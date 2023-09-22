New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (October 2023)

This Halloween, you can expect a granola bar or an onion when you go trick-or-treating at Amazon Prime Video's house, because the streaming service just doesn't seem big on the season of spooks this year. Unlike other streamers, there are barely any new horror movies or shows to watch on Prime Video, except for one: the time-traveling horror-comedy Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka as a teen who goes back to 1987 to save her mom and her friends from a murderer. What's wrong, Jeff Bezos? Did someone egg your house because you passed out Mounds? Other highlights include the third season of Upload, and over on Freevee, Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy walks the beat.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in October, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in October

Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt, Totally Killer Prime Video

Totally Killer (Oct. 6, Prime Video)



October is the month when streaming services put out a bunch of horror films, and every year we all get excited for them only to be disappointed when the films end up being bad. It happens every time without fail, no matter how often we delude ourselves into thinking that maybe this is the year it will change. But (Tobias Funke voice) maybe this year will be different. This Blumhouse comedy-horror film stars Kiernan Shipka as Jamie, a teen who travels back in time to 1987 to stop a murderous rampage before it happens. And it actually looks kind of good! As a bonus, this one also stars the great Olivia Holt as Jamie's teenage mom. [Trailer]

I bleed red, white, and blue, so for me, there's no other classic children's program host like Fred Rogers, the creator of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. But for our maple syrup-sucking pals up north, there was Ernie Coombs and Mr. Dressup, which actually began its 30-year run in 1967, one year before Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Coombs was an understudy of Rogers, and his influence on Canadian children was every bit as profound as Rogers' effect in the States. This documentary film, which won the audience award for best documentary at the Toronto Film Festival, recounts Coombs' legacy, with plenty of Canadian celebs (multiple Kids in the Hall!) talking about his impact. [Trailer]

Upload Season 3 (Oct. 20, Prime Video)



Greg Daniels' sci-fi comedy about a man who gets sent to a digital afterlife returns for Season 3 with extra work for star Robbie Amell. With Nathan (Amell) downloaded back into the world of the living, a tech at Horizen notices Nathan missing and re-uploads a digital copy of him into the afterlife, meaning that his former beau Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has another shot at him, while Nora (Andy Allo) ponders what two Nathans would be like (do you blame her?). This season is going to get complicated. [Trailer]

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (Oct. 20, Freevee)

Get Bosched! The spin-off of the Prime Video series returns to the world of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), who has ditched his cop badge for a private investigator license. Once again, foe-turned-frenemy Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) teams up with Bosch, and Bosch's daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) starts doing her own Boschin' as a new police officer. Here's everything we know about Bosch: Legacy Season 2. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in October

Oct. 1

Frasier Seasons 1-11 (1994)

Hit Season 3 (2020)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View To A Kill (1985)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction (2011)

Arsenal (2017)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bolero (1984)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Casino Royale (1967)

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Crawl (2019)

Daybreakers (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doom (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Flesh & Blood (1985)

For The Love Of The Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Going My Way (1944)

GoldenEye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

High-Rise (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holiday Inn (1942

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

King Solomon's Mines (1985)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License To Kill (1989)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Mac and Me (1988)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For

Christmas Is You (2017)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mean Creek (2004)

Moby Dick (1959)

Moneyball (2011)

Moonraker (1979)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Navy Seals (1990)

Nerve (2016)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Original Sin (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Corner (1997)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sicario (2015)

Spectre (2015)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

Suicide Squad (2021)

That's Entertainment (1974)

The Apartment (1960)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Intouchables (2011)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Sugarland Express (1974)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Firm (1993)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Little Things (2021)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Party (1968)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

UHF (1989)

Universal Soldier (1992)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Oct. 3

Billions Season 5 (2021)

Make Me Scream (2023)

Oct. 6

Totally Killer (2023)

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

Oct. 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Oct. 9

Missing Link (2019)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

Oct. 10

Copshop (2021)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield (2023)

Oct. 11

Awareness (2023)

The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

Oct. 12

Blended (2014)

Oct. 13

The Burial (2023)

Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)

Oct. 15

Half + Half Seasons 1-S4 (2003)

One on One Seasons 1-5 (2002)

Oct. 16

Long Shot (2019)

Oct. 17

Polite Society (2023)

Oct. 20

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Upload Season 3 (2023)

Oct. 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

Oct. 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

Oct. 25

Studio 666 (2022)

Oct. 26

Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy (2023)

Oct. 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)

Oct. 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

Everything coming to Freevee in October

Oct. 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Chorus Line (1985)

A Haunted House (2013)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Allied (2016)

Black Rock (2012)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Ghost World (2001)

Hair (1979)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1981)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return (2013)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Oculus (2013)

One for the Money (2012)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Shaft (2019)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Alamo (1960)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Great Train Robbery (1978)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Proposal (2009)

The Roommate (2011)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Watch (2012)

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

What's Your Number? (2011)

The Drew Barrymore Show (2020)

Oct. 20

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 (2023)

Oct. 27

Smelliville (2021)

Oct. 29

Die in a Gunfight (2021)