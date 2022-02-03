The Best Movies on HBO Max to Watch Right Now (February 2022)

In terms of variety, HBO Max has a great catalog of movies. There are old movies (courtesy of TCM), new movies (courtesy of those dual theaters-and-streaming releases), movies where big men fight crime (courtesy of Warner Bros. owning the DC superheroes), and pretty much everything in between. Sometimes I'll find myself scrolling through HBO Max looking for something to watch and say, "Oh, that's on here too?" But with such a vast array, it's hard to know where to start, which is where we come in. Our latest recommendations of the best movies to watch on HBO Max includes Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck-starring The Last Duel, and the thoughtful high school indie The Fallout.

A note about how this list was made: In the interest of keeping it relevant, we're emphasizing movies recently added to HBO/HBO Max, and new releases, but we've also made sure to add other movies we think you'll want to know about. We'll be updating it regularly.

We also have a list of the best shows to watch on HBO Max, as well as recommendations for Netflix (movies/shows), Amazon Prime Video (movies/shows), Hulu (movies/shows), Disney+ (movies/shows), Apple TV+, and Peacock.





For fans of: The circus, sideshow freaks and cons, an A-list cast and A-list sets

Bradley Cooper stars as a carnival worker in the 1930s and 1940s who learns to grift the rich and famous from other circus folk, and he's joined by a stellar cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, and David Straitharn. Under del Toro's eye, Nightmare Alley is a sight to behold, a time warp to the shady traveling sideshows and elegant art deco ballrooms of the era when everyone was working some sort of scheme. -Tim Surette

For fans of: High school, trauma bonding, indie film

This is one of those indies that people who are super into film festivals have been talking about for months, and now the rest of us finally get to see it. It's about two high school girls — played by Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — who strike up a bond after surviving a school shooting. The movie is more of an empathetic look at their responses to it than it is about the actual tragedy, which is a refreshing change of pace from movies like this, which typically try to turn their characters into inspiring symbols of resilience. The Fallout is more interested in exploring how these kids get through the day after witnessing something unthinkable. Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen co-star.

For fans of: Matt 'n Ben, medieval times, seeing the same story told several different times

Set in medieval France, it's based on the true story of the last trial by combat, which takes place when a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges a squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), to a duel after Jean's wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her. The movie is divided into three parts, showing how each character interprets the events of the film differently. Damon and Ben Affleck co-wrote the film with Nicole Holofcener, and Affleck totally steals the movie in a supporting role as the flamboyant Count Pierre d'Alençon.

For fans of: Uncanny prosthetics, biopics, Jesus

Jessica Chastain lights up what could've otherwise been a by-the-books biopic of one of the most famous televangelists of all time, Tammy Faye Bakker. It follows the rise and fall of Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim (Andrew Garfield), through the '70s as they created an enormously popular religious broadcast network that was eventually destroyed by a host of scandals. As Bakker, Chastain wears some crazy prosthetics and some even crazier makeup, but she also finds the human being in there that made Bakker such a fascinating cultural figure.





The Matrix film series



For fans of: Questioning reality, incredible/hilarious action set pieces, learning about the origins of redpilling

Ever heard of it? All the way back in 1999, the Wachowskis gave us The Matrix, a movie about reality being different than the reality we all think we're living in, and now all these years later, Reddit users have turned "redpilling" into a whole men's rights activism thing. How the world has changed! Despite all that, these movies still rule (even an OK Matrix movie is still a ton of fun to watch), with excellently choreographed fight scenes, and all of them are devoid of all the annoying quippy humor every action movie made today has. Plus, Keanu! The fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, was released on HBO Max in December, and it will return to the platform sometime in the spring or early summer.

For fans of: Saxophone music, seeing divisive icons in a new light

Maybe the words "Kenny" and "G" send chills down your spine, unearthing deep-seated trauma from that time you got stuck in an elevator. That notion isn't ignored in this fun documentary about the curly-locked saxophonist, which not only looks at the legend himself, but also his polarizing position among musicians and normal folk alike. Director Penny Lane uses Kenny G as a jumping-off point for questions about taste, making this more than just a typical music documentary. -Tim Surette

For fans of: Intimate looks at the inner lives of celebrities

It's easy to be skeptical of documentaries about deceased celebrities, especially ones who were as beloved and influential as Earl "DMX" Simmons, but this one stands apart for the fact that the late rapper was actually involved. It follows a year in DMX's life, beginning in early 2019 as he rebuilds his life and career after serving a 12-month sentence in prison. The film contains interviews with DMX and gives a look into his private life, all while examining the impact he had on culture. There's no way to watch a film like this without mourning the artist at its center who died too soon, but it's a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about the person DMX was behind the music.

For fans of: Re-do movies, blood, antiheroes

Not to be confused with 2016's Suicide Squad (there's no "the" in that one, get it?), James Gunn directs this irreverent superhero movie about a team of villains who are recruited by the government to go to a remote island and destroy an evil starfish. With a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis and over-the-top violence that fits the franchise, it's a big improvement from the first Suicide Squad movie. Once you're done watching it, you can check out HBO Max's spin-off series Peacemaker, which centers on Cena's character.

For fans of: Gorgeous animation, enchanting stories

One of the coolest things about HBO Max is that it's home to the Studio Ghibli collection, putting Hayao Miyazaki's greatest films in one place. Spirited Away is probably his most famous one, having won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It came out in 2001, and all these years later, it remains a stunningly animated, wholly moving film, following a little girl named Chihiro whose parents are turned into pigs by a witch, forcing her to enter the witch's treacherous, mysterious world as she tries to find a way to free her parents. It's an absolutely magical experience, and the perfect gateway to Miyazaki's work.

For fans of: Insane people, Italians

HBO Max has a great Turner Classic Movies catalog, and Moonstruck is just one of many selections to choose from — but personally, I'd say it's one of the best. The 1987 rom-com stars Cher as Loretta Castorini, a disillusioned widow who falls in love with her new fiancé's estranged and erratic brother, Ronnie (Nicolas Cage). Not a single character in this movie acts like a person you'd ever run into in real life, but they're all operating on the same level of craziness, which is what makes it all work so well. It's funny and shamelessly goofy, completed by Cher and Cage's crackling chemistry.

For fans of: Acts of fan service, superhero team-ups, long movies made longer

What else is there to say about Zack Snyder's Justice League? Much like the original 2017 non-Snyder cut, this Justice League follows a team of superheroes, comprised of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), as they attempt to save the world from a powerful supervillain, but this version has new scenes and world-building elements that Joss Whedon's version did not. It's also much longer, clocking in at just over four hours.

For fans of: The wholesome art of kids' TV, Elmo and friends

I can't think of a more wholesome time than watching a documentary about how Sesame Street came to be. Back in the '60s, a group of geniuses had the radical idea to make kids' programming educational, which of course ended up becoming one of the most successful and influential TV series of all time. It's fun to see people like Jim Henson and Frank Oz when they were young and totally uncertain about the gamble they were making on this show about friendly puppets.





The Lord of the Rings trilogy



For fans of: Epic fantasies, friendship, dangerous jewelry

If HBO Max only had the extended editions of the Lord of the Rings trilogy I would still confidently call it the best streaming service out there. Luckily, it has a lot more stuff than that (clearly), but that doesn't make it any less exciting that we LOTR fans can watch the full versions of Peter Jackson's sprawling, visually stunning adventure series whenever we want. Even if you haven't seen them, you're probably familiar with the general plot: Frodo (Elijah Wood), a hobbit, goes on a quest to destroy the extraordinarily powerful One Ring and the dark lord who made it. Each extended installment clocks in at well over three hours, but HBO Max also has the regular theatrical cuts (which, admittedly, are all about three hours) if you're more of a casual fan. There's no wrong way to watch LOTR.

For fans of: Movies that feel like a warm hug, marmalade, Wes Anderson for kids

Following in the great tradition of sequels that are better than the original (a phenomenon referred to in some circles as "the ol' Spider-Man 2"), Paddington 2 was once the rare movie that had a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score until some clown went and ruined it, but one naysayer can never ruin the untouchable, wholesome perfection of this film. In it, Paddington (who speaks in Ben Whishaw's gentle timbre) is looking for a gift to give his Aunt Lucy for her birthday when he becomes unexpectedly embroiled in a villainous actor's (a pitch-perfect Hugh Grant) plot to steal a hidden fortune. It's shot with Wes Anderson-esque aesthetic sensibilities and full of very cute jokes, and it truly makes me cry every time I watch it. I don't know a better bear!

For fans of: Movies that feel like fever dreams

HBO Max has a big selection of horror movies that includes things like The Shining and the Conjuring series, but I'm choosing to highlight James Wan's frankly batty Malignant to represent them all. It's an audacious, wholly original thrill ride about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who keeps having visions of people being killed, only to realize the murders are actually happening in real life. I won't spoil anything, but when she eventually learns who the murderer is, it results in one of the wildest horror-action showcases you'll likely ever see. Malignant is a cult classic in the making, and it deserves our respect.

For fans of: Tom Wambsgans, English countrysides, repressed people

Before he was TV's saddest man, Matthew Macfadyen starred in the best Jane Austen film adaptation of all time. (Yeah, I said it! I'm not afraid!) Joe Wright directs this version of the classic story, where the headstrong Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley) meets Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen), whose deep-set emotional repression complicates their fledgling connection. You haven't lived until you've seen Tom Wambsgans flex his hand. Is Pride & Prejudice mostly a story about a bunch of people going to each other's houses? Absolutely. Is that part of what makes it so good? Duh.

For fans of: Having your world rocked, angry women, dystopian futures

Mad Max: Fury Road is the rare reboot that actually makes a strong case for its existence. George Miller (who also directed the original Mad Max movies) directs this exhilarating film set in a dystopian future where gasoline and water are commodities, revolving around the lieutenant (Charlize Theron) of a nightmarish cult leader who helps five of his imprisoned wives escape, resulting in a long, dangerous road chase. It's a big, impressively constructed action movie with a big heart and a lot of compassion for its characters.