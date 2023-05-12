NBC Fall TV Shows 2023: The Complete Schedule

Join or Sign In
Here's what's airing on NBC every night of the week
A new NBC fall schedule without Red Reddington? It seems like something that could never happen, but after years of treachery and deception, The Blacklist is not on NBC's 2023-2024 fall TV schedule following its ending after 10 seasons.
Instead, expect what you already expected: a solid schedule anchored by some long-running franchises. The Voice returns to Monday and Tuesday nights, and it will be used on Monday to launch NBC's new series The Irrational, a drama starring Jesse L. Martin as a behavioral specialist whose expertise is used in court cases. Speaking of court, Night Court moves up from the winter to the fall on Tuesdays, where it will be paired with the new comedy Extended Family, starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer.
Wednesdays and Thursdays are all about familiar favorites. Hump day is Chicago day, with all three Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — airing back to back to back again, and Thursday is a double dose of Law & Order with the flagship series leading into SVU. College and NFL football dominate the weekend.
Coming later in midseason will be new seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime, La Brea, Magnum P.I., Lopez vs. Lopez, and Password, as well as new additions to the America's Got Talent and Deal or No Deal franchises, a new docuseries called The Americas, and a new season of the medical drama Transplant. NBC is still pondering the futures of American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock.
American Ninja Warrior, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I., Night Court, Quantum Leap
The Blacklist, New Amsterdam
Grand Crew, American Auto, Young Rock
See the full NBC fall schedule below. Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date. New shows are in ALL CAPS. All times listed in Eastern Time.
8 p.m.: The Voice (Season 24)
10 p.m.: THE IRRATIONAL (Season 1)
8 p.m.: Night Court (Season 2)
8:30 p.m.: EXTENDED FAMILY (Season 1)
9 p.m.: The Voice (Season 24)
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (Season 2)
8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 9)
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 12)
10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 11)
8 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 23)
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 25)
10 p.m.: FOUND (Season 1)
8 p.m.: The Wall (Season 6)
9 p.m.: Dateline NBC
7 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame (also live on Peacock)
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night (also live on Peacock)
7 p.m.: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)
8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)
NBC's midseason and summer debuts include La Brea (Season 3), Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4), Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2), The Americas (Season 1), Transplant (Seasons 3 and 4), Untitled America's Got Talent series (Season 1), Deal or No Deal Island (Season 1), Magnum P.I. (Season 6), Password (Season 2)