New Hulu Shows and Movies in December 2023

It's a busy time of year, but Hulu is making it a little bit easier on everyone by not releasing a lot of new originals in December. The 12th — and final — season of cult hit Canadian comedy Letterkenny is the highlight of the month; if you're not spending the rest of your time watching the first 11 seasons, you could also check out the British heist thriller Culprits, the queer documentary We Live Here: The Midwest, or the compelling docuseries Science Fair: The Series. Beyond that, Hulu is apparently granting you the gift of chilling out. Enjoy Paddington 2 with your family, and don't sleep on certified holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol before it leaves the streamer at the end of the year.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Hulu in December below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

Last month's guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (November 2023)

More streaming:

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in December

Jared Keeso, K. Trevor Wilson, and Nathan Dales, Letterkenny Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu

We Live Here: The Midwest (Dec. 6)

As queer communities across the country are facing a resurgence of discrimination, this documentary centers on the families and local leaders — including a trans/queer family in Iowa, a Black gay couple in Nebraska, a lesbian couple in Kansas, and a queer Minnesota state representative — pushing for acceptance in the Midwest. [Trailer]

Everybody loves a heist thriller, and Culprits qualifies — though it's more concerned with what happens after the heist. The British series follows a crew of experts who apparently pulled off a big job and have since scattered, taking on new identities, only to be pulled back together when someone starts killing them off one by one. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Eddie Izzard star. [Trailer]

Science Fair: The Series (Dec. 11)

Give this show straight A's. This three-part docuseries is essentially a second round of the excellent 2018 documentary film Science Fair and follows students as they compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair, the most competitive science fair on the planet, using their brains to solve real-world problems like climate change and world hunger. The intelligent and driven kids are all remarkable, but the competition is fierce. Think of it as The Hunger Games, but with more good causes and fewer lethal endings. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Letterkenny Season 12 (Dec. 26)

Pitter patter, let's get at 'er — one last time. Season 12 will be the end of the road for Jared Keeso's cult hit Canadian comedy, set in a rural community full of hicks, hockey players, and other eccentrics who are as happy making bawdy jokes as they are rattling off lightning-fast wordplay. Its spin-off, Shoresy, lives on, but for now, let's make this last trip to Letterkenny count.

More on Hulu:

Everything new on Hulu in December

Dec. 1

CoComelon - JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads (1994)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

District 9 (2009)

Epic Movie (2007)

Epic (2011)

Ever After (1998)

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Harry Brown (2009)

Harvard Park (2012)

High School High (1996)

High-rise (2015)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Hustler (1961)

House Of Flying Daggers (2004)

Hustlers (2019)

Hysteria (2012)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Juno (2007)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Marine (2006)

Masterminds (2016)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Shutter (2008)

The Sitter (2011)

Sommersby (1993)

Splash (1984)

Tombstone (1993)

War (2007)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

When In Rome (2010)

You Again (2010)

Dec. 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee (2023)

Dec. 4

Mob Land (2023)

Dec. 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Dec. 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived... Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

Dec. 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity (2020)

Dec. 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (2023)

Dec. 10

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Dec. 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

Dec. 13

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Dec. 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean (2022)

Higher Power (2018)

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse to Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

Dec. 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lemon (2017)

Results (2015)

The Giver (2014)

White God (2014)

The Retirement Plan (2023)

Dec. 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

Dec. 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon (2023)

Dec. 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) (2023)

Dec. 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Dec. 27

Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Dec. 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

Dec. 29

It Lives Inside (2023)

Dec. 31

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Jack and Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

XX (2017)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Everything leaving Hulu in December

Dec. 7

Proximity (2020)

Dec. 14

In the Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Dec. 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

The Accountant (2016)

Dec. 31

Abduction (2011)

After Earth (2013)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

An American Citizen (1992)

An Education (2009)

Beyond JFK: The Question of Conspiracy (1991)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blackthorn (2011)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boston Strangler (1968)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Crash Pad (2017)

Crush (2002)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Daybreakers (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Devil's Due (2014)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double Platinum (1999)

Driven (2019)

Elf (2003)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fighting (2009)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Garfield (2004)

Godzilla (1998)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hanna (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Horses of McBride (2012)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into The Woods (2014)

It's Christmas Carol! (2012)

Jack Frost (1998)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity 4: Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The New Age (1994)

Night at the Museum (2006)

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018)

Oblivion (2013)

The Other Woman (2014)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Parental Guidance (2011)

Phone Booth (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Possession (2012)

Q&A (1990)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Rudy (1993)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Space Jam (1996)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stoker (2011)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

That Night (1993)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To the Wonder (2012)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Turtle Beach (1992)

The Village (2004)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

3 Idiotas (2017)