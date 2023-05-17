New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in June 2023

There will be nothing to watch on HBO Max in June, sadly. But only because there will be no HBO Max, just Max. Semantics! The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is lopping off half of its name as it integrates Discovery programming into HBO Max. Nothing says smart corporate rebranding like losing one of the most respected names in entertainment. But you know what it isn't losing? Carrie Bradshaw. Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... is coming this month, as is the new series The Idol and another divine helping of The Righteous Gemstones.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and HBO Max (Max) in June. A note: The full list of what's coming post-rebrand isn't available yet, nor is the list of what's leaving, but we'll update this post once that information is released.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in June

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, The Idol Eddy Chen/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

The Idol Season 1 (June 4, HBO)

I hope you like messy! The headlines surrounding Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's new drama have nothing to do with the actual show and all to do with how crappy — or not crappy, if you ask co-creator and star The Weeknd — production on the series has gone. A Rolling Stone exposé on The Idol painted behind-the-scenes turmoil that included financial irresponsibility, gross dudes being gross, and whittling down the music business drama into a "rape fantasy" of star Lily-Rose Depp. As for what the show is actually about, Depp plays an aspiring pop star who gets taken under the wing of a self-help guru/cult leader (The Weeknd). [Trailer]

James Cameron's version of grown-up Smurfs comes home to be watched just the way he intended it to be: on the cracked screen of your iPhone while you're on the toilet. It will also stream on Disney+ the same day. [Trailer]

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (June 18, HBO)

Your sibling rivalry for ultimate power doesn't have to end with the Roys of Succession. Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin Gemstone (Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam DeVine) get their shot at heading up the megachurch in the latest season of HBO's ridiculous comedy, but guess what? Being in control ain't all that it's cracked up to be, despite the monster trucks and NASCAR autos the trailer shows. Also coming this season: Steve Zahn playing a truly bats--- right-wing nutso. [Trailer]

And Just Like That... Season 2 (June 22, Max)

The Sex and the City sequel is rolling out another season of pallin' around the town, and this time it's bringing back a familiar, fan-favorite face. John Corbett will make an appearance this season reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, the yin to Mr. Big's yang in Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life. Also showing up will be Candice Bergen and Tony Danza. [Trailer]

Warrior Season 3 (June 29, Max)

The former Cinemax action drama returns with fists clenched after the massive race riots of Season 2 turned the power balance of Chinatown upside-down, leaving the city's tongs to fight for what's left while the police enforce brutal laws meant to keep the Chinese down. In other words, more badass punching and kicking is coming your way. This underrated series is a must for martial-arts fans. [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to HBO and Max in June

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun's Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You're Next (2013)

June 2

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

June 13

Vacation (2015)

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef'd (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey's Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)