New HBO Max Shows and Movies in May 2023

May's going to be a big month in the HBO and HBO-adjacent sphere. Both Succession and Barry are coming to an end, of course, but HBO Max is also rebranding as "Max" on May 23. Sure! Before that happens, there are some premieres to keep on your radar, like White House Plumbers and the third season of The Other Two.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in May. A note: The full list of what's coming post-rebrand isn't available yet, nor is the list of what's leaving, but we'll update this post once that information is released.

The best new HBO and HBO Max movies and shows in May

Josh Segarra, Heléne Yorke, and Drew Tarver, The Other Two Greg Endries/HBO Max

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

White House Plumbers Season 4 (May 1, HBO)

Justin Theroux's big, glorious mustache should be enough to get you to watch White House Plumbers, but if you need some more information about the "plot," here you go: Theroux and Woody Harrelson star in this series that goes behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal, spotlighting the two guys who accidentally overturned Nixon's presidency while trying to protect it. [Trailer]

The Other Two Season 3 (May 4, HBO Max)

The Other Two is back — in this climate! Season 3 picks up with perennially cast-aside siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) on career upswings, and nevertheless still unsatisfied. This is one of the funniest shows on TV, and we're lucky to live in a time when it gets to continue to exist. [Trailer]

SmartLess on the Road (May 23, Max)

You've heard the podcast; now hear the podcast and watch the podcast at the same time! This docuseries follows SmartLess — the popular podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and their special A-list guests — as it tours the nation. It's one of the "launch" titles with the Max name change. [Trailer]

Reality (May 29, HBO)

Sydney Sweeney plays former NSA translator and whistleblower Reality Winner, who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The film is an adaptation of Tina Satter's acclaimed play, which takes place on the day of Winner's arrest and pulls all of its dialogue from a transcript of her FBI interrogation. [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in May

May 1

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

May 23

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Max Original Premiere

SmartLess: On the Road, Max Original Premiere

May 29

Reality (HBO)