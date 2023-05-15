Fox Fall TV Shows 2023: What's Returning and What's Not

Join or Sign In
Fox is getting into the lifeguard business
With so much uncertainty heading into the 2023-2024 season due to the writers' strike, which began May 2, Fox did not announce a fall schedule ahead of its Upfronts presentation Monday afternoon. If this sounds familiar, it's because Fox also did not announce a schedule last year due to decisions surrounding a pair of high-profile shows, 9-1-1 and The Resident, both of which coincidentally aren't returning to Fox for the upcoming season. (9-1-1 was canceled by Fox and picked up by ABC; The Resident ended earlier this year.)
Fox will instead continue to build on a new look, with six new series and five series in their second seasons, as well as its stable of old reliables like The Simpsons, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Masked Singer. Two renewals have also been announced: Farmer Wants a Wife and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
The network's two new scripted series are Rescue: HI-Surf, a lifeguard drama set in Hawaii's North Shore of Oahu from ER's John Wells; and Doc, about a doctor who suffers a traumatic brain injury and loses all memory of the last eight years of her life. The two previously announced new animated series are the long-in-the-making Krapopolis, a Dan Harmon series set in the world of Greek mythology, and Grimsburg, about a small-town detective (voiced by Jon Hamm). Both were already renewed for second seasons. On the unscripted side, David Spade will host the Shark Tank-esque Snake Oil, and Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne will host We Are Family, a music guessing game.
Fox will announce its schedule at a later date.
9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, Bob's Burgers, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Great North, Hell's Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, Kitchen Nightmares, Lego Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, The Simpsons, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Rescue: HI-Surf, Doc, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Snake Oil, We Are Family
Call Me Kat, Monarch, The Resident, 9-1-1 (moved to ABC), Fantasy Island