New Netflix Shows and Movies in September 2023

Emma Mackey, Sex Education Samuel Taylor/Netflix

For a media giant that has revolutionized the entertainment industry with a business strategy of battering the public with an endless supply of streaming content, Netflix is coming into September with a whole lot of not much to watch. And by the end of the month, there will be even less to watch, as all three of our highlights for September are final seasons of shows that have run for four seasons or more. The biggest release of the month is Season 4 of Sex Education, the British raunch-com following some teens whose fears, curiosities, and concerns about sex are helped out by a sex therapist... who happens to be a fellow student. Also out this month are the final seasons of the crime drama Top Boy and the animated series Disenchanted.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2023.

Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in August 2023

More streaming:

The best new Netflix movies and shows in September

Kane Robinson and Ashley Walters, Top Boy Netflix

Disenchantment Season 5 (Sept. 1)

The fantasy animated series Disenchantment has had a quiet run on Netflix, where it has the familiar bug eyes, four fingers, and adorable overbites you know from Matt Groening's art style but hasn't gained the same following as his other two hits, The Simpsons and Futurama. In the fifth and final season, Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) continues to fight her evil mother and expel her from Dreamland with the help of the demon Luci (Eric André) and naive Elfo (Nat Faxon). Plus, Matt Berry does a voice in the series, and when Matt Berry does a voice, we listen. [Trailer]

Top Boy Season 5 (Sept. 7)

Is it Series 5? Season 3? Season 5? Whatever it is, the British show — which ran for two series on the U.K.'s Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013 and was revived by Drake, yes, THAT Drake, and Netflix in 2019 — goes out for one final round as one of TV's best crime thrillers. Yes, it's up there with The Wire! The series follows a pair of drug dealers in London's Hackney neighborhood as their efforts to expand their empires come with bloodshed and betrayal. As if the conclusion of the cult crime drama weren't enough, Top Boy is adding top boys Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to the final season. [Trailer]

Sex Education Season 4 (Sept. 21)

Soon, Sex Education will have nothing left to teach you. For its fourth and final season, the colorfully raunchy British series is literally shutting down the school: Moordale Secondary has been closed, and its former students now find themselves at a school so progressive, Otis (Asa Butterfield) isn't even the only therapist on campus. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her academic dream in America. The cast is getting a shakeup, too; Dan Levy and Jodie Turner-Smith join the show, while some longtime cast members, including Patricia Allison and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, aren't returning. But Gillian Anderson is back as Otis' uninhibited mother, and so is future Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, the show's best and most singular creation. As long as we have Eric, we're never skipping class. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

More on Netflix:

Everything coming to Netflix in September



Coming soon (date TBA)

The Devil's Plan (KR) — Netflix Series

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — Netflix Documentary

Song of the Bandits (KR) — Netflix Series

Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — Netflix Documentary

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Netflix Film



Sept. 1

A Day and a Half (SE) — Netflix Film

Disenchantment: Part 5 — Netflix Series

Friday Night Plan (IN) — Netflix Film

Happy Ending (NL) — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — Netflix Series

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Sept. 2

Love Again

Sept. 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) — Netflix Series



Sept. 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Comedy



Sept. 6

6ixtynin9: The Series (TH) — Netflix Series

Infamy (PL) — Netflix Series

Predators (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Reporting For Duty (BR) — Netflix Series

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Documentary

Tahir's House (SA)— Netflix Series



Sept. 7

Dear Child (DE) — Netflix Series

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — Netflix Anime

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — Netflix Series

Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Series

What If (PH) — Netflix Film



Sept. 8

A Time Called You (KR) — Netflix Series

Burning Body (ES) — Netflix Series

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Family

Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Spy Ops — Netflix Documentary



Sept. 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — Netflix Series

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here — Netflix Comedy

The Wolf of Wall Street



Sept. 13

Class Act (FR) — Netflix Series

Freestyle (PL) — Netflix Film

Wrestlers — Netflix Documentary



Sept. 14

Barbie—A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — Netflix Film

Once Upon a Crime (JP) — Netflix Film

Thursday's Widows (MX) — Netflix Series



Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) — Netflix Series

El Conde (CL) — Netflix Film

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight — Netflix Film

Miseducation (MX) — Netflix Series

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — Netflix Series

Wipeout Part 1



Sept. 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2



Sept. 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — Netflix Family



Sept. 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer — Netflix Comedy

The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Documentary



Sept. 20

Hard Broken (LB) — Netflix Series

New Amsterdam: Season 5



Sept. 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — Netflix Series

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — Netflix Series



Sept. 22

The Black Book (NG) — Netflix Film

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series



Sept. 23

Spy Kids: Armageddon — Netflix Family



Sept. 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Netflix Family



Sept. 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — Netflix Documentary



Sept. 27

Encounters — Netflix Documentary

Overhaul (BR) — Netflix Film

Street Flow 2 (FR) — Netflix Film



Sept. 28

Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Series

Love Is in the Air (AU) — Netflix Film

The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — Netflix Documentary



Sept. 29

Choona (IN) — Netflix Series

Do Not Disturb (TR) — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) — Netflix Film

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — Netflix Family

Everything leaving Netflix in September

Sept. 2

The Debt Collector



Sept. 4

Vampire Academy



Sept. 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5



Sept. 12

Colette



Sept. 14

Intervention: Season 21



Sept. 29

Annihilation



Sept. 30

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies