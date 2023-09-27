New Netflix Shows and Movies in October 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher Eike Schroter/Netflix

October is notorious for being the scariest month on the calendar, and nothing is scarier than the soulless, profit-chasing monsters who run pharmaceutical companies. Netflix's new shows and movies in October feature a pair of highlights that attack pill pushers, first with the genuinely scary miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, from horror maestro Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Later this month, it's the decidedly less scary Pain Hustlers, a poorly reviewed movie about a conspiracy at a pharma company that's only being highlighted because of its megawatt stars, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Also of note this month is the teen drama Everything Now and the latest seasons of the French thriller Lupin and the animated comedy Big Mouth.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in October

Everything Now Netflix

Lupin Season 3 (Oct. 5)

Staying undercover is an easy task for Assane Diop (Omar Sy): He's a seasoned gentleman thief and the master of disguises, after all. But keeping out of the public eye may prove a little more challenging when he's the most wanted man in France. That's the case for Assane in Lupin Season 3, thanks to his sworn nemesis Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) who framed him for murder. The first two seasons were most delightful to watch when Assane suavely deceived the rich and the powerful and swiftly evaded their pursuit. He is like a magician with a neverending arsenal of tricks, and the curtains are about to rise for what's bound to be a mesmerizing third act. -Kat Moon [Trailer]

The Fall of the House of Usher Season 1 (Oct. 12)

If anyone can adapt one of Edgar Allan Poe's timeless works, it's Mike Flanagan. The mind behind Netflix's recent string of atmospheric and eerie horror hits The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is rounding up his recurring band of actors to stage a modern take on Poe's 1839 classic The Fall of the House of Usher. But rumor has it the series will also lean into other Poe properties, evidenced by the "Nevermore" tagline and Carla Gugino's ominous raven-inspired shapeshifting demon. The series will seemingly take inspiration from the infamous Sackler family for the story of the ruthless Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), founder of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, who must face his past when his heirs start to die at the hands of a mysterious figure. In other words, this Halloween's theme is karma. -Hunter Ingram [Trailer]

Everything Now Season 1 (Oct. 5)

This edgy, British teen comedy-drama follows a young woman who's fresh out of treatment for an eating disorder and returns to high school looking to make up for lost time by checking things off her bucket list. Partying? Check. Breaking the law? Check. Sex? Check. Yes, even though she's only missed out on several months, in teen time, that may as well be decades. [Trailer]

If TV and movie trends are any indication, it's cool to rip the pharmaceutical industry to shreds. This Netflix original film stars Emily Blunt as a mother who joins a flailing pharma startup in Florida, and ends up finding herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. Chris Evans stars as her coworker and Andy Garcia stars as their unhinged boss, so it has the star power. However, reviews of the film have been stinky, so it looks like this is another glossy Netflix movie with A-listers that isn't actually that good. Still, it's a light month, and who doesn't love Blunt and Evans? -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in October



Oct. 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Oct. 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Oct. 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then

Oct. 4

Beckham (UK)

Keys to the Heart

Race to the Summit

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Oct. 5

Everything Now

Khufiya

Lupin: Part 3

Oct. 6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

Fair Play

Oct. 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Oct. 9

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

Oct. 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1

Last One Standing: Season 2

Oct. 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

It Follows

Once Upon a Star

Pact of Silence

Oct. 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2

Oct. 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Oct. 15

Camp Courage

Oct. 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3

Oct. 17

The Devil on Trial

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire

Silver Linings Playbook

Oct. 18

Kaala Paani

Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies

Blood Dragon Remix

Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon

Oct. 20

Big Mouth: Season 7

Creature

Disco Inferno

Doona!

Elite: Season 7

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Surviving Paradise

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK)

Oct. 23

Princess Power: Season 2

Oct. 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

Oct. 25

Absolute Beginners

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Oct. 27

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Tore

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club

Oct. 28

Castaway Diva

Oct. 29

Botched Season 1

Oct. 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

Everything leaving Netflix in October

Oct. 1

The Rental

Oct. 2

Jexi

Oct. 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Oct. 5

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Oct. 14

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Oct. 31

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2