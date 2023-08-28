New HBO and Max Shows and Movies in September 2023

HBO and Max took their sweet time to let us know what's coming to their services in September, and I think I know why: There isn't much on either this month, possibly due in part to the continued cost-cutting by Warner Discovery boss David Zaslav. (I will mention that guy's controversial consumer-unfriendly business practices any chance I get!) But Max is trying a few interesting things as compensation. Most notably, several AMC TV shows are coming to Max from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 at no extra cost to Max subscribers. Max is also debuting CNN Max, a livestream of the popular cable news network that could be the latest reshaping of how we watch television. The lone recommended new show is a good one: Season 3 of the comedy Starstruck premieres at the end of the month. And in regards to more cost-cutting, I strongly recommend watching the Australian-British thriller The Tourist, a Max original, before Zaslav pulls it from Max on Sept. 8.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and Max in September.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in September

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck Mark Johnson/HBO Max

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 (Sept. 1, Max)

It's not often that you see streaming services play nice with each other, but Max and AMC+ are starting off the fall as friends, with Max hosting a slew of AMC content at no extra cost. Among the titles is Interview with the Vampire, one of the best new shows of 2022 and a scorching take on Rice's romantically entangled vampires Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson). Updated for today's audience, the choice to make Louis a Black man adds a whole new juicy layer to the story you're familiar with, but it still knows when to not take itself seriously for a truly entertaining series that's as intriguing as it is darkly funny. Other AMC highlights coming to Max on Sept. 1 that we'd recommend: Dark Winds, Killing Eve, and Gangs of London. [Trailer]

CNN Max (Sept. 27, Max)

Is your only regret from cutting the cord the fact that you can't hear the dulcet tones of CNN's Wolf Blitzer telling you that there's breaking news every time he comes back from commercial break even though what he's telling you hardly qualifies as breaking, let alone news? Well Max is bringing cable news to streaming with CNN Max, a live feed of the 24-hour news network so you don't have to go to the airport to get your fill of Anderson Cooper. There will be some original CNN Max content, but some regularly scheduled CNN programming won't move over to streaming and Max isn't saying which shows. Note: This is different than CNN+, the subscription news channel that was axed just a month into its existence last year.

Starstruck Season 3 (Sept. 28, Max)

Every day, someone logs online and laments the death of the romantic comedy. It's good news, then, that Rose Matafeo's Starstruck is back for Season 3, which continues to ask its central question of what happens after the romance. The series picks up after Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom's (Nikesh Patel) kiss in the pond, which doesn't end up being the happy ever after it should've been. Instead, Starstruck flash forwards two years into the future, after Jessie and Tom have broken up, Tom has gotten engaged to someone else, and Jessie is still struggling to figure out what she wants the rest of her life to look like. Few shows are better at bringing laughter and tears and existential crises all at once, and that's why we keep coming back. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in September

