Return to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before Cinematic Universe (the TATBILBCU) with this new series spun off from the hit Netflix films. XO, Kitty, created by Jenny Han (who also wrote the books that inspired the movies), follows Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she moves to Seoul to attend the same boarding school her late mom went to. It doesn't hurt that her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young) goes there, too. But when that relationship hits a snag, Lara Jean's younger sister will have to figure out what she really wants. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

FUBAR (May 25)

One of Hollywood's unwritten rules is that aging action heroes MUST star in some vehicle in which they play retired super agents who have to go back into action for some stupid reason amid a flurry of jokes about how they're too old for this sh--. And if you're one of the biggest actions heroes of all time, you keep making these things. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this action-comedy about a CIA agent who gets pulled back into duty to rescue his daughter, who also happens to be in the CIA. The thing is, neither of them knew the other was in the CIA at all! Ha ha, this should be awful. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 (May 30)

Triples is best! -Tim Surette

Everything coming to Netflix in May

TBA

Siren: Survive the Island (Netflix Series)

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village (Netflix Series)

The Tailor (Netflix Series)

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix Series)

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family (Netflix Family)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix Series)

Sanctuary (Netflix Series)

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix Comedy)

May 10

Dance Brothers (Netflix Series)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Netflix Documentary)

Queen Cleopatra (Netflix Documentary)

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (Netflix Film)

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

May 12

Black Knight (Netflix Series)

Call Me Kate

The Mother (Netflix Film)

Mulligan (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me (Netflix Documentary)

May 17

Faithfully Yours (Netflix Film)

Fanfic (Netflix Film)

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER (Netflix Documentary)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix Documentary)

May 18

Kitti Katz (Netflix Family)

XO, Kitty (Netflix Series)

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Netflix Series)

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (Netflix Film)

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (Netflix Film)

Muted (Netflix Series)

Selling Sunset: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople (Netflix Documentary)

Victim/Suspect (Netflix Documentary)

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer (Netflix Comedy)

May 24

Hard Feelings (Netflix Film)

Mother's Day (Netflix Film)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - New episodes (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix Series)

May 25

FUBAR (Netflix Series)

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Blood & Gold (Netflix Film)

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina (Netflix Film)

Turn of the Tide (Netflix Series)

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (Netflix Comedy)

May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry (Netflix Film)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 - New episodes (Netflix Series)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love - New episodes (Netflix Series)

Everything leaving Netflix in May

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

May 16

Side Effects

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young