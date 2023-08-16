New Hulu Shows and Movies in September 2023

Emma Roberts, American Horror Story: Delicate FX

You know fall is around the corner when all the new shows and movies start to get spookier. (Disney's latest Haunted Mansion movie, which premiered in July for some reason, is an outlier and should not be counted.) Hulu's September lineup is leaning into that creepy pre-Halloween energy with the new series The Other Black Girl, about an editorial assistant whose very white publishing house is a real terror. Later in the month, Kaitlyn Dever fights aliens in the home invasion movie No One Will Save You. A new season of FX's American Horror Story also kicks off late in September, and this time, they're doing pregnancy horror.

If you're not into that kind of scare, scare yourself with the dissolution of a friendship in the Oscar winner The Banshees of Inisherin, which comes to Hulu early in the month, or by watching American celebrities buy a Welsh soccer club in Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham. You can also relive every episode of Once Upon a Time. And while it's a light month for broadcast shows due to studios' continued refusal to pay striking writers and actors a fraction of the profits they generate, a few Fox series are also debuting new episodes this month, including Dan Harmon's new animated comedy Krapopolis. Check out everything coming to Hulu in September below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in September

Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray, The Other Black Girl Hulu

The Other Black Girl (Sept. 13)

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' debut novel of the same name, The Other Black Girl is the story of editorial assistant Nella (Sinclair Daniel), who believes she's found an ally when her New York publishing house finally hires another Black woman, Hazel (Ashleigh Murray). But as Hazel succeeds at work, Nella's excitement starts to sour, leading her to discover that something sinister is happening at the company. Harris has cited Jordan Peele's Get Out as inspiration for the novel, so you can expect the show to incorporate some horror movie flair — on top of the horror that is navigating the whiteness of the publishing industry. [Trailer]

American Horror Story is doing its best Rosemary's Baby this season. Season 12, subtitled Delicate, is inspired by Danielle Valentine's new novel Delicate Condition, a thriller about an actress whose painful pregnancy journey takes a horrifying turn, including an apparent miscarriage that may not be what it seems. Delicate — which stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian (yes, it's that season), and Cara Delevingne — will be split into two parts due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes; Part 1 kicks off Sept. 20 on FX, and the season premiere hits Hulu the next day. This is also the first AHS season not to have Ryan Murphy as its showrunner; Halley Feiffer, who wrote every episode, takes the reins.

No One Will Save You (Sept. 22)

Hulu is having a chilling month. No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever as a creative but lonely young woman named Brynn, whose alienation turns literal when extraterrestrials invade her childhood home one night. In order to confront her intruders, Brynn will have to face her past. The movie was written and directed by Brian Duffield, whose writing credits also include Love and Monsters and The Babysitter.

Everything new on Hulu in September

Sept. 1

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Knight's Tale (2001)

An Education (2009)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Double Platinum (1999)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy Virtue (2009)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Experiment (2010)

The Good Son (1993)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Hail Caesar! (2016)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Killers (2010)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Little Fockers (2010)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Melancholia (2011)

Moving On (2022)

The Omen (2006)

The Possession (2012)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Robin Hood (2018)

Seven (1995)

Simulant (2023)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2002)

Transporter 3 (2008)

True Lies (1994)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Sept. 3

The Menu (2022)

Ready Player One (2018)

Sept. 4

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Sept. 6

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries

Sept. 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus (2022)

Sept. 8

97 Minutes (2023)

The Friendship Game (2022)

Sept. 9

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Sept. 10

Corsage (2022)

Sept. 11

That's So Raven: Complete Series

Sept. 13

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1

FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute (2022)

Sept. 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Sept. 15

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Robots (2023)

Two Lovers (2008)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

Sept. 16

Buffaloed (2019)

Sept. 18

Bad Axe (2022)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Sept. 20

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Sept. 21

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary (2022)

Sept. 22

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

Sept. 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

The Almond and the Seahorse (2022)

What's Love Got to Do With It? (2022)

Sept. 25

Krapopolis: Series Premiere

Sept. 26

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

Sept. 27

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1

Sept. 28

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil: Series Premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1

The Accountant (2016)

Sept. 29

Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater (2023)

Everything leaving Hulu in September

Sept. 1

This Means War (2010)

Sept. 4

You're Not You (2014)

Sept. 8

Wild Horses (2015)

Sept. 10

Dirty Weekend (2015)

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Sept. 11

Blackfish (2013)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Sept. 14

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

Sept. 15

The Full Monty (2007)

Sept. 22

Paris Can Wait (2017)

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Sept. 23

One Shot (2021)

Skyfire (2021)

Sept. 29

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Sept. 30

A Good Year (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

All the Right Moves (1983)

The Answer Man (2009)

Attack the Block (2011)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Bachelorette (2012)

Bandidas (2006)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Brother (2001)

Bruno (2009)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

City Of Joy (1992)

Cocktail (1988)

The Covenant (2006)

The Croods (2013)

Deja Vu (2006)

The Descendants (2011)

The Devil Has a Name (2019)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

El Chicano (2018)

Elysium (2013)

Ender's Game (2013)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Flicka (2006)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Guardian (2006)

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumpin' Jack Flash (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Killing Gunther (2017)

King Kong (2005)

Lol (2011)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Made of Honor (2008)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Maudie (2017)

Metro (1997)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

The Omen (2006)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phone Booth (2003)

Pompeii (2014)

Real Steel (2011)

Red Tails (2012)

Rio (2011)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Step Brothers (2008)

Tim's Vermeer (2014)

Total Recall (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Walk (2015)

The Weekend (2019)

We're The Millers (2013)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Whiplash (2014)

Wild Things (1998)