New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in November 2023

Are you feeling thankful yet? You might, once you hear what's coming to HBO and Max in November. It's an admittedly light month for new releases, but the Season 2 premieres of the great Max originals Rap Sh!t and Julia are easily the biggest highlights. A few documentaries, like the HBO-produced Albert Brooks: Defending My Life and the CNN-produced Little Richard: I Am Everything, will also debut in November. And if you're looking for something to watch with your dad over the holidays, Bookie, the new Chuck Lorre-created, Sebastian Maniscalco-starring dark comedy series, will premiere at the end of the month.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and Max in November.

Last month's guide: New HBO and Max Shows and Movies (October 2023)

More streaming:

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in November

Aida Osman and KaMillion, Rap Sh!t Erin Simkin/Max

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Rap Sh!t Season 2 (Nov. 9, Max)

Rap Sh!t, the Issa Rae-created series about two estranged friends trying to make it in the music industry, was supposed to premiere its second season back in August but got delayed due to the actors strike. The strike remains ongoing, but the good news is that Rap Sh!t is nevertheless returning, and the new season finds Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) at a pivotal point in their rap career as their growing fame forces them question how to stay true to themselves. [Trailer]

Julia Season 2 (Nov. 16, Max)

Season 1 of Julia, Max's biopic series about the legendary chef Julia Child (played here by a luminous Sarah Lancashire), tracked Child's ascent to TV stardom in the 1960s as she brought the art of French cooking to American audiences. The beginning of Season 2 will be set in Paris and follow Child's continued struggle with her newfound fame.

Watch And Just Like That..., House of the Dragon, and More $9.99 at Max



More on HBO and Max:

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in November

November 1

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King's Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter's Bone (2010)

Winter's Tale (2014)

November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)

November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)

November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

November 6

Gumbo Coalition (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)

November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)

November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)

November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)

November 12

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)

November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)

November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022)

November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)

November 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)

November 22

The Intern (2015)

November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)

November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her (2014)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Everything leaving Max in November

November 1

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

November 2

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

November 6

The Host (2013)

November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (2018) (HBO Original)

November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

November 14

TSUKIMICHI - Moonlit Fantasy

November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

November 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Comedy Knockout

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Middle

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)