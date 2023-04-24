New HBO Max Shows and Movies in May 2023

Join or Sign In
Got a leak duct tape can't fix? Call White House Plumbers
May's going to be a big month in the HBO and HBO-adjacent sphere. Both Succession and Barry are coming to an end, of course, but HBO Max is also rebranding as "Max" on May 23. Sure! Before that happens, there are some premieres to keep on your radar, like White House Plumbers and the third season of The Other Two.
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in May. A note: The full list of what's coming post-rebrand isn't available yet, nor is the list of what's leaving, but we'll update this post once that information is released.
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
Justin Theroux's big, glorious mustache should be enough to get you to watch White House Plumbers, but if you need some more information about the "plot," here you go: Theroux and Woody Harrelson star in this series that goes behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal, spotlighting the two guys who accidentally overturned Nixon's presidency while trying to protect it. [Trailer]
The Other Two is back — in this climate! Season 3 picks up with perennially cast-aside siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) on career upswings, and nevertheless still unsatisfied. This is one of the funniest shows on TV, and we're lucky to live in a time when it gets to continue to exist. [Trailer]
You've heard the podcast; now hear the podcast and watch the podcast at the same time! This docuseries follows SmartLess — the popular podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and their special A-list guests — as it tours the nation. It's one of the "launch" titles with the Max name change. [Trailer]
Sydney Sweeney plays former NSA translator and whistleblower Reality Winner, who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The film is an adaptation of Tina Satter's acclaimed play, which takes place on the day of Winner's arrest and pulls all of its dialogue from a transcript of her FBI interrogation. [Trailer]
May 1
Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
As Tears Go By, 1988
Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
Eat Pray Love, 2010
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
The Karate Kid, 2010
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)
Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
Step Brothers, 2008
White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)
May 2
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Batwheels, Season 1E
RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)
May 3
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
May 4
The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
May 5
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1
May 8
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere
May 11
Rick and Morty, Season 6
May 14
We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G
May 15
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
Land of Gold, 2022
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
May 16
Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012
May 19
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere
May 20
Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 22
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
May 23
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Max Original Premiere
SmartLess: On the Road, Max Original Premiere
May 29
Reality (HBO)