New Netflix Shows and Movies in December 2023

Oscar contenders and Korean dramas await
If you're looking to watch as many awards season contenders as possible before the new year, Netflix has two buzzy new films for you. Todd Haynes' May December and Bradley Cooper's Maestro are both arriving in December, which should give you plenty of time to savor the performances before filling out your 2024 Oscars ballot. No need to save space on your Oscar ballot for Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, which is probably purely a popcorn flick and out on Dec. 22.
December on Netflix is also an exciting month for fans of Korean content. One of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, is finally arriving. And after nearly three years, the apocalyptic series Sweet Home returns for a second season. Of course, we can't forget another Korean series that's coming back this December. Single's Inferno is launching its third season and the reality dating show is bound to get viewers swooning again.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2023.
One of this winter's buzziest films — and a sure contender for the 2024 awards season — is coming to Netflix on Dec. 1. In May December, Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe's (Charles Melton) marriage threatens to crumble when an actor shows up on their porch one day. To prepare for a film, Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) has made it her goal to learn about their relationship beyond the tabloid headlines from two decades ago. But what happens when the actor takes her research a little too far? [Trailer]
The final season of The Crown continues with Part 2 premiering on Nov. 16. This last chapter introduced three stars who made their television debut: Rufus Kampa as young Prince William, Ed McVey as the older version of the prince, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. Season 6 is a heavy one since it portrays the end of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) life. [Trailer]
Another film expected to gain significant Oscar recognition is Bradley Cooper's Maestro. In addition to directing and writing the biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein, Cooper stars in the leading role. Carey Mulligan plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre, and it's hardly surprising that critics are already praising both lead performances. [Trailer]
Two of Korea's biggest names, Park Seo-joon (who you may have just caught in The Marvels) and Han So-hee, team up in this historical thriller series. It's 1945 in Gyeongseong — what Seoul used to be called — and the people living under Japanese rule must face a creature born from human greed. Wi Ha-jun, best known for his role as police officer Jun-ho in Squid Game, also joins the cast. [Trailer]
Can a mega-budget sci-fi action movie franchise be birthed on a streaming service instead of on a massive theater screen at multiplexes all over the country? We're about to find out with Zack Snyder's latest project Rebel Moon. The original IP sounds like Seven Samurai but in space (and with more of Snyder's trademark slow-motion), with a woman (Sofia Boutella) rounding up fierce warriors to help her fend off attacks from a bunch of bullying jerks on innocent farmers. Snyder's been working on this for over a decade, and originally pitched it to LucasFilm as a new branch of the Star Wars universe. Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher also star. You won't have to wait too long to wrap up the story; Part 2 will be out in April. [Trailer]
Dec. 1
May December
Sweet Home: Season 2
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Dec. 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Dec. 4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Dec. 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Dec. 6
Blood Coast
Christmas as Usual
Dec. 7
Analog Squd
The Archies
Hilda: Season 3
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
High Tides
My Life With the Walter Boys
NAGA
World War II: From the Frontlines
Dec. 8
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge
Dec. 9
Love and Monsters
Dec. 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single's Inferno: Season 3
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team
Dec. 13
1670
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Dec. 14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho
Dec. 15
Carol & The End of The World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
Familia
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas
Dec. 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Dec. 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Dec. 20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2
Dec. 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand
Supa Team 4: Season 2
Dec. 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
Dec. 24
A Vampire in the Family
The Manny
Dec. 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Dec. 26
Thank You, I'm Sorry
Dec. 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Dec. 28
Pokémon Concierge
Dec. 29
Berlin
Dec. 31
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 14
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 21
Sing 2
Dec. 27
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Dec. 28
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Dec. 30
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Dec. 31
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street