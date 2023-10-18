New Hulu Shows and Movies in November 2023

Give thanks for great names this November — Fargo is back. The fifth season of the FX series brings new characters and, more importantly, new character names, like Gator Tillman, Ole Munch, and Danish Graves. For even more crime in chilly locations, check out FX's A Murder at the End of the World, a new series from the creators of The OA that stars Emma Corrin as a tech-savvy detective. Other big titles coming to Hulu in November include The Artful Dodger, in which the titular Dickens character becomes a surgeon, and Faraway Downs, which is actually Baz Luhrmann's Australia recut as a limited series. It's kind of a weird month for Hulu. That's a compliment.

Check out everything coming to Hulu in November below, plus our picks for the best of the month.

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in November

Joe Keery, Fargo Michelle Faye/FX

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake follows a family's story across decades and continents. In the late 1960s, runaway bride Covey (Mia Isaac) disappears off the coast of Jamaica. In present-day California, widow Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung) dies of cancer, leaving behind a recorded message for her children, Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren), that will challenge their understanding of their family's history. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij return to television — plenty of fans would already be sold if this paragraph ended there — with this FX-produced limited series, a murder mystery with an Agatha Christie-style title, though the detective at its center is entirely modern. Darby Hart (The Crown's Emma Corrin) is a Gen Z sleuth and hacker who's invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to a remote retreat with eight other guests. Would you believe one of them turns up dead? -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Fargo Season 5 (Nov. 22)

There aren't many details on the fifth season of Noah Hawley's dark comedy crime anthology — FX's logline simply says a housewife (Juno Temple) lands in hot water with authorities after thinking she left her complicated past behind her — but that's how all seasons of Fargo start off. (Season 2 was about a hit-and-run and ended with aliens!) So let's not pay attention to the plot and focus on what we know we can expect from a new season: another excellent cast — Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Dave Foley, and Lukas Gage — and extraordinary character names — Gator Tillman, Dot Lyon, Ole Munch, and Danish Graves. They do it differently in the Midwest. Season 5 will air weekly on FX, with new episodes available on Hulu the next day. -Tim Surette [Teaser]

Faraway Downs (Nov. 26)

If you've ever watched Baz Luhrmann's Australia and wished it could be a limited series, congratulations on manifesting this. The Elvis director has expanded his 2008 epic, using footage shot for the original movie, and turned it into a six-episode miniseries. Nicole Kidman stars as a widowed English aristocrat who inherits a cattle ranch in Australia in 1939 and teams up with a cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her land. It's part historical romance and part reckoning with Australia's "Stolen Generations," a shameful period in the country's treatment of Aboriginal children. The limited series will apparently have a different ending than the film; Lurhmann originally filmed three different options. -Kelly Connolly

The TV industry has already cycled through every unlikely cop consultant in the books; now it's time to do the same with doctors. "What if the Artful Dodger became a young surgeon?" is the sure, why not! elevator pitch behind The Artful Dodger, which stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the grown-up version of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist character. The former pickpocket has moved to Australia and is trying to leave his criminal ways behind, but his past catches up to him when Fagin (David Thewlis) comes to town. Maia Mitchell also stars as the governor's daughter, who's out to become the colony's first female surgeon. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Everything new on Hulu in November

Nov. 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Armageddon (1998)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Carpool (1996)

Contagion (2011)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Downhill (2020)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Conflict (1981)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

Flatliners (1990)

Friends With Money (2006)

Friendsgiving (2020)

Frozen River (2008)

Get Low (2010)

Geostorm (2017)

Garfield (2004)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

The Holiday (2006)

Inferno (2016)

In Time (2011)

Kollek (1995)

Land Ho! (2014)

The Last Duel (2021)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Marine 4: Moving Target (2015)

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Nutcracker (1993)

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

The Other Woman (2014)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Poseidon (2006)

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Sea Fever (2019)

Second Best (1994)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Space Jam (1996)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Tigerland (2000)

Trance (2011)

Twister (1996)

The Waterboy (1998)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

Nov. 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency (2023)

A Country Christmas Story (2013)

Becoming Santa (2011)

Christmas Ever After (2020)

Christmas Love Letter (2019)

Every Day is Christmas (2018)

Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023)

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020)

Reporting For Christmas (2023)

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

Nov. 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

Nov. 4

Kids Vs. Aliens (2022)

Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023)

Nov. 5

God's Time (2022)

Nov. 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

Nov. 7

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Nov. 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

Nov. 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League (2023)

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

Nov. 10

Fool's Paradise (2023)

One True Loves (2023)

Nov. 11

Central Intelligence (2016)

Nov. 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

Nov. 14

FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Nov. 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle (2017)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

Nov. 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

Nov. 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice (2022)

Nov. 20

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider (2022)

Nov. 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1

Nov. 22

FX's Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

Nov. 23

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Jack Frost (1998)

Master Gardener (2022)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

Nov. 24

Consecration (2023)

Life of the Party (2018)

Nov. 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series

Nov. 28

Katak the Brave Beluga (2023)

Nov. 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 2

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

Nov. 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy (2022)

Five Star Christmas

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Everything leaving Hulu in November

Nov. 2

Ready Player One (2018)

Nov. 3

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Nov. 8

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Nov. 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Point Break (2015)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Nov. 15

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Nov. 18

Sliding Doors (1998)

Nov. 21

The Intern (2015)

Nov. 22

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Nov. 24

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Nov. 30

50 First Dates (2004)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Annabelle (2014)

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Belle (2014)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Damsels In Distress (2012)

Dance With Me (1998)

Darling Companion (2012)

Die Hard (1988)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy A (2010)

Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The Good Son (1993)

Good Kids (2016)

The Guilty (2018)

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

The Holiday (2006)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It (Stephen King's) (1990)

It Chapter Two (2019)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moscow On The Hudson (1984)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

The Omen (2006)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Punisher (2004)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Quarry (2020)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Transporter 3 (2008)

True Lies (1994)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Star Trek (2009)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wild Hogs (2007)