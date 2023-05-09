All the Canceled and Renewed TV Shows This Month (May 2023)

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, Yellowstone Paramount Network

The month of May is when flowers bloom forth from the earth, baby animals frolic in rainbow-hued meadows, and TV shows are brutally murdered by networks looking to shape up their schedules. With all the changes happening to your favorite broadcast lineups, cable TV listings, and streaming services, it can be hard to remember which shows are coming back for more seasons and which abruptly ended for good on a cliffhanger that will never get resolved.

Whether you're looking to celebrate more of your favorites or mourn the loss of something on your regular rotation, we're keeping tabs on all the TV shows that were canceled or renewed this month below.

TV Show Cancellations

East New York, CBS: The police procedural starring Amanda Warren was sent packing after one season. (May 8, TV Line)

True Lies, CBS: James Cameron's action comedy was adapted for television by Matt Nix, but the romantic-spy-comedy-drama got burned, and was canceled after one season. (May 8, TV Line)

Call Me Kat, Fox: Mayim Bialik's comedy was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings. (May 5, Fox)

Mayim Bialik's comedy was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings. (May 5, Fox) Yellowstone, Paramount Network: The modern Western juggernaut is coming to an end with its fifth season, which will return in November to air its final batch of episodes. The franchise will then get an untitled sequel series, coming to Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December. (May 5, Variety)

TV Show Renewals