New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (September 2023)

Like feeling good? Then Amazon Prime Video is the place to be in September, for a handful of hours at least. The streamer is debuting a pair of original biopic films meant to tug at the heartstrings, if not outright rip them out: A Million Miles Away, the inspirational story of astronaut José Hernandez, and Cassandro, the rousing tale of Mexican wrestler Saúl Armendáriz. If smiling ain't your thing, then maybe laughing and dry-heaving is, in which case you can bask in the gory glory of The Boys spin-off Gen V, which takes the over-the-top action to a college setting. And if you really need an escape, jump back on the fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, which returns for its second season. Thursday Night Football also returns exclusively on Prime Video, with the first matchup taking place between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in September, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in September

Daniel Henney, The Wheel of Time Jan Thijs/Prime Video

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (Sept. 1, Prime Video)



Amazon's second-biggest fantasy series based on beloved books returns for Season 2 more than two years after it was announced (Prime Video gave it an early renewal before Season 1 premiered; Season 3 has also already been booked). This round will be based on author Robert Jordan's second book in the series, The Great Hunt, with elements of Book 3, The Dragon Reborn, thrown in as well. What separates this series from others is its focus on female magicians; in this world, men who practice magic go mad, while women can harness the power for good. Otherwise, expect the typical fantasy hallmarks of prophecies, good vs. evil, and dozens of characters whose names you can't spell. [Trailer]

A Million Miles Away (Sept. 15, Prime Video)



Before Michael Peña goes deep undercover as black ops operative Ding Chavez in an upcoming Prime Video Jack Ryan spin-off, he's trying to go deep into space as an astronaut in this feel-good movie about perseverance and hard work. Based on a true story, it stars Peña as José Hernandez, whose dream of becoming an astronaut seemed far-fetched to everyone in his orbit except for him. [Trailer]

Neighbours: A New Chapter Season 1 (Sept. 18, Freevee)



The legendary Australian soap opera returns for more romance, friendships, and scandals after a 38-season run... which only ended last year. But this isn't Season 39; it's different, because it has some Amazon money behind it? I don't know. What I do know is Guy Pearce, who launched his career on the series, returns to guest star, which is a pretty cool thing to do for a movie star. Mischa Barton joins the cast even though she's American. New episodes will air each day Monday through Thursday. [Trailer]

Cassandro (Sept. 22, Prime Video)

This film has already received high praise from critics since its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, but you don't have to rush out to theaters to watch it when it comes out on Sept. 15, since it comes to Prime Video a week later. Gael García Bernal stars in this feel-good biopic as Saúl Armendáriz, known to fans of Mexican wrestling as Cassandro, the flamboyant "Liberace of Lucha Libre." It charts the openly gay wrestler's rise to fame as he embraces his true identity in the macho sport. [Trailer]

Gen V Season 1 (Sept. 29, Prime Video)

The wildly weird and delightfully disgusting world of The Boys is headed someplace where things can only get weirder and more disgusting: college. This spin-off of Prime Video's superhero superhit is based on an arc from the comics that sees young people with superpowers competing to be top of the class at the Vought-run Godolkin University, the only institution of higher learning where students exploding into a mist of blood is a normal occurrence. The cutthroat competition is said to be reminiscent of The Hunger Games, word from the set is that things are even grosser than they are in the mothership, and you can bet your butt that some characters from The Boys will make cameos. What if you were having a kegger and Homelander showed up? [Trailer]

Everything coming to Prime Video in September

Sept. 1

Spin City S1-6 (1997)

The Wheel of Time Season 2

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)

A Force of One (1979)

A Man Called Sarge (1990)

A Matter of Time (1976)

A Rage to Live (1965)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great (1961)

Alex Cross (2012)

All About My Mother (2000)

Amazons of Rome (1963)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apartment 143 (2012)

April Morning (1988)

Arabian Nights (2000)

Are You in the House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Education (2020)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bailout at 43,000 (1957)

Balls Out (2015)

Beer (1985)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Belly of an Architect (1990)

Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Blow (2001)

Body Slam (1987)

Born to Race (2011)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Boy of the Streets (1937)

Breakdown (1997)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Brigadoon (1954)

Broken Embraces (2010)

Buster (1988)

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

California Dreaming (1979)

Campus Rhythm (1943)

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)

Carpool (1996)

Carry on Columbus (1992)

Carve Her Name With Pride (1958)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)

Children of Men (2007)

Child's Play (2019)

China Doll (1958)

Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)

Cocaine: One Man's Seduction (1983)

Committed (2000)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Condor (1986)

Confidence Girl (1952)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Crossplot (1969)

Curse of the Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Cycle Savages (1969)

Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)

Damned River (1989)

Dancers (1987)

Danger in Paradise (1977)

Dangerous Love (1988)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Defiance (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Desert Sands (1955)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Kitty O'Day (1944)

Detective School Dropouts (1986)

Devil (2010)

Devil's Eight (1969)

Diary of a Bachelor (1964)

Dogs (1977)

Don't Worry, We'll Think of a Title (1966)

Double Trouble (1992)

Down the Drain (1990)

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Eight on the Lam (1967)

Electra Glide in Blue (1973)

Elephant Tales (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation (1961)

Extraction (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Fashion Model (1945)

Fatal Charm (1978)

Fearless Frank (1969)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Flight That Disappeared (1961)

Flight to Hong Kong (1956)

Fools Rush In (1997)

For the Love of Aaron (1994)

For the Love of It (1980)

For Those Who Think Young (1964)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)

Frontera (2014)

Fury on Wheels (1971)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Gigli (2003)

Grace Quigley (1985)

Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)

Hangfire (1991)

Haunted House (2023)

Hawks (1989)

Hell Drivers (1958)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hollywood Harry (1986)

Honeymoon Limited (1935)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under the Collar (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Hugo (2011)

I Am Durán (2019)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I'm So Excited! (2013)

Inconceivable (2017)

Innocent Lies (1995)

Intimate Strangers (2006)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

It Rains in My Village (1968)

Jarhead (2005)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Joyride (2022)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Kalifornia (1993)

Khyber Patrol (1954)

La Bamba (1987)

Labou (2009)

Lady in a Corner (1989)

Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legend of Johnny Lingo (2003)

Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)

Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)

Little Sweetheart (1989)

Lost Battalion (1960)

Mama (2013)

Mandrill (2009)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Matchless (1967)

Meeting at Midnight (1944)

Men's Club (1986)

Mfkz (2018)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Miss All American Beauty (1982)

Mission of the Shark (1991)

Mixed Company (1974)

Mystery Liner (1934)

National Lampoon's Movie Madness (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Night Creatures (1962)

No (2012)

Observe and Report (2009)

Octavia (1984)

October Sky (1999)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

One Man's Way (1964)

One Summer Love (1976)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Overkill (1996)

Panga (1990)

Passport to Terror (1989)

Phaedra (1962)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Portrait of a Stripper (1979)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Private Investigations (1987)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Quinceanera (1960)

Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Red River (1948)

Reform School Girls (1969)

Riddick (2013)

Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)

River of Death (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rose Garden (1989)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1985)

Running Scared (2006)

Safari 3000 (1982)

Season of Fear (1989)

Secret Window (2004)

Sense and Sensibility (1996)

Sergeant Deadhead (1965)

Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)

Sharks' Treasure (1975)

She's Out of My League (2010)

She's the One (1996)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Slamdance (1987)

Snitch (2013)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Spanglish (2004)

Spell (1977)

Stardust (2007)

Step Up (2006)

Sticky Fingers (1988)

Stigmata (1999)

Sugar (2009)

Summer Rental (1985)

Surrender (1987)

Sword of the Valiant (1984)

Tangerine (2015)

Tenth Man (1988)

The Adventures of Gerard (1978)

The Adventures of the American Rabbit (1986)

The Assisi Underground (1986)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Tent (1957)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cat Burglar (1961)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Clown and the Kid (1961)

The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)

The Dictator (2012)

The Evictors (1979)

The Fake (1953)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Alliance (1990)

The Finest Hour (1991)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Locusts (1997)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Misfits (1961)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage (1986)

The Night They Raided Minsky's (1968)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince (2014)

The Program (1993)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Savage Wild (1970)

The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)

The Sharkfighters (1956)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Young Savages (1961)

Three Came To Kill (1960)

Three Kinds of Heat (1987)

Through Naked Eyes (1983)

Time Limit (1957)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tough Guys Don't Dance (1987)

Track of Thunder (1967)

Transformations (1991)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trollhunter (2011)

True Heart (1996)

Underground (1970)

Unholy Rollers (1972)

Unsettled Land (1989)

V/H/S (2012)

War, Italian Style (1967)

Warriors Five (1962)

We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Where the River Runs Black (1986)

Wild Bill (1995)

Wild Racers (1968)

Wild Things (1998)

Windows (1980)

Woman of Straw (1964)

Young Racers (1963)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Sept. 5

One Shot: Overtime Elite

Sept. 7

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sept. 8

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Sept. 12

Inside (2023)

Kelce

Sept. 14

Thursday Night Football

Sept. 15

A Million Miles Away

Wilderness

Written in the Stars

Sept. 19

A Thousand and One (2023)

Sept. 22

Cassandro (2023)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)

Sept. 26

The Fake Sheikh

Sept. 29

Gen V

Everything coming to Freevee in September

Sept. 1

1984 (1984)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Battleship (2012)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Contraband (2012)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972)

Fled (1996)

For Greater Glory (2012)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Heaven's Gate (1980)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Identity Thief (2013)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Parker (2013)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Something Wild (1986)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

That's My Boy (2012)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Post (2017)

The Raven (2012)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What's the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Widows (2018)

God. Family. Football.

Magnum P.I. (Seasons 1-4)

Miami Vice (Seasons 1-5)

Sept. 3

The Next Three Days (2010)



Sept. 7

The Originals Seasons 1-5



Sept. 18

StarDog and TurboCat (2019)

Neighbours: A New Chapter



Sept. 23

Cats (2018)



Sept. 30

CHiPs (Seasons 1-5)