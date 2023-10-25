New Netflix Shows and Movies in November 2023

Join or Sign In
456 players are about to compete for $4.56 million in Squid Game: The Challenge
A Netflix reality show coming out in November follows an eager group of people trying to make big money. And no, we're not talking about Selling Sunset — though Season 7 of that dramatic series is returning this month. Squid Game: The Challenge is the buzzy competition everyone's talking about, because it boasts a $4.56 million cash prize and games are modeled after those in the hit Korean series to a tee — with the exception of the contestants playing to their deaths, of course. Elsewhere, new shows All the Light We Cannot See and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are also premiering on the platform this month. And don't forget to mark your calendars for the return of hit series like The Crown and Virgin River.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2023.
First announced in 2019, the series adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See is finally releasing this year. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, the four-part drama follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl who escapes from German-occupied Paris with the goal of keeping a prized diamond safe and away from the Nazis. Netflix launched a casting search for blind and low-vision actresses to play Marie-Laure, and found their star in Aria Mia Loberti. Loberti will be making her acting debut, and is joined by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Marie-Laure's father Daniel, and Louis Hofmann, who plays German soldier Werner Pfennig. [Trailer]
The second docuseries about the matchmaking cult Twin Flames Universe in a month — Prime Video's Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames came out in early October — is the better of the two, spilling all the horrific details of what happened to its followers while also tearing down cuckoo bananas TFU founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine for the megalomaniacal grifters that they are. With interviews from former members and families ripped apart by TFU, as well as hours of recorded meetings that show just how bad things were, Escaping Twin Flames is a full evisceration of a scam that still exists today. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
David Fincher's newest project The Killer is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name that was first published in 1998. The film stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin bent on fulfilling his mission without letting emotions cloud his judgment. Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton also join the cast. The Killer's trailer promises a chilling energy signature to Fincher's films as well as high-octane, smoothly choreographed action scenes. [Trailer]
The final season of The Crown is about to begin, with its first part premiering on Nov. 16 before the second part follows on Dec. 14. All eyes will be on how the historical drama portrays the end of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) life — Netflix has already confirmed to Deadline that the series will not be showing the car crash in 1997. The Crown Season 6 will also introduce three stars making their television debut: Rufus Kampa as young Prince William, Ed McVey as the older version of the prince, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. [Trailer]
The biggest headline surrounding Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels, is that the entire cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's 2010 cult favorite film, has reassembled to reprise their roles. Everyone from Michael Cera as the titular lovelorn slacker to Chris Evans as pompous "pretty good actor" Lucas Lee is back for the series, which O'Malley and co-creator BenDavid Grabinski promise is neither a direct adaptation of the movie or the books, but its own thing entirely. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
When Squid Game premiered in 2021, viewers around the world rushed to recreate the games that appeared in the Korean thriller series — without the deadly consequences, of course. Videos of fans playing Red Light, Green Light and attempting the dalgona challenge, where one must carve out a shape from a thin disk of honeycomb using a needle, flooded TikTok for months. Now, 456 contestants are about to participate in the games just like how they appeared in Squid Game for the opportunity to win a whopping $4.56 million. The trailer also teases Big Brother-esque twists to the reality competition series, with alliances forming and betrayals looming. [Trailer]
Nov. 1
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Mysteries of the Faith
Nuovo Olimpo
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
Wingwomen
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Nov. 2
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
Onimusha
Unicorn Academy
Nov. 3
Blue Eye Samurai
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Ferry: The Series
NYAD
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano
Nov. 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Nov. 7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
Nov. 8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
The Claus Family 3
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams
Nov. 9
Akuma Kun
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Nov. 10
At the Moment
The Killer
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Nov. 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Nov. 14
Criminal Code
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna
Nov. 15
Feedback
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Nov. 16
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water
Lone Survivor
Nov. 17
All-Time High
Believer 2
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Stamped from the Beginning
Nov. 20
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Nov. 21
Leo
Nov. 22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
Nov. 23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
Nov. 24
A Nearly Normal Family
DOI BOY
I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
My Demon
Wedding Games
Nov. 27
Go Dog Go: Season 4
Nov. 28
Comedy Royale
Love Like a K-Drama
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
Nov. 29
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
Nov. 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days
Obliterated
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2
Nov. 3
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Nov. 6
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Nov. 10
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Nov. 15
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Nov. 22
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Nov. 29
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Nov. 30
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air