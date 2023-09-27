New Netflix Shows and Movies in October 2023

Join or Sign In
October is notorious for being the scariest month on the calendar, and nothing is scarier than the soulless, profit-chasing monsters who run pharmaceutical companies. Netflix's new shows and movies in October feature a pair of highlights that attack pill pushers, first with the genuinely scary miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, from horror maestro Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Later this month, it's the decidedly less scary Pain Hustlers, a poorly reviewed movie about a conspiracy at a pharma company that's only being highlighted because of its megawatt stars, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Also of note this month is the teen drama Everything Now and the latest seasons of the French thriller Lupin and the animated comedy Big Mouth.
Staying undercover is an easy task for Assane Diop (Omar Sy): He's a seasoned gentleman thief and the master of disguises, after all. But keeping out of the public eye may prove a little more challenging when he's the most wanted man in France. That's the case for Assane in Lupin Season 3, thanks to his sworn nemesis Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) who framed him for murder. The first two seasons were most delightful to watch when Assane suavely deceived the rich and the powerful and swiftly evaded their pursuit. He is like a magician with a neverending arsenal of tricks, and the curtains are about to rise for what's bound to be a mesmerizing third act. -Kat Moon [Trailer]
If anyone can adapt one of Edgar Allan Poe's timeless works, it's Mike Flanagan. The mind behind Netflix's recent string of atmospheric and eerie horror hits The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is rounding up his recurring band of actors to stage a modern take on Poe's 1839 classic The Fall of the House of Usher. But rumor has it the series will also lean into other Poe properties, evidenced by the "Nevermore" tagline and Carla Gugino's ominous raven-inspired shapeshifting demon. The series will seemingly take inspiration from the infamous Sackler family for the story of the ruthless Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), founder of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, who must face his past when his heirs start to die at the hands of a mysterious figure. In other words, this Halloween's theme is karma. -Hunter Ingram [Trailer]
This edgy, British teen comedy-drama follows a young woman who's fresh out of treatment for an eating disorder and returns to high school looking to make up for lost time by checking things off her bucket list. Partying? Check. Breaking the law? Check. Sex? Check. Yes, even though she's only missed out on several months, in teen time, that may as well be decades. [Trailer]
If TV and movie trends are any indication, it's cool to rip the pharmaceutical industry to shreds. This Netflix original film stars Emily Blunt as a mother who joins a flailing pharma startup in Florida, and ends up finding herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. Chris Evans stars as her coworker and Andy Garcia stars as their unhinged boss, so it has the star power. However, reviews of the film have been stinky, so it looks like this is another glossy Netflix movie with A-listers that isn't actually that good. Still, it's a light month, and who doesn't love Blunt and Evans? -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Oct. 1
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
Oct. 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Oct. 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then
Oct. 4
Beckham (UK)
Keys to the Heart
Race to the Summit
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
Oct. 5
Everything Now
Khufiya
Lupin: Part 3
Oct. 6
A Deadly Invitation
Ballerina
Fair Play
Oct. 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon
Oct. 9
After
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law
Oct. 10
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1
Last One Standing: Season 2
Oct. 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
It Follows
Once Upon a Star
Pact of Silence
Oct. 12
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher
GOOD NIGHT WORLD
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2
Oct. 13
The Conference
Ijogbon
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Oct. 15
Camp Courage
Oct. 16
Oggy Oggy: Season 3
Oct. 17
The Devil on Trial
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had
I Woke Up A Vampire
Silver Linings Playbook
Oct. 18
Kaala Paani
Oct. 19
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Bodies
Blood Dragon Remix
Crashing Eid
Crypto Boy
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Neon
Oct. 20
Big Mouth: Season 7
Creature
Disco Inferno
Doona!
Elite: Season 7
Flashback
Kandasamys: The Baby
Old Dads
Surviving Paradise
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK)
Oct. 23
Princess Power: Season 2
Oct. 24
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Get Gotti
Minions
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone
Oct. 25
Absolute Beginners
Burning Betrayal
Life on Our Planet
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
Oct. 27
Pain Hustlers
Sister Death
Tore
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club
Oct. 28
Castaway Diva
Oct. 29
Botched Season 1
Oct. 31
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
Oct. 1
The Rental
Oct. 2
Jexi
Oct. 4
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Oct. 5
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Oct. 14
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Oct. 31
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2