New Hulu Shows and Movies in October 2023

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Happy Huluween to you and yours
It's officially Halloween season and Hulu is not about to let us forget it. The platform's Huluween extravaganza is returning for another year, with the lineup boasting a number of creepy premieres, including series like the new Goosebumps (which will premiere simultaneously on Disney+) and a new season of the American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories, plus movies like the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman. For anyone not into being scared, have you tried laughing? You will once you watch the Canadian hockey comedy Shoresy, which returns for its second season at the end of the month.
Check out everything coming to Hulu in October below, plus our picks for the best of the month.
Last month's guide: New Hulu Shows and Movies (September 2023)
More streaming:
It just wouldn't be October without a new Stephen King adaptation, would it? This film is based on a short story King wrote in 1973 and follows a grieving family being haunted by a mysterious supernatural creature that seems to feed on suffering. Did we mention Chris Messina is in this? [Trailer]
R.L. Stine's iconic comedy-horror book series comes to life (again) in this series about a group of teens who have to overcome their differences and work together after accidentally unleashing supernatural forces on their town. In the name of synergy, Goosebumps will be released simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+. [Trailer]
I've watched Season 1 of Shoresy four times. (Relax, it's only six episodes long.) That's a nod to my love of the series, but also to the layered, rapid fire humor that takes multiple viewings to truly wrap one's head around. Creator, star, and bona fide TV genius Jared Keeso took the formula he crafted that made Letterkenny so popular and applied it to a serialized comedy about a bunch of hockey doofuses in northern Canada that shows the true love of sport and team camaraderie better than any sports comedy before it (looking right through you, Ted Lasso). There aren't many shows that can start with gags about taking a crap in a lake (an aquadump, in the show's parlance) and then leave you bawling as an epic season on the rink comes to a close. All of Shoresy's juvenile humor wouldn't mean much without what truly scores for Shoresy: the unfettered appreciation of emotion, whether it be the anticipation of the drop of the puck, the adrenaline of an on-ice brawl, or the swell of a town rallying around a squad of toothless goons. Unwrap a 'stick and get ready to watch Season 2 four times. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
More on Hulu:
Oct. 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over, 2013
50 First Dates, 2004
Abduction, 2011
An American Citizen, 1992
Beyond JFK, 1991
Bogus, 1996
Ceremony, 2010
Daybreakers, 2010
Dark Shadows, 2012
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Devil's Due, 2014
Die Hard 2, 1990
Don't Say A Word, 2001
The Double, 2013
Driven, 2019
Easy A, 2010
The Empty Man, 2020
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Extra Man, 2010
Fat Albert, 2004
Fighting, 2009
FoodInc., 2008
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Funny People, 2009
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Godzilla, 1998
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
Hanna, 2011
Hollywood Homicide, 2003
The Hunter, 2011
Interview With the Vampire, 1994
It (Stephen King's), 1990
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Little Miss Sunshine, 2006
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
The New Age, 1994
Nightmare Alley, 2021
Nobody Walks, 2012
Oblivion, 2013
The Omen, 2006
Ondine, 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Phone Booth, 2003
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death, 2005
Pusher I, 1996
Q & A, 1990
Rudy, 1993
The Sacrament, 2013
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Stoker, 2011
Sunchaser, 1996
Stripper, 1986
Synchronicity, 2015
That Night, 1993
Todo Cambia, 2000
Tower Heist, 2011
Turtle Beach, 1992
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Underwater, 2020
Pain & Gain, 2013
Star Trek, 2009
Tropic Thunder, 2008
It Chapter Two, 2019
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Oct. 2
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob's Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America's Book of Secrets
America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Oct. 5
The Boogeyman, 2023
Oct. 6
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere
The Tank, 2023
Zombie Town, 2023
Oct. 7
A Lot of Nothing, 2022
Oct. 8
Standing Up Falling Down, 2019
Swift, 2019
Oct. 9
The Mill: Film Premiere
Oct. 10
Finnick, 2022
Oct. 11
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
Oct. 12
Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland, 2022
Oct. 13
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo, 2022
Oct. 14
Empire of Light, 2022
Oct. 15
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (Dubbed)
Centurion, 2010
Filth, 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011
I'm Still Here, 2010
Ragnarok, 2013
Slotherhouse, 2023
Venus And Serena, 2012
Viva, 2015
Oct. 16
Capricorn One, 1977
Perfect Strangers, 2019
Oct. 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019
Oct. 18
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
Oct. 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
Oct. 20
Cobweb, 2023
Oct. 21
Life Upside Down, 2022
Totally Under Control, 2020
Oct. 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
Oct. 26
FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener, 2022
Oct. 27
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again, 2014
Susie Searches, 2022
Oct. 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi, 2011
Oct. 3
Escape From Planet Earth, 2013
Game Night, 2018
Oct. 4
Area21 Live on Planet Earth, 2023
Oct. 7
Black Bear, 2020
Standing Up Falling Down, 2019
Swift, 2019
Oct. 8
The Exorcist III, 1990
The Infiltrator, 2016
Two for the Money, 2005
Wish Upon, 2017
Oct. 11
After, 2019
Oct. 12
The Bob's Burgers Movie, 2022
Oct. 14
A Kind Of Murder, 2016
Oct. 15
99 Homes, 2014
Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992
I Smile Back, 2015
Just Getting Started, 2017
Learning to Drive, 2014
Man of the Year, 2006
Oct. 20
Officer Downe, 2016
Oct. 26
Hell Baby, 2013
Malignant, 2021
Oct. 27
Stars at Noon, 2022
Oct. 30
Love, Gilda, 2018
Rio 2, 2014
Oct. 31
Bad Reputation, 2018
Bewitched, 2005
Carnage, 2011
Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016
Chloe, 2010
Closer, 2004
Clive Barker's The Plague, 2006
Cover Versions, 2018
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011
Eragon, 2006
Evil Dead, 2013
Frank, 2014
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
John Dies At The End, 2012
Killers, 2010
Labyrinth, 1986
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leap Year, 2010
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Little Fockers, 2010
Mas Negro Que La Noche, 2014
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Monster House, 2006
Mom and Dad, 2017
Notting Hill, 1999
One For The Money, 2012
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Pandorum, 2009
Practical Magic, 1998
Queen of the Damned, 2002
Shark Tale, 2004
Simply Irresistible, 1999
Stay, 2005
Stealing Harvard, 2002
The Craft, 1996
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006
The Last Exorcism, 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012
The Ringer, 2005
Turistas, 2006
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Unfaithful, 2002
Waking Ned Devine, 1998
Wedding Crashers, 2005
What's Your Number?, 2011
Zoom, 2006
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
In Time, 2011
The A-Team, 2010
G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 2013
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019
The Lego Movie, 2014
Seven, 1995