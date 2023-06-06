All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (June 2023)

Join or Sign In
Somebody Somewhere gets a feel-good renewal
May is a notoriously brutal month for television as networks (mostly broadcast giants like ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox) shear their schedules and make room for new shows by canceling a ton of shows. June has so far been off to a much quieter start, which was to be expected. But more TV show renewals and cancellations are definitely coming as we head into summer and the writers strike continues in Hollywood.
Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.
