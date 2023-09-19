New Hulu Shows and Movies in October 2023

Justin Long, Goosebumps Disney/David Astorga

It's officially Halloween season and Hulu is not about to let us forget it. The platform's Huluween extravaganza is returning for another year, with the lineup boasting a number of creepy premieres, including series like the new Goosebumps (which will premiere simultaneously on Disney+) and a new season of the American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories, plus movies like the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman. For anyone not into being scared, have you tried laughing? You will once you watch the Canadian hockey comedy Shoresy, which returns for its second season at the end of the month.

Check out everything coming to Hulu in October below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in October

It just wouldn't be October without a new Stephen King adaptation, would it? This film is based on a short story King wrote in 1973 and follows a grieving family being haunted by a mysterious supernatural creature that seems to feed on suffering. Did we mention Chris Messina is in this? [Trailer]

Goosebumps (Oct. 13)

R.L. Stine's iconic comedy-horror book series comes to life (again) in this series about a group of teens who have to overcome their differences and work together after accidentally unleashing supernatural forces on their town. In the name of synergy, Goosebumps will be released simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+. [Trailer]

Shoresy Season 2 (Oct. 27)

I've watched Season 1 of Shoresy four times. (Relax, it's only six episodes long.) That's a nod to my love of the series, but also to the layered, rapid fire humor that takes multiple viewings to truly wrap one's head around. Creator, star, and bona fide TV genius Jared Keeso took the formula he crafted that made Letterkenny so popular and applied it to a serialized comedy about a bunch of hockey doofuses in northern Canada that shows the true love of sport and team camaraderie better than any sports comedy before it (looking right through you, Ted Lasso). There aren't many shows that can start with gags about taking a crap in a lake (an aquadump, in the show's parlance) and then leave you bawling as an epic season on the rink comes to a close. All of Shoresy's juvenile humor wouldn't mean much without what truly scores for Shoresy: the unfettered appreciation of emotion, whether it be the anticipation of the drop of the puck, the adrenaline of an on-ice brawl, or the swell of a town rallying around a squad of toothless goons. Unwrap a 'stick and get ready to watch Season 2 four times. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Everything new on Hulu in October

Oct. 1

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over, 2013

50 First Dates, 2004

Abduction, 2011

An American Citizen, 1992

Beyond JFK, 1991

Bogus, 1996

Ceremony, 2010

Daybreakers, 2010

Dark Shadows, 2012

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Devil's Due, 2014

Die Hard 2, 1990

Don't Say A Word, 2001

The Double, 2013

Driven, 2019

Easy A, 2010

The Empty Man, 2020

Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Extra Man, 2010

Fat Albert, 2004

Fighting, 2009

FoodInc., 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Funny People, 2009

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Godzilla, 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008

Hanna, 2011

Hollywood Homicide, 2003

The Hunter, 2011

Interview With the Vampire, 1994

It (Stephen King's), 1990

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Little Miss Sunshine, 2006

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

Murder on the Orient Express, 2017

The New Age, 1994

Nightmare Alley, 2021

Nobody Walks, 2012

Oblivion, 2013

The Omen, 2006

Ondine, 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Phone Booth, 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death, 2005

Pusher I, 1996

Q & A, 1990

Rudy, 1993

The Sacrament, 2013

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Stoker, 2011

Sunchaser, 1996

Stripper, 1986

Synchronicity, 2015

That Night, 1993

Todo Cambia, 2000

Tower Heist, 2011

Turtle Beach, 1992

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?, 2007

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010

Underwater, 2020

Pain & Gain, 2013

Star Trek, 2009

Tropic Thunder, 2008

It Chapter Two, 2019

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Oct. 2

Appendage: Film Premiere

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1

Bob's Burgers: Season 14 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America's Book of Secrets

America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1

American Haunting: Complete Season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1

Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dead Again: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2



Oct. 5

The Boogeyman, 2023



Oct. 6

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere

Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere

The Tank, 2023

Zombie Town, 2023



Oct. 7

A Lot of Nothing, 2022



Oct. 8

Standing Up Falling Down, 2019

Swift, 2019



Oct. 9

The Mill: Film Premiere



Oct. 10

Finnick, 2022



Oct. 11

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere



Oct. 12

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere

Food Tech: Complete Season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 20

Daliland, 2022



Oct. 13

Goosebumps: Series Premiere

Nocebo, 2022



Oct. 14

Empire of Light, 2022



Oct. 15

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (Dubbed)

Centurion, 2010

Filth, 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011

I'm Still Here, 2010

Ragnarok, 2013

Slotherhouse, 2023

Venus And Serena, 2012

Viva, 2015



Oct. 16

Capricorn One, 1977

Perfect Strangers, 2019



Oct. 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019



Oct. 18

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1



Oct. 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere



Oct. 20

Cobweb, 2023



Oct. 21

Life Upside Down, 2022

Totally Under Control, 2020



Oct. 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1



Oct. 26

FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2

Master Gardener, 2022



Oct. 27

Shoresy: Complete Season 2

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere

Begin Again, 2014

Susie Searches, 2022



Oct. 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi, 2011

Everything leaving Hulu in October

Oct. 3

Escape From Planet Earth, 2013

Game Night, 2018



Oct. 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth, 2023



Oct. 7

Black Bear, 2020

Standing Up Falling Down, 2019

Swift, 2019



Oct. 8

The Exorcist III, 1990

The Infiltrator, 2016

Two for the Money, 2005

Wish Upon, 2017



Oct. 11

After, 2019



Oct. 12

The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022



Oct. 14

A Kind Of Murder, 2016



Oct. 15

99 Homes, 2014

Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992

I Smile Back, 2015

Just Getting Started, 2017

Learning to Drive, 2014

Man of the Year, 2006



Oct. 20

Officer Downe, 2016



Oct. 26

Hell Baby, 2013

Malignant, 2021



Oct. 27

Stars at Noon, 2022



Oct. 30

Love, Gilda, 2018

Rio 2, 2014



Oct. 31

Bad Reputation, 2018

Bewitched, 2005

Carnage, 2011

Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016

Chloe, 2010

Closer, 2004

Clive Barker's The Plague, 2006

Cover Versions, 2018

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011

Eragon, 2006

Evil Dead, 2013

Frank, 2014

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

John Dies At The End, 2012

Killers, 2010

Labyrinth, 1986

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leap Year, 2010

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Little Fockers, 2010

Mas Negro Que La Noche, 2014

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Monster House, 2006

Mom and Dad, 2017

Notting Hill, 1999

One For The Money, 2012

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Pandorum, 2009

Practical Magic, 1998

Queen of the Damned, 2002

Shark Tale, 2004

Simply Irresistible, 1999

Stay, 2005

Stealing Harvard, 2002

The Craft, 1996

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012

The Ringer, 2005

Turistas, 2006

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?, 2007

Unfaithful, 2002

Waking Ned Devine, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

What's Your Number?, 2011

Zoom, 2006

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

In Time, 2011

The A-Team, 2010

G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 2013

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

The Lego Movie, 2014

Seven, 1995