The wait for Black Mirror Season 6 is almost over. Charlie Brooker's anthology series about the horrors of technology finally returns in June, and a new teaser gives us our first (very brief) look at the five new episodes. Spoiler: Salma Hayek plays herself on a show within a show in the season premiere.
"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker told Tudum. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is." Brooker also said Black Mirror Season 6 will feature "some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."
Here's everything we know so far about Black Mirror Season 6 so far.
When does Black Mirror Season 6 come out?
We don't have an exact date yet, but on April 26, Netflix announced that Black Mirror Season 6 will be released in June 2023.
Black Mirror Season 6 teasers
On May 11, Netflix unveiled the second teaser for Season 6, which offers a brief glimpse at all five episodes.
This teaser follows the first one released in April, which gives a look at all the violence we'll see in Season 6, and a look at the cast in action. "You've been wondering," the teaser begins. "You've been waiting." But the video also cautions fans: "You've been warned."
How many episodes will Black Mirror Season 6 have?
Netflix announced that Season 6 will consist of five episodes, and provided plot descriptions for each.
"Joan Is Awful" An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.
Directed by: Ally Pankiw Written by: Charlie Brooker Starring: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes
"Loch Henry" A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.
Directed by: Sam Miller Written by: Charlie Brooker Starring: Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan
"Beyond the Sea" In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.
Directed by: John Crowley Written by: Charlie Brooker Starring: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, Rory Culkin
"Mazey Day" A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.
Directed by: Uta Briesewitz Written by: Charlie Brooker Starring: Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez
"Demon 79" Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.
Directed by: Toby Haynes Written by: Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali Starring: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, David Shields
Black Mirror Season 6 cast
Netflix shared that the cast of Black Mirror Season 6 includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.
How to watch Black Mirror
The first five seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.