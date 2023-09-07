Praise the TV gods, Freevee's hit detective series Bosch: Legacy is back for another bout of crook-busting adventures and crime-solving shenanigans following Harry Bosch in the City of Angels. Season 2 of Bosch: Legacy will pick up right where Season 1 left off, following the murder of Carl Rogers — the rich man who did Bosch and company dirty. Get ready, because Titus Welliver's special forces police officer turned private eye Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch is back for more tough-talking, thrilling mysteries with more twists than a pretzel factory.

This October, Bosch: Legacy will deliver a few familiar faces from Michael Connelly's impressive Bosch-iverse, as well as some new blood in the mix. We're excited to catch up with Madison Lintz as rookie cop and Bosch daughter Maddie Bosch, Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler, and Stephen A. Chang's blues-loving tech whiz Mo Bassi, but what more can we expect?

No doubt you've got questions about Bosch: Legacy Season 2 and we do too. What book is Bosch: Legacy Season 2 based on? What characters will appear and which actors will play them? How do you watch Bosch: Legacy Season 2? Will Bosch crack more heads than smiles as per usual? We're pleased to answer those questions and more below, and update this post as more details roll in.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 release date



Freevee recently announced that Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will premiere October 20 with four back-to-back episodes on Freevee, Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service. Two episodes will then release every Friday, leading all the way up to the November 10 season finale.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 trailer



On August 24, Freevee released the first teaser trailer for the new season of Bosch: Legacy and by the looks of it, things are about to get very personal (again) for a certain tattooed gumshoe. Have a look:

What will Bosch: Legacy Season 2 be about, and what book is it based on?



As mentioned in author Michael Connelly's dockside Instagram post, this season will loosely be based on the Bosch novel The Crossing, and judging off last season's cliffhanger, centers on the kidnapping of Maddie Bosch as teased at the close of Season 1. We were all left aghast as a hidden assailant in the police recruit's apartment, wearing a lucha libre mask, called her safety into question — and guaranteed that we'd tune in next season. If that wasn't enough, the new set of episodes will see Bosch and former adversary turned ally Honey "Money" Chandler once again working together to catch a killer who wants them both dead, all while dodging the suspicions of the FBI as suspects following last season's murder of Carl Rogers (who you'll remember hired hitmen to kill Honey Chandler and got off scot-free in Season 1 of Bosch: Legacy).

So, dangerous business as usual and hopefully nothing the L.A. detective and his team can't handle. The Crossing is the twenty-eighth book in the Harry Bosch series of novels and coincidentally one of seven featuring both Lincoln Lawyer Michael "Mickey" Haller (who is the half-brother of Bosch), but without mention of this character in any press materials, we're guessing perhaps a plot line has been reimagined for the television universe.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 cast



The brooding man himself Harry Bosch played by Titus Welliver will of course return for the second season of Bosch: Legacy, as will his woman on the inside of the legal system, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). As mentioned, daughter/rookie cop/kidnap victim Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) will return too, with everyone's favorite jazz-talking tech expert Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) helping Bosch bug cars. We'll also be joined by Maddie's training officer Detective Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez).

Other Season 1 alums coming back are David Moses as Honey Chandler's former law professor turned colleague Martin Rose and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Det. Joan Bennett. Characters from the original Bosch series will also appear, including the popular Jerry "J." Edgar (Jaime Hector), Detective Robert "Crate" Moore (George Scott Cummins), and Detective "Barrel" Johnson (Troy Evans).

Additional characters set to return include Scott Klace's Sgt. John Mankiewicz, Det. Julie Epinosa (Jacqueline Pinol), Christine Vega (Jacqueline Obradors), Rondell Pierce (DaJuan Johnson), and Det. Brad Conniff (David Marciano). Freevee also announced that David Denman from Mare of Easttown will return as Kurt Dockweiler, a famed police officer turned criminal known as The Screen Cutter.

There's also some exciting new faces coming aboard including Brat Pack alum Anthony Michael Hall as Special Agent Will Barron and Max Martini as Don Ellis. Fans will recall Martini from his portrayal of Max Gerhardt in The Unit. Other new additions to the Bosch-iverse include characters David Foster (Patrick Brennan), Vince Harrick (Rafael Cabrera), James Rafferty (Bruce Davison), Jade Quinn (Jessica Camacho), and Kevin Long (Guy Wilson).

Given how things wrapped up last season, we'll of course say goodbye to Carl Rogers (Michael Rose) and wouldn't expect any more action involving William Devane's Whitney Vance or Vibiana Veracruz (Roxanna Brusso) seeing as how their cases wrapped pretty nicely.

Bosch: Legacy main cast:

Will there be a Bosch: Legacy Season 3?



Amazon seems more than happy with the Bosch of it all, seeing as how this season was renewed in May of 2022, only two months after wrapping the first season of Bosch: Legacy. It should come as no surprise then when we tell you as of May 1 2023, the Freevee show was renewed for a season 3. Bosch Heads rejoice!

How many episodes will be in Bosch: Legacy Season 2?



As with last season, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. The titles are already available and include references to mystery films as well as famous Los Angeles and California institutions:

S2 Ep1: "The Lady Vanishes" - available Oct. 20

S2 Ep2: "Zzyzx" - available Oct. 20

S2 Ep3: "Inside Man" - available Oct. 20

S2 Ep4: "Musso & Frank" - available Oct. 20

S2 Ep5: "Hollywood Forever" - available Oct. 27

S2 Ep6: "Dos Matadores" - available Oct. 27

S2 Ep7: "I Miss Vin Scully"- available Nov. 3

S2 Ep8: "Seventy Four Degrees in Belize" - available Nov. 3

S2 Ep9: "Escape Plan" - available Nov. 10

S2 Ep10: "A Step Ahead" - available Nov. 10

Where to watch Bosch: Legacy



You can watch the show via Amazon's Freevee app which is ad-supported, and completely free with commercials. Freevee is also home to such other originals as Jury Duty, Almost Paradise, and Primo.