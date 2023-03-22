New Netflix Shows and Movies in April 2023

Ato Essandoh and Keri Russell, The Diplomat Alex Bailey/Netflix

Netflix's schedule has been big on returning shows lately — You Season 4, Outer Banks Season 3, Shadow and Bone Season 2 — but in April, the new shows are getting a chance to shine. The month's first high-profile release is Beef, a tasty tale of a poisonous feud that devours the people at its center. It's followed by the World War II period piece Transatlantic, and later in the month, Keri Russell makes her return to television in the high-profile political drama The Diplomat. But if you're looking for something familiar, they've got that, too: Sweet Tooth is back for Season 2 on April 27, the final Firefly Lane episodes drop that same day, and the sixth and final season of TV Guide favorite Better Call Saul hits the streamer for one last round of emotional destruction on April 18.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in April

Steven Yeun, Beef Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Beef Season 1 (April 6)

This meaty dark comedy stars Steven Yeun as a troubled contractor and Ali Wong as a seemingly-has-it-all entrepreneur whose lives collide when they get into a road range incident. Each determined not to let the other get the upper hand, they embark on a battle of wills as their personal lives crumble around them. Yeun is fantastic in this, and the endless parade of unfortunate circumstances that force both of them into their laser-eyed focus on destroying each other is a nice bit of schadenfreude. Who knew hate could be so fun? -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]

Transatlantic comes from Anna Winger, whose previous shows include Unorthodox and Deutschland 83, a good sign for its quality. Based on both a true story and Julie Orringer's historical novel The Flight Portfolio, the limited series stars Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith as Mary Jayne Gold and Varian Fry — an American heiress and journalist, respectively, who risked their lives to help thousands of refugees escape Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Winger, who co-created Transatlantic with Daniel Hendler, told Deadline that Casablanca served as inspiration for the show's tone.

Better Call Saul Season 6 (April 18)

The best show on television (yes, still) is eligible for this year's Emmys for the thrilling, devastating second half of its final season, and I won't let anyone forget it. Someone give this show an Emmy, please. One Emmy. Season 6, finally making its Netflix debut, is a doomed-from-the-start love story about Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) breathless descent into a con gone wrong — and then it's a black-and-white, format-busting fable about two lonely people who've drained the life out of themselves — and then it's a sadder-but-wiser love story again. It's a meticulously written, artfully directed, brilliantly performed season of television that caps off a show like nothing else. [Trailer]

The Diplomat Season 1 (April 20)

Cocaine Bear breakout star Keri Russell (can you imagine) leads The Diplomat, a political drama that brings the Americans alum back to TV and back to the world of international intrigue. Russell plays Kate Wyler, a diplomat who's unexpectedly named the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, where she manages global crises while bristling at the spotlight. The series has serious political-TV credentials — its showrunner is Debora Cahn, former writer and producer on shows like The West Wing and Homeland — but expect it to have some fun, too. Cahn told Vanity Fair, "The world might end on Tuesday because of a decision that they do or don't make, but that doesn't mean they remember the name of the person they're talking to, and that doesn't mean that they didn't forget to take the tag off of their pants."

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 (April 27)

Streaming's messiest and sloppiest decade-hopping sob story about two best friends forever who had a falling out three decades into their relationship returns for its final episodes, and I can't wait. Tully (Katherine Heigl) is in Antarctica shooting a documentary about penguins or some sh--, and Kate (Sarah Chalke) just found out she has Stage 3 breast cancer. Will they repair their friendship before Kate loses her battle? Or will Kate's bitterness about Tully nearly killing Kate's daughter in a drunk driving incident that wasn't totally her fault leave these two divided forever? And what about that post-credits scene showing Tully about to marry Johnny (Ben Lawson) — Kate's ex! (And technically Tully's ex, too) — 10 years later!?!? What the hell is happening in this show? Thankfully you don't have to know to enjoy this bumpy, awkward ride; you just need an appreciation for oversized glasses, questionable fashion (and writing!) choices, and some well-timed Coldplay. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Sweet Tooth Season 2 (April 27)

Set in the aftermath of a catastrophic global virus, the comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth is a show for our times — one that, as Keith Phipps wrote in his review of Season 1, matched the comic's "weirdness, darkness and a real sense of danger with whimsy and a strong strain of optimism." In Season 2, the young human-deer hybrid Gus (Christian Convery) and his fellow hybrids are held captive by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. To save his friends, Gus has to tap into his strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in April

TBA

Ex-Addicts Club (Netflix Series)

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering (Netflix Film)

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series (Netflix Series)

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo'Nique (Netflix Comedy)

The Signing (Netflix Series)

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now (Netflix Documentary)

April 6

BEEF (Netflix Series)

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa (Netflix Film)

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Netflix Film)

Oh Belinda (Netflix Film)

Thicker Than Water (Netflix Series)

Transatlantic (Netflix Series)

April 8

Hunger (Netflix Film)

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 (Netflix Family)

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman (Netflix Comedy)

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix Documentary)

CELESTE BARBER: Fine, thanks (Netflix Comedy)

Operation: Nation (Netflix Film)

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Florida Man (Netflix Series)

Obsession (Netflix Series)

April 14

Phenomena (Netflix Film)

Queenmaker (Netflix Series)

Queens on the Run (Netflix Film)

Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix Film)

April 15

Doctor Cha (Netflix Series)

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich (Netflix Documentary)

Longest Third Date (Netflix Documentary)

April 19

Chimp Empire (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix Film)

April 20

The Diplomat (Netflix Series)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix Series)

April 21

A Tourist's Guide to Love (Netflix Film)

Chokehold (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

One More Time (Netflix Film)

Rough Diamonds (Netflix Series)

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix Comedy)

April 26

The Good Bad Mother (Netflix Series)

Kiss, Kiss! (Netflix Film)

Love After Music (Netflix Series)

Workin' Moms: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

The Matchmaker (Netflix Film)

The Nurse (Netflix Series)

Sharkdog: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

April 28

AKA (Netflix Film)

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix Series)

Everything leaving Netflix in April

April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

April 3

What Lies Below

April 7

Hush

April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World