New Netflix Shows and Movies in December 2023

If you're looking to watch as many awards season contenders as possible before the new year, Netflix has two buzzy new films for you. Todd Haynes' May December and Bradley Cooper's Maestro are both arriving in December, which should give you plenty of time to savor the performances before filling out your 2024 Oscars ballot. No need to save space on your Oscar ballot for Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, which is probably purely a popcorn flick and out on Dec. 22.

December on Netflix is also an exciting month for fans of Korean content. One of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, is finally arriving. And after nearly three years, the apocalyptic series Sweet Home returns for a second season. Of course, we can't forget another Korean series that's coming back this December. Single's Inferno is launching its third season and the reality dating show is bound to get viewers swooning again.

Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2023.

The best new Netflix movies and shows in December

Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, May December Netflix

One of this winter's buzziest films — and a sure contender for the 2024 awards season — is coming to Netflix on Dec. 1. In May December, Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe's (Charles Melton) marriage threatens to crumble when an actor shows up on their porch one day. To prepare for a film, Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) has made it her goal to learn about their relationship beyond the tabloid headlines from two decades ago. But what happens when the actor takes her research a little too far? [Trailer]

The final season of The Crown continues with Part 2 premiering on Nov. 16. This last chapter introduced three stars who made their television debut: Rufus Kampa as young Prince William, Ed McVey as the older version of the prince, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. Season 6 is a heavy one since it portrays the end of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) life. [Trailer]



Maestro (Dec. 20)

Another film expected to gain significant Oscar recognition is Bradley Cooper's Maestro. In addition to directing and writing the biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein, Cooper stars in the leading role. Carey Mulligan plays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre, and it's hardly surprising that critics are already praising both lead performances. [Trailer]

Two of Korea's biggest names, Park Seo-joon (who you may have just caught in The Marvels) and Han So-hee, team up in this historical thriller series. It's 1945 in Gyeongseong — what Seoul used to be called — and the people living under Japanese rule must face a creature born from human greed. Wi Ha-jun, best known for his role as police officer Jun-ho in Squid Game, also joins the cast. [Trailer]

Can a mega-budget sci-fi action movie franchise be birthed on a streaming service instead of on a massive theater screen at multiplexes all over the country? We're about to find out with Zack Snyder's latest project Rebel Moon. The original IP sounds like Seven Samurai but in space (and with more of Snyder's trademark slow-motion), with a woman (Sofia Boutella) rounding up fierce warriors to help her fend off attacks from a bunch of bullying jerks on innocent farmers. Snyder's been working on this for over a decade, and originally pitched it to LucasFilm as a new branch of the Star Wars universe. Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher also star. You won't have to wait too long to wrap up the story; Part 2 will be out in April. [Trailer]

Everything coming to Netflix in December



Dec. 1

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Dec. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Dec. 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Dec. 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Dec. 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

Dec. 7

Analog Squd

The Archies

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

Dec. 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge

Dec. 9

Love and Monsters

Dec. 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single's Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team

Dec. 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Dec. 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dec. 15

Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas

Dec. 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Dec. 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I



Dec. 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Dec. 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

Dec. 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Dec. 24

A Vampire in the Family

The Manny

Dec. 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Dec. 26

Thank You, I'm Sorry

Dec. 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Dec. 28

Pokémon Concierge

Dec. 29

Berlin

Dec. 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Everything leaving Netflix in November

Dec. 14

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 21

Sing 2

Dec. 27

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Dec. 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Dec. 30

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Dec. 31

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street