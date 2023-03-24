New HBO Max Shows and Movies in April 2023

The best new shows on HBO and HBO Max in April is no doubt highlighted by the final season of Bill Hader's Barry, television's best dark comedy about an assassin who catches the acting bug. But April also brings another of HBO's best shows, the darling indie comedy Somebody Somewhere, back for a second season. Toward the end of the month is the premiere of Love & Death, David E. Kelly's new miniseries about Candy Montgomery, the housewife who was accused of murdering her friend in Texas.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in April, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too.

The best new HBO and HBO Max movies and shows in April

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death HBO Max

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Barry Season 4 (April 16, HBO)

The final season of the dark hitman dramedy will find Barry (Hader) in prison after that grand betrayal courtesy of his former acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Barry is one of those shows where you think you know exactly where it's going, and you sort of do, but the minds behind it are so smart that they always make the journey a whole lot of fun to watch. We'll miss it, but we can't wait to see how this final act plays out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Somebody Somewhere Season 2 (April 23, HBO)

The second season of one of 2022's best new shows that you probably didn't watch (shame on you) has that same feel-good snuggly comedy with moments of inclusive jubilation. This season, Sam (Bridget Everett) is moving on from her sister's untimely death, which leads her open to new things, like a singing teacher and more charming in-car conversations with her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller). [Trailer]

You've seen the story of Candy Montgomery unfold on Hulu's Candy, but now it gets HBO-ified. Elizabeth Olsen leaves the confines of WandaVision's Westview for the suburbs of Wylie, Texas, to play Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe after having an affair with her husband. The limited series was written by the indefatigable David E. Kelly, and also stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit. [Trailer]

All the new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in April

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother's Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior's Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin' Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

Para - We Are King (Para - Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

April 29

Moonage Daydream, 2022

Everything Leaving HBO Max in April

April 2

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, 2013

April 4

We're The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 5

The Inside Story, 1948

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

April 11

Adult Swim Yule Log (aka The Fireplace)

April 12

About Face: Supermodels Then and Now, 2012 (HBO)

April 13

The Last Duel, 2021

Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Season 1

April 18

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

April 24

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, 2022

April 27

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

April 30

47 Ronin, 2013 (HBO)

3 Godfathers, 1948

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938

A Private War, 2018 (HBO)

An American in Paris, 1951

The American President, 1995

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Australia, 2008 (HBO)

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Ben-Hur, 1959

Black Legion, 1937

Blade, 1998

Blood Diamond, 2006

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

Bringing up Baby, 1938

Brothers By Blood, 2020 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Caddyshack, 1980

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Car on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

The Champ, 1979

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

A Christmas Story, 1983

Citizen Kane, 1941

College, 2008 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Confessions of a Nazi Spy, 1939

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

A Damsel in Distress, 1937

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Demolition Man, 1993

Designing Woman, 1957

Devil's Due, 2014 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Escape Plan 2: Hades, 2018 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Expendables, 2010

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fashions of 1934, 1934

Final Destination, 2002

Frailty, 2001 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant's Woman, 1981 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Generation Por Que?, 2021 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Hangover Part III, 2013

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

High Society, 1956

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party 3, 1994

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2001

How the West Was Won, 1962

I Am Legend, 2007

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jezebel, 1938

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

King Kong, 1933

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding), 2020 (HBO)

Life Of Crime, 2013 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Little Women, 1949

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Magnum Force, 1973

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, 2003 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Menace II Society, 1993

Misery, 1990

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

My Life In Ruins, 2009 (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

Next Friday, 2000

Nightmare Alley, 2021

The Notebook, 2004

Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)

Ocean's Eight, 2018

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013 (HBO)

One For The Money, 2012 (HBO)

The Philadelphia Story, 1940

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa), 2020 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991

Poltergeist, 1982

Purple Rain, 1984

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Ready Player One, 2018

Red, 2010 (HBO)

The Replacements, 2000

Risky Business, 1983

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

San Francisco, 1936

Se7en, 1995

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shutter, 2010 (HBO)

Silent Hill: Revelation 3d, 2012 (HBO)

Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs (Movie), 2011

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

Stargate, 1994 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

A Star is Born, 1976

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Stuck On You, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Taxi Driver, 1976

Tenet, 2020

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (HBO)

This Is the End, 2013

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

A Time to Kill, 1996

To Have and to Have Not, 1944

Top Hat, 1935

Training Day, 2001

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Unbroken, 2014 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

Wag the Dog, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Westworld (Movie), 1973

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where Eagles Dare, 1968

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

The Witches, 1990

True Crime, 1999 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994

You Got Served, 2004

You, Me And Dupree, 2006 (HBO)

Young Adult, 2021 (HBO)

You've Got Mail, 1998