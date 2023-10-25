New Netflix Shows and Movies in November 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix

A Netflix reality show coming out in November follows an eager group of people trying to make big money. And no, we're not talking about Selling Sunset — though Season 7 of that dramatic series is returning this month. Squid Game: The Challenge is the buzzy competition everyone's talking about, because it boasts a $4.56 million cash prize and games are modeled after those in the hit Korean series to a tee — with the exception of the contestants playing to their deaths, of course. Elsewhere, new shows All the Light We Cannot See and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are also premiering on the platform this month. And don't forget to mark your calendars for the return of hit series like The Crown and Virgin River.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2023.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in November

Aria Mia Loberti and Mark Ruffalo, All the Light We Cannot See Timea Saghy/Netflix

First announced in 2019, the series adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See is finally releasing this year. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, the four-part drama follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl who escapes from German-occupied Paris with the goal of keeping a prized diamond safe and away from the Nazis. Netflix launched a casting search for blind and low-vision actresses to play Marie-Laure, and found their star in Aria Mia Loberti. Loberti will be making her acting debut, and is joined by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Marie-Laure's father Daniel, and Louis Hofmann, who plays German soldier Werner Pfennig. [Trailer]

The second docuseries about the matchmaking cult Twin Flames Universe in a month — Prime Video's Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames came out in early October — is the better of the two, spilling all the horrific details of what happened to its followers while also tearing down cuckoo bananas TFU founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine for the megalomaniacal grifters that they are. With interviews from former members and families ripped apart by TFU, as well as hours of recorded meetings that show just how bad things were, Escaping Twin Flames is a full evisceration of a scam that still exists today. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

The Killer (Nov. 10)

David Fincher's newest project The Killer is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name that was first published in 1998. The film stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin bent on fulfilling his mission without letting emotions cloud his judgment. Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton also join the cast. The Killer's trailer promises a chilling energy signature to Fincher's films as well as high-octane, smoothly choreographed action scenes. [Trailer]

The final season of The Crown is about to begin, with its first part premiering on Nov. 16 before the second part follows on Dec. 14. All eyes will be on how the historical drama portrays the end of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) life — Netflix has already confirmed to Deadline that the series will not be showing the car crash in 1997. The Crown Season 6 will also introduce three stars making their television debut: Rufus Kampa as young Prince William, Ed McVey as the older version of the prince, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. [Trailer]

The biggest headline surrounding Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels, is that the entire cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright's 2010 cult favorite film, has reassembled to reprise their roles. Everyone from Michael Cera as the titular lovelorn slacker to Chris Evans as pompous "pretty good actor" Lucas Lee is back for the series, which O'Malley and co-creator BenDavid Grabinski promise is neither a direct adaptation of the movie or the books, but its own thing entirely. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

When Squid Game premiered in 2021, viewers around the world rushed to recreate the games that appeared in the Korean thriller series — without the deadly consequences, of course. Videos of fans playing Red Light, Green Light and attempting the dalgona challenge, where one must carve out a shape from a thin disk of honeycomb using a needle, flooded TikTok for months. Now, 456 contestants are about to participate in the games just like how they appeared in Squid Game for the opportunity to win a whopping $4.56 million. The trailer also teases Big Brother-esque twists to the reality competition series, with alliances forming and betrayals looming. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in November



Nov. 1

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Mysteries of the Faith

Nuovo Olimpo

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Wingwomen

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Nov. 2

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha

Unicorn Academy

Nov. 3

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ferry: The Series

NYAD

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

Nov. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Nov. 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

Nov. 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

Nov. 9

Akuma Kun

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Nov. 10

At the Moment

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Nov. 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Nov. 14

Criminal Code

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna

Nov. 15

Feedback

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Nov. 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Lone Survivor

Nov. 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning

Nov. 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Nov. 21

Leo

Nov. 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge

Nov. 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

Nov. 24

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

My Demon

Wedding Games

Nov. 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Nov. 28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Onmyoji

Verified Stand-Up

Nov. 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Nov. 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days

Obliterated

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

Everything leaving Netflix in November

Nov. 3

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Nov. 6

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Nov. 10

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Nov. 15

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Nov. 22

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Nov. 29

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Nov. 30

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air