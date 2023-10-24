New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (November 2023)

Another Amazon Prime Day came and went in October and you didn't get that 85-inch TV for $19.99 like you hoped. But that doesn't mean the bargains from America's online Wal-Mart are done! As a perk for getting free delivery with your Amazon Prime subscription, you'll be able to watch the second season of Robert Kirkman's Invincible, an animated series about superheroes that isn't afraid to subvert the genre. Also coming this month is the reality dating series Twin Love, which lets sets of identical twins go at it (not with each other). And over on Freevee, get into the holiday spirit with the rom-com EXmas, starring Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell.

Below, you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in November, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

Last month's guide: New Prime Video Shows and Movies (October 2023)

More streaming:

The best new movies and shows on Prime Video in November

Invincible Amazon Prime Video

Invincible Season 2 (Nov. 3, Prime Video)



Invincible may be the name of Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) alternate hero persona, but it's definitely not how he felt in the finale of Invincible Season 1. In that episode, Mark was beaten to a pulp by his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) — with thousands massacred in the process. Season 2 begins shortly after this catastrophic event. Though the most powerful being on Earth is no longer on the planet, Omni-Man's presence looms over Mark. The teen, who once dreamt of following in his father's footsteps, is now bent on doing whatever it takes to become a different kind of superhero. The first half of Invincible Season 2 will be released this year, beginning Nov. 3. "Episode 4 of Season 2 is a very obvious midseason finale," Robert Kirkman, who wrote the comic book series the show adapts, told TV Guide. "People are going to need time to recover from that episode." -Kat Moon [Trailer]

Twin Love Season 1 (Nov. 17, Prime Video)



Reality competition shows used to hide behind a false facade of helping deserving people find true love, but now that we're all privy to the sinister motives behind the shows, they're airing under the banner of "social experiment." Works for me! But Twin Love moves beyond the human guinea pig experiment by really trying something different: Ten sets of identical twins, five groups of women and five groups of men, are split up into two different houses so each house has one of each twin set. Then they date! As the show flips back and forth between houses, it's genuinely fascinating to see how twins' tastes differentiate or stay the same. And when two sets of twins date each other? Everyone at home do a shot! It's not nearly as intellectual as I'm making it sound, but you can at least rationalize watching it by pretending it is. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

EXmas (Nov. 17, Freevee)



Freevee is once again dipping its mistletoes in the craze of predictable romantic Christmas movies starring CW hunks and hunkettes (last year was Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch as a hotel manager caught in a love triangle in Hotel for the Holidays) with this delightfully corny flick. Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester play a formerly engaged and currently broken-up couple who find themselves stuck together for the holidays when his parents invite her to join them for Christmas, thinking he can't make it because of work. But when he drops by unexpectedly, everything you think will happen does in fact happen. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

More on Amazon:

Everything coming to Prime Video in November

Nov. 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

17 Again (2009)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

A Home of Our Own (1993)

All The President's Men (1976)

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An American In Paris (1951)

Annapolis (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakheart Pass (1976)

Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago (2003)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O'Brien Can't Stop (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Crank (2006)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Desperate Hours (2022)

Dom Hemingway (2014)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Heaven Is For Real (2014)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hope Springs (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Knight And Day (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Man of the West (1958)

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out (1987)

Notting Hill (1999)

Radio Days (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Scrooged (1988)

Shark Tale (2004)

She-Devil (1989)

Showgirls (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Dogs Of War (1981)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Gospel According to André (2018)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Package (1989)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Running Man (1987)

The Terminal (2004)

The Uninvited (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Two Weeks (2006)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Unforgiven (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)

Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life (2010)

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas - A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)

Vera Cruz (1954)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

You Again (2010)

Nov. 3

Los Billis (2023)

Invincible S2 (2023)

Romancero (2023)

Nov. 9

BTS: Yet To Come (2023)

Nov. 14

The Accused (1988)

Nov. 15

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2 (2023)

Nov. 16

American Horror Story S11 (2022)

Accepted (2006)

Smokin' Aces (2007)

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball (2010)

Nov. 17

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023)

Twin Love (2023)

Nov. 21

Bye Bye Barry (2023)

Nov. 23

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Nov. 24

LOL S3 (2023)

Nov. 25

Fantasy Football (2022)

Nov. 28

A Good Person (2023)

Everything coming to Freevee in November

Nov. 1

50 to 1 (2014)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1971)

Arkansas (2020)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Belfast (2021)

Bio-Dome (1996)

City of God (2002)

Country Strong (2010)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Evil Dead (2013)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hop (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Phantom (2013)

Rango (2011)

Return to Me (2000)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Snitch (2013)

Booksmart (2019)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

The Hurricane (1999)

The King and I (1999)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)

The Other Woman

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Vikings (1958)

Nov. 8

The Host (2013)

Nov. 9

Missing Link (2019)

Nov. 10

Vic the Viking (2019)

Christmas Checklist (2022)

Nov. 17

A Winter Romance (2021)

*EXmas (2023)

Side Effects (2013)

Nov. 25

The November Man (2014)