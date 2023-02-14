Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get your first look at young Queen Charlotte and young King George's swoonworthy love story
It may be a while before Bridgerton Season 3 arrives with #Polin's love story—the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Thankfully, Netflix is releasing the limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to fill the Bridgerton-shaped holes in our hearts. The prequel following young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and her marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) premieres in just a few months, and we're already savoring every new teaser Netflix is dropping of this royal pair.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is written by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica, with Betsy Beers executive producing. "When we first see young Charlotte, she is just about to be married off to a man she does not know. And she's not liking that, of course," Rhimes says at Netflix's virtual event for Queen Charlotte on Feb. 14. "King George is also about to be married off to a woman he doesn't know. We're meeting them both at their young starting points where they're very unsure that they even want to be married to one another."
In the two Bridgerton seasons, we only see glimpses of adult Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) relationship with the King. The prequel series will immerse us in their love story, and is told in two timelines — one in the Bridgerton timeline featuring Rosheuvel as Charlotte. Queen Charlotte will also show Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) in their earlier days.
Here's everything we know so far about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
At the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story virtual event on Feb. 14, Amarteifio spoke of how she approached playing the younger version of Queen Charlotte. "Shonda and Tom [Verica] and everyone at Netflix and Shondaland were very clear from the beginning that they didn't want me to emulate anything that Golda had done," she explained. "I am kind of in control of how she becomes and I think the scripts aid that."
Mylchreest also discussed where his character, King George, and the queen start off at the beginning of the series. "King George and Queen Charlotte are two characters that are maybe experiencing some kind of oppression," he said. "Queen Charlotte's is much more systemic. And King George's is much more familial." Mylchreest said that both characters yearn to be known. "You have these two people that are actually desperate to be seen for who they are, not their roles and their duty," the actor shared. "And I think that's the spark of their love."
Netflix announced at the virtual event on Feb. 14 that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, 2023.
The official teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story dropped on Feb. 12, and we're getting goosebumps from all the scenes Amarteifio's Charlotte and Mylchreest's George share together. In the first one, Charlotte begins to curtsy before George but the king reaches for her hand. "Hello Charlotte," he says. "I am George." In another, the royal couple is being applauded in a chapel as they stand hand-in-hand in the most regal clothing. The video also shows faces familiar to Bridgerton fans: Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte, Andoh's Lady Agatha Danbury, and Gemmell's Lady Violet Bridgerton.
India Amarteifio stars as young Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton prequel, and Corey Mylchreest stars as young King George to whom Charlotte is betrothed. Arsema Thomas plays young Lady Danbury, whose friendship with the queen we're eager to see more of.
Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as Queen Charlotte, while Adjoa Andoh reprises her role as Lady Danbury. Ruth Gemmell also is back to play Lady Bridgerton in the upcoming show.
Here are other members of the cast:
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, 2023. The first two seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream.