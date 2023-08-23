New Netflix Shows and Movies in September 2023

Join or Sign In
Three shows are bowing out with final seasons
For a media giant that has revolutionized the entertainment industry with a business strategy of battering the public with an endless supply of streaming content, Netflix is coming into September with a whole lot of not much to watch. And by the end of the month, there will be even less to watch, as all three of our highlights for September are final seasons of shows that have run for four seasons or more. The biggest release of the month is Season 4 of Sex Education, the British raunch-com following some teens whose fears, curiosities, and concerns about sex are helped out by a sex therapist... who happens to be a fellow student. Also out this month are the final seasons of the crime drama Top Boy and the animated series Disenchanted.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2023.
Last month's guide: New Netflix Shows and Movies in August 2023
The fantasy animated series Disenchantment has had a quiet run on Netflix, where it has the familiar bug eyes, four fingers, and adorable overbites you know from Matt Groening's art style but hasn't gained the same following as his other two hits, The Simpsons and Futurama. In the fifth and final season, Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) continues to fight her evil mother and expel her from Dreamland with the help of the demon Luci (Eric André) and naive Elfo (Nat Faxon). Plus, Matt Berry does a voice in the series, and when Matt Berry does a voice, we listen. [Trailer]
Is it Series 5? Season 3? Season 5? Whatever it is, the British show — which ran for two series on the U.K.'s Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013 and was revived by Drake, yes, THAT Drake, and Netflix in 2019 — goes out for one final round as one of TV's best crime thrillers. Yes, it's up there with The Wire! The series follows a pair of drug dealers in London's Hackney neighborhood as their efforts to expand their empires come with bloodshed and betrayal. As if the conclusion of the cult crime drama weren't enough, Top Boy is adding top boys Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to the final season. [Trailer]
Soon, Sex Education will have nothing left to teach you. For its fourth and final season, the colorfully raunchy British series is literally shutting down the school: Moordale Secondary has been closed, and its former students now find themselves at a school so progressive, Otis (Asa Butterfield) isn't even the only therapist on campus. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her academic dream in America. The cast is getting a shakeup, too; Dan Levy and Jodie Turner-Smith join the show, while some longtime cast members, including Patricia Allison and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, aren't returning. But Gillian Anderson is back as Otis' uninhibited mother, and so is future Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, the show's best and most singular creation. As long as we have Eric, we're never skipping class. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]
Coming soon (date TBA)
The Devil's Plan (KR) — Netflix Series
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — Netflix Documentary
Song of the Bandits (KR) — Netflix Series
Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — Netflix Documentary
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Netflix Film
Sept. 1
A Day and a Half (SE) — Netflix Film
Disenchantment: Part 5 — Netflix Series
Friday Night Plan (IN) — Netflix Film
Happy Ending (NL) — Netflix Film
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — Netflix Series
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece: Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Sept. 2
Love Again
Sept. 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf? (JP) — Netflix Series
Sept. 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Comedy
Sept. 6
6ixtynin9: The Series (TH) — Netflix Series
Infamy (PL) — Netflix Series
Predators (UK) — Netflix Documentary
Reporting For Duty (BR) — Netflix Series
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Documentary
Tahir's House (SA)— Netflix Series
Sept. 7
Dear Child (DE) — Netflix Series
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — Netflix Anime
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — Netflix Series
Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Series
What If (PH) — Netflix Film
Sept. 8
A Time Called You (KR) — Netflix Series
Burning Body (ES) — Netflix Series
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Family
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) — Netflix Documentary
Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Spy Ops — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 12
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — Netflix Series
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here — Netflix Comedy
The Wolf of Wall Street
Sept. 13
Class Act (FR) — Netflix Series
Freestyle (PL) — Netflix Film
Wrestlers — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 14
Barbie—A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — Netflix Film
Once Upon a Crime (JP) — Netflix Film
Thursday's Widows (MX) — Netflix Series
Sept. 15
Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
El Conde (CL) — Netflix Film
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — Netflix Documentary
Intervention: Season 22
Love at First Sight — Netflix Film
Miseducation (MX) — Netflix Series
The Pacific
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — Netflix Series
Wipeout Part 1
Sept. 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Sept. 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — Netflix Family
Sept. 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer — Netflix Comedy
The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 20
Hard Broken (LB) — Netflix Series
New Amsterdam: Season 5
Sept. 21
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — Netflix Series
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — Netflix Series
Sept. 22
The Black Book (NG) — Netflix Film
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Sept. 23
Spy Kids: Armageddon — Netflix Family
Sept. 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Netflix Family
Sept. 26
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 27
Encounters — Netflix Documentary
Overhaul (BR) — Netflix Film
Street Flow 2 (FR) — Netflix Film
Sept. 28
Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Series
Love Is in the Air (AU) — Netflix Film
The Darkness Within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 29
Choona (IN) — Netflix Series
Do Not Disturb (TR) — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
Nowhere (ES) — Netflix Film
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — Netflix Family
Sept. 2
The Debt Collector
Sept. 4
Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Sept. 12
Colette
Sept. 14
Intervention: Season 21
Sept. 29
Annihilation
Sept. 30
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies