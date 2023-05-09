And just like that... we're back. The second season of And Just Like That... will premiere in June, and the premiere announcement came with a teaser that gave us a look at what the ladies are up to this time around. Most importantly, it gave us a glimpse at the reunion between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett).

Keep reading to find out everything else we know about And Just Like That... Season 2 so far.

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That... Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Latest news

The first teaser for Season 2 was released in April, confirming that And Just Like That... Season 2 will premiere in June and giving us our first glimpse at what's coming our way. The teaser shows Aidan appearing on Carrie's doorstep right after she claims, "Some things are better left in the past... but maybe not everything." Agreed!

And Just Like That... Season 2 release date



The teaser confirmed that Season 2 will premiere in June, though as of early May the exact premiere date hasn't been announced yet.

And Just Like That... Season 2 cast

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, with original cast members Mario Cantone and Evan Handler also set to return. And Just Like That... Season 1 cast members Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez, and Karen Pittman will be back for Season 2.

Entertainment Weekly reported on May 9 that Candice Bergen, who played Carrie's editor Enid Frick on Sex and the City, will reprise her role in Season 2. The same report also revealed that Gloria Steinem and Sam Smith will guest star as themselves.

Deadline reported in August 2022 that John Corbett will make his long-awaited return to the Sex and the City universe in a "substantial, multi-episode arc," which the first teaser confirms.

Deadline reported in October that Tony Danza will be joining Season 2 as himself, playing Che Diaz's (Ramirez) father on their sitcom.

How to watch And Just Like That...

Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.