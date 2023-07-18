New Hulu Shows and Movies in August 2023

Devery Jacobs and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX

There are dozens and dozens of shows that claim to be the best show on TV, but there are only a select handful that rightfully have that claim. One of those shows is Reservation Dogs, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's coming-of-age comedy about Indigenous teens in an Oklahoma City reservation coping after the death of their friend. Though bizarrely ignored by the Emmys this year for no other reason than Emmy voters are dumb, Reservation Dogs is both touching and goofy, respecting ancestral legacy and familial bonds while also showcasing stoner uncles and not-too-bright spiritual guides. It's an amazing series, and the rare show that sticks out in a sea of television that looks like everything else.

If you're more of a fan of classic comedy and/or pop stars moving into acting, there's the third season of the comforting mystery Only Murders in the Building, starring the unlikely throuple of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The big news for the new season? Meryl Streep is joining the already stacked cast. Also coming this month to Hulu is the final season of Breeders, several days of Lollapalooza livestreams, the Korean superhero series Moving, and the indie thriller film How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in August

Martin Short and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Reservation Dogs Season 3 (August 2)

If you know, you know: Despite the Emmys' ignorance, Reservation Dogs is one of the best shows on TV. Sterlin Harjo's indie-style FX comedy about teens on the rez moves and feels like nothing else on television, punctuating its dry, low-key sense of humor with strong emotion and spiritual meditation. Season 3 — which will be the show's last — picks up in the aftermath of the group's cathartic but chaotic trip to California, following Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) on a journey home that takes longer for some of them than it does for others. However this show wraps up, we'll be missing the coolest teens on TV when they're gone. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (August 8)

Has anyone ever heard of this Meryl Streep woman? Apparently she's talented enough to join Only Murders in the Building Season 3, which picks up in the aftermath of the Season 2 finale, which found Paul Rudd's character dying in the middle of the play Oliver (Martin Short) directed. The new season picks up in the aftermath of that shocker, and it catches us up on what went down in the year between solving Bunny's murder and opening night of Oliver's play. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Hulu is still one of the strongest streamers for great under-the-radar movies, and this 2023 film from Neon might be one of the best you'll see all year. How to Blow Up a Pipeline follows a group of youngsters who band together to take out a controversial oil pipeline, tiptoeing the line between environmental activism and domestic terrorism. It was a hit among critics, who lauded it as a taut thriller with eco-friendly themes, and it features a cast that includes The White Lotus' Lukas Gage, black-ish's Marcus Scribner, and The Society's Kristine Forseth. [Trailer]



Everything new on Hulu in August

August 1

FX's Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

The A-Team (2010)

Australia (2008)

Cantinflas (2014)

The Craft (1996)

Crash Pad (2017)

The Croods (2013)

Crush (2002)

D.E.B.S. (2005)

Damsels In Distress (2012)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Eragon (2006)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

In Time (2011)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Labyrinth (1986)

Leap Year (2010)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Moscow On The Hudson (1984)

Notting Hill (1999)

One For The Money (2012)

The One I Love (2014)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Pandorum (2009)

Phone Booth (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Shark Tale (2004)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Unfaithful (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

We're The Millers (2013)

What's Your Number? (2011)

Zoom (2006)

August 2

FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

August 3

Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 4

Lollapalooza: Livestream

Accidental Love (2015)

Game Night (2018)

Labor Pains (2009)

Skinamarink (2022)

Supercell (2023)

Sweetwater (2023)

Winter Passing (2005)

August 6

Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 7

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B

Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11

August 8

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere

August 9

Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait (2023)

Enys Men (2022)

August 10

Just Super (2022)

Polaroid (2019)

August 11

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Sam & Kate (2022)

August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4

America's National Parks: Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder (2019)

August 15

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars: Complete Season 1

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

One Last Thing (2005)

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight (2023)

Thoroughbreds (2018)

August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1

Four Samosas (2022)

August 18

The Friendship Game (2022)

War of the Worlds: The Attack (2023)

August 19

To Catch A Killer (2023)

August 20

Amsterdam (2022)

August 21

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

August 22

The Intern (2015)

August 23

Trap Jazz (2023)

August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)

My Fairy Troublemaker (2022)

Transfusion (2023)

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27

Malignant (2021)

August 28

The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5

August 29

FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series

Snowpiercer (2014)

August 31

Spellbound: Season 1A

FX's Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle (2014)

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Finnick (2022)

Everything leaving Hulu in August

August 2

Keanu (2016)

August 5

The Last Stand (2013)

August 7

Gully (2021)

August 9

Dune (2021)

August 11

She's The Man (2006)

Zoolander (2001)

August 14

2:22 (2017)

The Space Between (2021)

Stage Mother (2020)

August 15

The Break-Up (2006)

August 17

International Falls (2020)

August 19

How It Ends (2021)

August 24

Cosmopolis (2012)

August 30

A La Mala (2015)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Knight And Day (2010)

August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

At Any Price (2013)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Bless MeUltima (2013)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius (2004)

Borat (2006)

Burlesque (2010)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Delivery Man (2013)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoffa (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

The Interview (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Predators (2010)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Slackers (2002)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Vice (2018)

Win Win (2010)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

