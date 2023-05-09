All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (May 2023)

The month of May is when flowers bloom forth from the earth, baby animals frolic in rainbow-hued meadows, and TV shows are brutally murdered by networks looking to shape up their schedules. With all the changes happening to your favorite broadcast lineups, cable TV listings, and streaming services, it can be hard to remember which shows are coming back for more seasons and which abruptly ended for good on a cliffhanger that will never get resolved.
Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.
East New York, CBS: The police procedural starring Amanda Warren was sent packing after one season. (May 8, TV Line)
True Lies, CBS: James Cameron's action comedy was adapted for television by Matt Nix, but the romantic-spy-comedy-drama got burned, and was canceled after one season. (May 8, TV Line)
Call Me Kat, Fox: Mayim Bialik's comedy was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings. (May 5, Fox)
Yellowstone, Paramount Network: The modern Western juggernaut is coming to an end with its fifth season, which will return in November to air its final batch of episodes. The franchise will then get an untitled sequel series, coming to Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December. (May 5, Variety)
TV Show Renewals
S.W.A.T., CBS – FINAL SEASON: In a major reversal, the procedural drama was renewed for a seventh and final season three days after its cancellation was announced. The final season will consist of 13 episodes. "We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T.," said Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, in a joint statement, per Deadline. (May 8, Deadline)
Sweet Tooth, Netflix – FINAL SEASON: The comic book adaptation will return for Season 3, which will be its last. The third season has already filmed. (May 3, Netflix)
FBoy Island, The CW: The reality series, which was previously canceled at Max, is coming back for Season 3 and moving to The CW. It's also getting a spin-off, FGirl Island. (May 2, The CW)
9-1-1, ABC: Yes, you read that right. The first responder drama has been renewed for Season 7... but it will change networks and air on ABC next season after six seasons on Fox. (May 1, ABC)
9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox: The 9-1-1 spin-off was given a fifth season, but unlike its big brother, it's not changing networks and will stay put at Fox. (May 1, Deadline)
Bosch: Legacy, Freevee: The spin-off of Prime Video's Bosch will return for Season 3. Season 2 will premiere this fall. (May 1, Deadline)
The Diplomat, Netflix: Keri Russell's new political drama received one of Netflix's hastiest renewals of the year so far, getting the good news just 10 days after its Season 1 premiere. (May 1, Netflix)