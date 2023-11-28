New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in December 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max has gotten a lot of flack for removing content from its library in an effort to cut losses via tax breaks and not producing much new content to make us forget that we're losing so much, while also raising prices for subscriptions plans, while also reducing what comes in those subscription plans. All that is to say that Max is very light on new things to watch in December, while also removing a ton of options from its library. Sigh.

There are a few things of interest, though. Leo Reich's one-man show Literally Who Cares?! comes to Max in the middle of the month, and the young comedian's insight into the current generation wars provides ammo for both Boomers and Gen Z (while Gen X sits on the sideline eating delicious popcorn). The three-part documentary Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning looks back at a 1989 murder case that spurred racial tension in one of the country's most historically racist cities. And the documentary film Time Bomb Y2K looks back at the technological panic of the turn of the century, all told through archival footage.

As for what's leaving, I'm sad to say my dear Eagleheart — Chris Elliott's preposterously violent Walker, Texas Ranger spoof — and Jon Glazer's absurd comedy Delocated will be scrubbed from the service in the middle of the month, along with other Adult Swim comedies. Those are some of the main reasons to subscribe to Max, and if this eradication continues then I may just weep. The innocent Paddington 2 is also being shoved out. Why Max, why!?!?!? What do you have against adorable bears in bucket hats?

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and Max in December.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in December

Leo Reich, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Gen Z! Your leader has arrived. British comedian Leo Reich brings his one-man show Literally Who Cares?! to your house, where he'll make sure you know that being young is literally so hard, guys. Through jokes and song, Reich takes aim at his generation of loafing, victimized phone zombies as well as the decrepit, apocalypse-creating, election-rigging oldies who made his life so hard. (His words, mostly.) It's a good time!

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (Dec. 4, Max)

This three-part documentary directed by The Last Dance's Jason Hehir in association with The Boston Globe looks back at the late 1980s shooting of a white couple and the 9-1-1 call that pegged the assailant as "a Black man," creating a firestorm of race-based hostilities in the city and a community that rushed to pursue justice. The series also looks at Boston's historic reputation as America's most racist city. [Trailer]

Time Bomb Y2K (Dec. 30, HBO)

Where were you when absolutely nothing happened when the calendar flipped from Dec. 31, 1999, to Jan. 1, 2000? This playful documentary film brings us back to the Y2K panic exclusively through archival footage (raw fashion!) to examine our reliance on and the weakness of technology, probably with a soundtrack full of 3 Doors Down and The All-American Rejects.

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in December

December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (2023)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

December 30

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

Everything leaving Max in December

December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)

December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)

December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

December 11

Frisky Dingo

December 12

Hot Streets

December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

December 14

The Heart, She Holler

December 15

Entourage (2015)

December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) (2003)

December 17

Eagleheart

December 18

Delocated

December 19

China, IL

December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

December 21

Spotlight (2015)

December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) (2018)

December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beware the Batman (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Child's Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Festival (2009)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Letter (1940)

Loiter Squad

The Looney Tunes Show

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah's Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She's Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

You're Next (2013)