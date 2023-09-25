New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in October 2023

Hope you've got your sea legs, because the second season of Our Flag Means Death, the Taika Waititi-Rhys Darby pirate romantic comedy, is about to wash ashore. Season 2 of the opulently kooky The Gilded Age is also arriving at the end of the month (just in time for Halloween, since there's nothing scarier than fighting with a lady in a statement hat), and a smattering of HBO documentaries will premiere during the month, including The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring and AKA Mr. Chow.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and Max in October.

Last month's guide: New HBO and Max Shows and Movies (September 2023)

More streaming:

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in October

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, The Gilded Age Barbara Nitke/HBO

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Oct. 5, Max)

It's almost time to set sail again. The David Jenkins-created pirate comedy became a sleeper hit when it premiered in 2022, developing a voracious fan base thanks in no small part to the unexpected friendship turned romance between affluent gentleman swashbuckler Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and infamous bad boy Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). The end of Season 1 saw their relationship torpedoing before it could even really begin, leaving them both heartbroken as Season 2 begins. As they set off in their own separate directions, Stede keeps busy by captaining The Revenge while Blackbeard is wreaking havoc wherever he goes. Ah, pirate love. [Trailer]

The Gilded Age Season 2 (Oct. 29, HBO)

Great gowns, beautiful gowns. TV's most deliciously low-stakes spectacle is back, with all of our favorite actors — Carrie Coon! Christine Baranski! Nathan Lane! — returning for another season of high society sniping. Season 2 includes such scandalous issues as Bertha (Coon) being rejected for a box at the Academy of Music, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) secretly teaching at a school for girls, and Ada (Cynthia Nixon) beginning a saucy new courtship. You'll gasp, you'll titter, you'll start bookmarking photos of fascinators. [Trailer]

Watch And Just Like That..., House of the Dragon, and More $9.99 at Max



More on HBO and Max:

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in October

Oct. 1

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Oct. 3

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

Oct. 4

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

Oct. 5

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

Oct. 6

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane's Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

Oct. 7

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

Oct. 8

90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Oct. 9

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

Oct. 10

No Accident (2023) (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

Oct. 11

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

Oct. 12

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda's Book of Spooks (Max Original)

Oct. 14

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

Oct. 15

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

Oct. 16

Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

Oct. 18

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

Oct. 19

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

Oct. 20

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Oct. 22

aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

October 23

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

Oct. 24

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Silent House (2012)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)

Oct. 25

Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)

The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

Oct. 26

The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

Oct. 27

A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

Oct. 28

Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

Oct. 29

The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

Everything leaving Max in October

Oct. 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)

Oct. 5

Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)

Oct. 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)

Oct. 11

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Oct. 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)

Oct. 16

Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)

Oct. 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)

Oct. 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)

Oct. 31

13 Going on 30 (2004)

3 Godfathers (1948)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Arthur (1981)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Belfast (2021)

Blame It on Rio (1984)

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Calvary (2014)

Cat People (1942)

City by the Sea (2002)

Clean and Sober (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Dawson's Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

Equals (2016)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

The Exorcist (1973)

Extortion (2017)

The Eye (2008)

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

The Fly II (1989)

The Fly (1958)

Friday (1995)

From Hell (2001)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

The Getaway (1972)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

I am Wrath (2016)

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leatherface (2017)

Legion (2010)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Line of Duty (2013)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Long Riders (1980)

Marked for Death (1990)

Martin: The Reunion (2022)

The Meg (2018)

Mirrors (2008)

Morris from America (2016)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors (2014)

Never Goin' Back (2018)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out (1987)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Parent 'Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Replacements (2000)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog (2017)

Slice (2018)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sorority Row (2009)

This Is Elvis (1981)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

The Time Machine (1960)

Transcendence (2014)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteboyz (1999)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

Wolf (2021)