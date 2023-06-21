Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Set - Here's When the Big Sale Will Begin

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2023 edition of the Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 11 and 12. The annual sales event runs for a full 48 hours starting at midnight PT / 3 AM ET. Considering the sheer number of deals that will be available, you'll probably be grateful to have two days to make your purchases. Of course, you'll have to be quick to take advantage of special Lightning Deals, which will only be available for several hours (or until they sell out).

While the sale is mostly limited to Prime members, including all of those Lightning Deals that will offer many of the best discounts, there will be some deals that non-members will be able to grab. Realistically, though, if you want to take meaningful advantage of these Prime Day discounts you'll need a Prime membership.

You can sign up for Prime for $15 per month or $139 per year--it won't be hard to find $15 worth of savings, so signing up for Prime Day isn't the most ridiculous proposition. And if you've never had Prime before, you can even get a 30-day trial. We're within 30 days of Prime Day right now, by the way.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime right now, you won't have to wait until Prime Day to take advantage of the perks. Aside from all those movies and TV series you can stream through Prime Video, and all the free games and in-game bonuses that are included with your subscription, Amazon has already begun rolling out some of its Prime Day sales early in anticipation of the big day. This period is particularly good for deals on Amazon devices, including some steep discounts on Amazon Fire TVs.

As usual, Prime Day won't end up being only an Amazon thing--competing retailers will be offering their own sales around Prime Day as well. And we'll be keeping track of all of these deals as they happen.