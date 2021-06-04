The Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (June 2021)

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie's Love Amazon Studios

Looking for a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video? The online big box store with a virtual aisle just for streaming movies and television has a robust catalog of movies to watch, from classics such as the whodunnit Clue to award-winning Amazon original films like The Sound of Metal. But rather than spend two hours figuring out what movie to watch from Amazon's massive catalog, let us cut through the clutter with this list of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

An important note about how this list was made: In order to keep the list as relevant as possible, we're stressing the best recent releases, Amazon Prime Video originals, and critics' favorites. But we're also putting our own personal spin on the list, with underrated gems we're recommending to our friends, classic favorites, and important selections that highlight diverse voices. We'll be updating the list regularly.

Last updated on June 4, 2021

For fans of: Pre-Marvel Kumail Nanjiani, heartfelt rom-coms

This romantic comedy is based on the actual love story between Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani plays the fictionalized version of himself while Zoe Kazan plays the fictionalized version of Emily, whose sudden diagnosis with adult-onset Still's disease -- and the coma she falls into -- throws a major wrench into their burgeoning relationship. While Kumail and Emily's story is undoubtedly the thing that drives The Big Sick, Ray Romano and Holly Hunter, who play Emily's parents, are the movie's grounding forces. You'll probably walk away from this mostly wishing they could adopt you. [Trailer]





For fans of: Sequels, the way Borat says "my wiiiiife"

It's hard not to be wary when a beloved character is resurrected for a second go-around years later, but Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (full title Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) is the rare sequel that works. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Kazakh journalist Borat, and the international fame he's racked up since the first film has hurt more than helped his home country. In an attempt to redeem Kazakhstan, he returns back to America with the hopes of delivering a gift to former President Donald Trump (this movie was released right before the 2020 election, which does admittedly give some of the jokes a ten-second expiration date), but more compelling than all of that is Borat's legitimately sweet relationship with his daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova, who absolutely earned the Oscar nomination she received for her performance), who accompanies him on his mission, much to his chagrin. Honestly, the Rudy Giuliani stuff is the least interesting thing about this movie. It's good! Wa wa wee wa indeed. [Trailer]





For fans of: Campy mysteries, the board game Clue

Board games couldn't ask for better press than Clue, everyone's favorite box office flop. The cult classic 1985 murder mystery takes an Agatha Christie-style premise — six strangers are invited to dinner at a mansion — and turns it into a madcap comic romp packed with wordplay so silly it's smart. Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren form an all-star ensemble of mysterious dinner guests who share the same blackmailer; Tim Curry, in one of his all-time best performances, plays the butler. Curry carries Clue's memorable gimmick of an ending, which offers up three possible resolutions, on his back, reenacting the whole film as he reveals who did it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





For fans of: Lovable grandmas, dysfunctional families

In 2020, Awkwafina became the first Asian American woman to win a Golden Globe for her performance in Lulu Wang's beautiful dramedy about a Chinese-American family who decide not to tell their terminally ill grandmother that she only has a short while left to live. While that stat sounds absolutely insane, she more than deserved the award for the beautiful work she does in The Farewell. This movie has a lot of wonderful parts that add up to a heart-wrenching package: a reflection on the immigrant experience, an exploration of identity, a celebration of the messiness of family. [Trailer]





For fans of: Trainspotting, psychedelics

This 2019 British black comedy film will easily remind you of Danny Boyle's bonkers classic Trainspotting, and it should: three Scottish teens with a knack for partying and doing drugs get into trouble. In Get Duked!, they're joined by a do-gooder and wander the Highlands to win the Duke of Edinborough Award, a survival challenge that turns boys into men, but they get stuck in the middle of a hunt-or-be-hunted situation with Eddie Izzard playing a psycho with a sniper rifle. Believe it or not, it gets weirder from there. Hilarious, ridiculous, and packed with social commentary, this would be regular viewing in weed smoke-filled dorm rooms of the late-'90s. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Deception, but in a sexy way

Ha Jung-woo and Kim Min-hee, The Handmaiden Amazon Studios

The Handmaiden is one of those movies where every character is scamming another character, resulting in an exciting, dramatic thriller. It starts out as a film about a Korean con man (Ha Jung-woo) who devises a pan to seduce a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) out of her inheritance. He enlists the help of a pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri) to act as the heiress' maid and confidant, tasking her with encouraging marriage between the two. Things begin to get more dangerous as deeper relationships develop in the messy, intertwined trio, which is all I want to say without actually spoiling the plot's genius twists. What you should know going in is that this movie was directed by Park Chan-wook, who gave us the brutal, bloody Oldboy, so you should expect some gruesome imagery. [Trailer]





For fans of: Chris Evans wearing that white sweater, twisty mysteries





Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig, Knives Out Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Has there been a bigger crowd-pleaser from the past few years than Rian Johnson's mystery-comedy film Knives Out? It centers around the exorbitantly wealthy Thrombey family, who come together when their crime novelist father (Christopher Plummer) commits suicide. Or does he? When an eccentric private investigator (Daniel Craig, doing some serious accent work) shows up suspecting foul play, the motives of every member of the family are suddenly in question. This is just one of those movies where it seems like everyone in the stacked cast -- Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, and more -- had the time of their lives making it, which makes an already fun story even more fun to watch. Plus, yeah, the sweater. [Trailer]





For fans of: Comedies about going to work, Emma Thompson wearing suits

Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson star in this extremely sweet-hearted movie, written by Kaling, about a talk show host (played by Thompson) whose popularity is waning as she ages. To help freshen up her writers' room and stop the network from replacing her, she hires a new, inexperienced writer (Kaling). Some of the jokes and job responsibilities admittedly delve a little too far into the inside baseball territory -- a lot of importance is placed on Kaling's character becoming co-monologue writer, for example -- but overall, it's a fun movie about the lengths women have to go to in order to be taken seriously in their careers. [Trailer]





For fans of: Psychological warfare, Florence Pugh's crying face, Scandinavian cults

Even if you haven't seen Midsommar, you've probably at least seen the memes or heard someone quote one of its most iconic lines: "Do you feel held by him?" This is the break-up movie to end all break-up movies, starring Florence Pugh as a girl who, while emotionally recovering from a devastating family tragedy, tags along on a trip to Sweden with her terrible boyfriend and his terrible friends to attend a festival that only occurs once every 90 years. And because this was directed by Ari Aster, the guy whose twisted mind brought us Hereditary, it naturally devolves into a story about a neopagan cult, flower crowns, and unspeakable horrors occurring in broad daylight. If that's not enough to hook you, it's also one of Ariana Grande's favorite films. [Trailer]







For fans of: Learning about history without having to open a book

This award-winning documentary will teach you all about a painful chapter in China's history via the one-child policy, which lasted from 1979 to 2015. Real people who lived through such a devastating period speak on their experiences, and the film delves into the damaging effects of government propaganda. Interestingly, the film is given a personal touch by co-director Nanfu Wang, who weaves stories of her own experience as a new mother in with the documentary's overall narrative. [Trailer]





For fans of: Historical figures, monologues

Directed by Regina King and based on a play by Kemp Powers, this film tells a dramatized account of a 1964 meeting between Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). They spend the night in a Miami hotel room together and end up arguing for a good portion of it, about X's belief that Cooke has sold out by pandering to white audience with his music, and Ali's, referred to in the film as Cassius Clay, decision to convert to Islam and change his name. It's an interesting movie that succeeds in peeling back the curtain on four pretty untouchable cultural icons, revealing more about their anxieties, inner lives, and ambitions than the average biopic would. [Trailer]





Pink: All I Know So Far

For fans of: P!nk, acrobatics, good music

What do you know about Pink? (Or, sorry, P!nk, as she apparently prefers to be addressed.) You're probably aware she has the voice of an angel, and that she really, really loves singing while performing aerial tricks, but you might not know much beyond that. This documentary is a highly personal look into her life as a mother. Expect a lot of very sweet scenes of her carting her young children around on tour, some emotional behind the scenes interviews, and to be blown away by her sheer vocal range. It's a fun watch for Pink devotees and new fans alike. [Trailer]





For fans of: A24's brand of horror, people going crAaAaAzy

A24 is really good at making scary movies, and Saint Maud is no exception. The film follows Maud (Morfyyd Clark), a nurse who becomes a staunch follower of Catholicism after an upsetting incident, and Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), the terminally ill dancer she cares for. Maud believes she's been tasked with saving Amanda's soul, which she intends to do at all costs. Watch if you love feeling unsettled! [Trailer]

For fans of: Social justice stories, period pieces

Number of seasons: 1



John Boyega, Small Axe Amazon Studios

Small Axe is peak prestige television in that it's not actually television at all, but instead it's an anthology collection of five films directed by Steve McQueen. Every installment focuses on London's West Indian community in the years between 1969 and 1982, and each stars a great group of actors that includes John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Jack Lowden, and more. The stories don't overlap, but they all do a beautiful job of building out the world, and deal with issues and themes that impact the community, like police brutality, education, and what it means to be part of British society as a person of West Indian descent. On one hand, yes, five films is a lot to ask of viewers, but on the other, it just so happens that McQueen is an incredible director with a strong vision and every one is worth your time. If you only want to try one, give "Lovers Rock," a romance centered around a reggae house party, a spin. [Trailer]





For fans of: Heavy metal band t-shirts, being emotional

I am of the opinion that Riz Ahmed gave the best performance of 2020 as a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing in Sound of Metal, and he very correctly earned an Oscar nomination for it. As Ruben, he explores the emotional trauma of sudden deafness -- literally, as it plays out in the film, one minute he can hear perfectly, and the next everything is muffled -- and the importance of finding community as he goes to live in a rural home for deaf recovering addicts in order, run by Joe (Paul Raci, also rightfully Oscar-nominated for his work). The way the film utilizes sound design is nothing short of incredible, and most notably, director Darius Marder cast many actual Deaf actors who help bring the story to life. [Trailer]





For fans of: Witches, dancers, witchy dancers, Tilda Swinton

Luca Guadagnino directs this remake of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic. Dakota Johnson stars as Susie, a seemingly fresh-faced dancer who travels from Ohio to Berlin to study at an elite dance academy and is quickly named head dancer. As the movie unfolds, and as more students and teachers are found dead or go missing entirely, and it becomes increasingly clear that something very sinister and supernatural is going on underneath the surface. Also, Tilda Swinton plays three roles, and for one of them she gets to dress up as an old man. It's kooky, it's campy, and it's also very, very scary. [Trailer]





For fans of: Tessa Thompson, period romance

If sweeping romance is your thing, this film should be your next watch. Set in New York City in 1962, Tessa Thompson stars as Sylvie, an aspiring TV producer who strikes up a summer romance with a saxophonist (Nnamdi Asomugha) who works at her father's record store. Life eventually drags them apart, and they both go on without each other for a while, only to reunite years later to find that their connection remains just as strong. [Trailer]





For fans of: Road trips, Paul Bettany's American accent

This movie is a little bit like if someone tried to update Little Miss Sunshine and focus primarily on Steve Carell's character, but in a good way. Beth (Sophia Lillis) moves from her small North Carolina hometown to good ol' New York City, and immediately crashes into her favorite uncle's life. She finds out that Frank (Paul Bettany) is gay and has been living with his boyfriend Wally (Peter Macdissi) for years, while successfully keeping it a secret from the rest of their family. And because this is a movie, the secret is of course put in jeopardy when Frank's father dies and he, Beth, and Wally embark on a road trip to attend the funeral. The movie balances its comedic and dramatic moments well, and your heart will ache during the flashbacks to Frank's adolescence, where he was first confronted with his family's homophobia. Plus, an always perfect Judy Greer co-stars. [Trailer]





For fans of: That '80s and '90s sci-fi feel, first-time directors making a huge splash

Sierra McCormick, The Vast of Night Amazon Studios

This 2019 science-fiction film from director Andrew Patterson is one of the best directorial debuts of the last decade, with Patterson's keen eye able to bring to life a small town experiencing strange phenomena from the sky. Featuring some truly incredible continuous shots featuring hundreds of extras and one of my favorite intimate cinematic scenes featuring just one person on screen, The Vast of Night is a film school student's dream that follows a young switchboard operator and a disc jockey in 1950s New Mexico trying to find the source of unidentified sounds, and it's an entrancing thriller from the opening shot to the closing seconds. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



