The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and More in March 2023

If you like TV and you also hate sleep, have I got a month for you. This March is positively swamped with enough high-profile returning shows (The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, Succession) and buzzy new ones (Daisy Jones & The Six, Swarm) to keep you up all night watching great TV. But while you're watching the heavy hitters, spare a little time for some shows we're hoping won't fly under the radar: Outlast, a Netflix survival competition that takes some dark turns, and The Big Door Prize, an Apple TV+ comedy starring Chris O'Dowd as a teacher whose small town is upended by a mysterious machine.

Our guide to the best TV in March is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch in the month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best shows and movies to watch in March

The Mandalorian Season 3 (March 1, Disney+)

Stop me if you've heard this before: Pedro Pascal plays a gruff survivor who shleps a youngster around hostile territory. That's right, The Mandalorian is back, meaning Pascal may reign over genre television as the lead on two of the biggest sci-fi shows of the year… at the same time. But know that if you skipped The Book of Boba Fett, you might want to watch at least the last three episodes of that spin-off's first season, as Grogu and Mando make some important appearances toward the end and that story carries over into The Mandalorian. That is some serious Marvel sh--! Don't ask me what's going on, I just watch for Baby Yoda eating space frogs. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1 (March 3, Prime Video)

Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling book revealing what happened to the biggest (fictional) band of the 1970s gets adapted into a road-tripping series with some sex, a decent amount of drugs, some (soft) rock and roll, and lots of drama. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as the creative butting heads whose musical and romantic chemistry makes and breaks the band Daisy Jones & The Six — inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and Timothy Olyphant wears a hilarious wig. There's original music, too! -Tim Surette [Trailer] [Review]

Outlast Season 1 (March 10, Netflix)

Netflix is trying out its own version of History Channel's popular survivalist reality competition Alone, except it's changing the rules by blowing up the essence of the whole show: It's making lone wolves work as a team. Hardcore survivalists are dropped into the harsh Alaskan wilderness and grouped into teams of four, where their egos and individualism are bent until they break. What happens throughout the course of the season is pretty drastic, as some contestants bring out the worst in each other. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

95th Academy Awards (March 12, ABC)

Our first post-Slap Oscars are almost here. What will happen, other than an exhausting amount of jokes about The Slap? All signs currently point to Everything Everywhere All at Once being the big winner of the night, but there's always a chance of an upset — remember when Anthony Hopkins randomly walked away with Best Actor a couple of years ago? (Belated hot take: He deserved it!) Maybe Angela Bassett will do the thing (read: win an Oscar), and maybe Austin Butler will finally be rewarded with the ultimate prize for his (vocal) transformation into Elvis Presley. Will it be fun? Impossible to say, but we're getting another live Rihanna performance out of it. -Allison Picurro

Ted Lasso Season 3 (March 15, Apple TV+)

Do you believe in magic? Do you believe in life after love? These are some of pop culture's greatest questions. Add another: Do you believe in an English football team under the leadership of an American coach? Ted Lasso's third season (which is expected to be its final season... unless it's not) will find AFC Richmond back in the Premier League but still fighting to make believers out of the media — and their competitors. Nate's (Nick Mohammed) heel-turn departure for West Ham United isn't helping. Whether the players win or lose on the pitch, expect a generous helping of Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) folksy wisdom and Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) boss wisdom to soften the blow of the Emmy-winning comedy's presumed final act. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Swarm Season 1 (March 17, Prime Video)

Donald Glover's newest series is extremely top secret. It's so top secret, in fact, that Amazon hardly even mentioned it in its March release calendar, so that's either part of the marketing plan or it's not a good sign at all. But with Donald Glover diving into the world of twisted horror, it has to be worth a watch, right? What we do know is that Dominique Fishback stars in the series about a pop star whose rabid fans — collectively known as the "swarm" — start going a little cray-cray. We think. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Succession Season 4 (March 26, HBO)

Doesn't it seem like just yesterday we were watching that duplicitous snake Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) throw his wife and her brothers out at sea so he could gain favor with his father-in-law? Season 4 — the final season — picks up after that, finding the Roy siblings at odds with Logan (Brian Cox) after that grand betrayal. As the sale of Waystar Royco to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms, the family is forced to consider what will become of their legacy. Sounds like Succession to me! –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Yellowjackets Season 2 (March 26, Showtime)

Finally, the (alleged) teen cannibals are back. If it's been a while since you watched Season 1 of Yellowjackets, which last aired new episodes in January 2022, let's refresh: It's a Lost-meets-Lord of the Flies plane crash drama about a high school girls soccer team stranded in the wilderness (which is potentially supernatural and definitely getting very cold) in the '90s, while the survivors deal with the fallout in the present. This season, the teens are dealing with a brutal winter, and the adult survivors are reuniting with old teammates; Lauren Ambrose joins the cast as present-day Van, and Simone Kessell plays present-day Lottie. Time to bite down on new theories. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

The Big Door Prize Season 1 (March 29, Apple TV+)

Need some comedy that tugs at your heartstrings while also tugging at your noggin? This new series throws a small town into a fit when a mysterious machine called the Morpho shows up that tells users their life potential, altering lives and relationships. Chris O'Dowd stars as Dusty, a local teacher who doubts the validity of the Morpho while townspeople around him get a sudden interest in karate, pottery, or whatever else their card tells them. It's an ensemble comedy in the same thought-provoking vein as The Good Place. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

What's on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more in March

With your Amazon Prime account, you get access not only to streaming movies and shows, but also to music. This March, you'll want to fire up Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" to get you amped up for the Prime Video premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which touches down on March 24. But you'll also want to use it for listening to the soundtrack from Daisy Jones & The Six, the new rock and roll drama coming March 3. Or blast some Childish Gambino, because Donald Glover's new horror series Swarm streams in the middle of the month. Or just play "Mandolin Rain" by Bruce Hornsby and The Range, because it's a great song. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in March, plus everything coming to Prime Video in March.

Hulu took a look at its light February and realized it didn't want to do that again. March is pretty stacked on the streamer, with Oscar nominees, adaptations of literary classics, and a comedy so big that it covers the entire span of human history. The month gets off to an interesting start with the March 3 streaming debut of Triangle of Sadness, the Swedish satire that's nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award. After that, it's a flurry of Hulu originals, including Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II, Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned, Boston Strangler, the FX-produced Great Expectations, and the musical comedy Up Here. There's also next-day streaming premieres of shows like the laughable Farmer Wants a Wife, Good Trouble, and even the Oscars. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in March, plus everything coming to Hulu in March.

Netflix's March lineup will have you doing a lot of self reflection. Could you survive in the Alaskan wilderness? Could you summon the sun to defeat an army of shadows? Could you outsmart a murderer in London? Could you break out of prison to catch a different British murderer? Could you do standup comedy? Be honest with yourself while you watch this month's biggest releases, including survival competition Outlast, Shadow and Bone Season 2, You Season 4 Part 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Mae Martin: SAP. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in March, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March.

Do you hear that? It's the sound of Nicholas Britell returning to his piano. Sure, we're all sad that The Last of Us is wrapping up its first season on March 12, but Succession Season 4, premiering March 26, should help with your post-finale depression. Until then, hold yourself over with Perry Mason Season 2 (finally!) and the moving Oscar-nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in March, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in March.

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in March

Clear your calendars for biscuits with the boss: Ted Lasso is back for Season 3 on March 15. The Emmy-winning comedy leads a busy month for Apple TV+, which also has the star-studded new climate change series Extrapolations (March 17), Chris O'Dowd's The Big Door Prize (March 29), and Taron Egerton's Tetris (March 31). People will be lining up for that one. Over on Disney+, it's all about The Mandalorian, which kicked off Season 3 on March 1. Peacock has the true crime series Who Killed Robert Wone? (March 7) and the celebrity dating reality show Queens Court (March 15). And Paramount+ imagines the terror of spending the afterlife in high school in School Spirits (March 9), then sends Kiefer Sutherland down the Rabbit Hole (March 26) as a corporate spy.

March TV calendar highlights

Wednesday, March 1

The Mandalorian (Season 3, Disney+)

True Lies (Season 1, CBS)

Thursday, March 2

Sex/Life (Season 2, Netflix)

Friday, March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six (Limited Series, Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Season 2, Netflix)

Saturday, March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Live Comedy Event, 10 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Sunday, March 5

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (Film, CNN)

Monday, March 6

History of the World, Part II (Limited Series, Hulu)

Perry Mason (Season 2, HBO)

The Voice (Season 23, NBC)

Tuesday, March 7

Who Killed Robert Wone? (Limited Series, Peacock)

Wednesday, March 8

Farmer Wants a Wife (LOL) (Season 1, Fox)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Limited Series, Netflix)

Thursday, March 9

School Spirits (Season 1, Paramount+)

You (Season 4, Part 2, Netflix)

Friday, March 10

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Film, Netflix)

The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (Limited Series, FX and Hulu)

Outlast (Season 1, Netflix)

UnPrisoned (Season 1, Hulu)

Sunday, March 12

95th Academy Awards (Special, 8 p.m. ET, ABC)

A Spy Among Friends (Limited Series, MGM+)

Tuesday, March 14

Gotham Knights (Season 1, The CW)

Superman & Lois (Season 3, The CW)

Wednesday, March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Film, Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Season 3, Apple TV+)

Thursday, March 16

Good Trouble (Season 5, Freeform)

Queens Court (Season 1, Peacock)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2, Netflix)

Friday, March 17

Agent Elvis (Season 1, Netflix)

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With David Letterman (Special, Disney+)

Boston Strangler (Film, Hulu)

Class of '07 (Season 1, Prime Video)

Dom (Season 2, Prime Video)

Extrapolations (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3, Starz)

Swarm (Season 1, Prime Video)

Monster Factory (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Sunday, March 19

Lucky Hank (Season 1, AMC)

Wednesday, March 22

Digman! (Season 1, Comedy Central)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series, Netflix)

Thursday, March 23

The Night Agent (Season 1, Netflix)

Friday, March 24

Love Is Blind (Season 4, Netflix)

My Kind of Country (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Up Here (Season 1, Hulu)

Sunday, March 26

Great Expectations (Limited Series, Hulu)

Rabbit Hole (Season 1, Paramount+)

Succession (Season 4, HBO)

Yellowjackets (Season 2, Showtime)

Tuesday, March 28

Mae Martin: SAP (Comedy Special, Netflix)

Wednesday, March 29

The Big Door Prize (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Riverdale (Season 7, The CW)

Thursday, March 30

Unstable (Season 1, Netflix)

Friday, March 31

Murder Mystery 2 (Film, Netflix)

The Power (Season 1, Prime Video)

Rye Lane (Film, Hulu)

Tetris (Film, Apple TV+)