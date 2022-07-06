New Movies and TV Shows on Hulu in July

Bob's Burgers Fox

Looking for a new movie or TV show to watch on Hulu this month? Join the club! Luckily, this club has zero membership requirements, so you're in. This month is pretty spicy for one of Hulu's specialties: the movie you didn't know existed that sounds pretty good. Coming soon is the indie horror Ultrasound (July 7), a twisty thriller that will appeal to hardcore movie enthusiasts. The crowd-pleasing Bob's Burgers Movie is out on July 12, and the stirring Hulu original documentary Aftershock, which looks at the disparity in pregnancy issues in Black women and is more relevant now than ever after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, is out on July 19.

If you'd rather watch a show, the new rom-com Maggie, about a psychic who has a vision of herself in a relationship with a guy she just met who's already with someone, just came out. Later this month, a new season of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows rises from the grave, and on July 29, Hulu's relationship with FX gets deeper as all seasons of The Americans begin streaming.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in July, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Hulu in July

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, The Americans Jeffrey Neira/FX

The Princess (July 1)

Joey King is the embodiment of the "call an ambulance, but not for me" meme as a medieval damsel who puts others in distress after she's betrothed to a sociopath (Dominic Cooper) who's bent on taking over her kingdom. King takes up arms (and axes, fists, feet, and more) and absolutely beats the crap out of goons in this action maybe-comedy that looks like a lot of feudal fun. [Trailer]

If you like Bob's Burgers the show, then there's a 500 percent chance that you will like The Bob's Burger's Movie. In this supersized episode, which does double-duty as a musical, a sinkhole opens up in front of the restaurant, crippling business and unearthing a murder mystery when a skeleton is found buried beneath the street. Naturally, the kids take it on themselves to solve it. Also, and this is just a guess, Tina says something about a butt and/or butts. Because of strange corporate licensing deals, the movie is also out on HBO Max the same day. [Trailer]

One of the TV's best comedies comes back from the grave for Season 4 with a lot to cover after our beloved vampires parted ways at the end of Season 3 (or in Collin Robinson's case, burst forth as a baby from his own adult corpse). But the first episode is called "Reunited," so we'll just assume they spent the break discovering themselves on a backpacking trip in Europe. Season 4 premieres the day before on FX, but episodes hit Hulu the next day. [Trailer]

Aftershock (July 19)

This documentary from directors Paula Iselt and Tonya Lewis Lee puts the focus on the maternal crisis which disproportionately affects Black women who die shortly after childbirth. The film follows the families of two women, Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac, as they bring attention to this largely ignored issue. [Trailer]

All My Friends Hate Me (July 22)

Sure, ghosts and monsters are pretty scary, but there's nothing like the real horror that comes from awkward situations. This British dark comedy taps into the terror of social anxiety when a man reunites with his old university buddies on a trip only to suspect that they all hate him, or worse. It's not paranoia if it's true. [Trailer]

One of the best TV shows of the last decade is finally moving streaming services after living on Amazon Prime Video for as long as it's been streaming. The FX series stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as Soviet spies living undercover as Americans in Virginia in the 1980s during the height of the Cold War, while raising their none-the-wiser children as regular Americans and befriending the FBI agent (Noah Emmerich) who lives next door. It only won four Emmys during its six-season run, but it should have won about 20 more. It's near-perfect television with one of the best series finales of all time. [Trailer]

Everything New on Hulu in July

July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon's Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim's Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That's My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)



July 2

Asking For It (2021)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)



July 5

Ginger's Tale



July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1



July 7

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)



July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)



July 9

Gold (2021)



July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)



July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)



July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim To Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)



July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study Of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 Premiere



July 14

Victoria's Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything's Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Devil's Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)



July 15

Cooks Vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I'm Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)



July 17

The Hater (2022)



July 18

The Cursed (2021)



July 19

Aftershock (2022)



July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-Ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)



July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)



July 24

Topside (2022)



July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)



July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere



July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)



Everything Leaving Hulu in June

July 2

July 3

Leave No Trace (2018)



July 8

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)



July 10

July 12

July 13

My All-american (2015)



July 14

July 24

Rattlesnakes (2019)

Zoo-head (2019)



July 25

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)



July 31

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The A-team (2010)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

Armored (2009)

The Big Year (2010)

Blind Date (1987)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Center Stage (2000)

Cyrus (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy a (2010)

Equity (2016)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Five-year Engagement (2012)

The Flintstones (1994)

Grandma (2015)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hitch (2005)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

November Criminals (2017)

Nowhere To Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

The Program (1993)

Push (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock of Ages (2012)

The Runaways (2010)

Sideways (2004)

Single White Female (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

That's My Boy (2012)

Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Water for Elephants (2010)

We Own the Night (2007)

Wolf (1994)

The Wolfman (2010)

